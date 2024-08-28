Boost Your Daily Workouts with STRAUSS Fitness Support Accessories

Boost your daily workout performance and recovery with the help of STRAUSS fitness support accessories. Whether you are an athlete, a trainer, or a person who is managing his/her daily activities STRAUSS presents a wide choice of high-quality support products which are aimed to protect, stabilize, and comfort.

Starting from wrist braces to knee pads, every item is designed to cater to the needs of the adult who requires comfortable and efficient support for different activities.

Why It Is Important to Add Fitness Support Accessories?

Fitness support accessories are essential for any person who is involved in any form of physical activity or even in the process of healing from an injury. They provide the necessary backing to areas, such as the wrist, ankle, and knee, which helps in avoiding injuries and accelerating the healing process. Therefore, if you incorporate these accessories into your daily practice, you will be able to improve your performance, avoid injuries, and stay healthy, thus ensuring that you achieve your fitness goals efficiently and without any complications.

1. STRAUSS Wrist Support

Price:₹249

Image source: Amazon.In

The STRAUSS Wrist Support Bands provide unsurpassed wrist support. These wristbands, designed for adults, provide double protection by stabilizing and safeguarding your wrists during a variety of activities, including working out and gym sessions, as well as sports such as tennis and golf.

Features

Brand: STRAUSS

Size: Free size

Specific Uses For Product: Wrist Support

Use For: Wrist

Age Range (Description): Adult

2. Strauss Elastic Waist Support

Price:₹249

Image source: Amazon.In

The STRAUSS Ankle Support is ideal for individuals looking for comfort, stability, and relief from discomfort. This ankle brace blends high-quality materials with a creative design, making it ideal for both athletic and everyday use.

Features

Size: One Size

Brand: STRAUSS

Colour: Blue

Material: Nylon

Use For: Ankle

Closure Type: Hook and Loop

Age Range (Description): Adult

3. STRAUSS Thumb Support with Wrist Wrap

Price: ₹349

Image source: Amazon.In

The STRAUSS Thumb and Wrist Support are specifically intended for adults suffering from arthritis or other hand-related ailments. It provides total support and relief. This high-quality support wrap is designed to provide the stability and comfort required for a faster recovery and daily use.

Features

Brand: STRAUSS

Size: Free Size

Specific Uses For Product: Arthritis

Use For: Hands

Age Range (Description): Adult

4. STRAUSS Adjustable Ankle Support Compression Brace

Price:₹499

Image source: Amazon.In

The STRAUSS Breathable Neoprene Ankle Support provides additional foot support and protection. This adaptable ankle brace is designed for adults and provides comfort, stability, and relief, making it suitable for both everyday use and active life.

Features

Brand: STRAUSS

Size: One Size

Specific Uses For Product: Arthritis

Use For: Feet

Age Range (Description): Adult

5. Strauss Adjustable Knee Support Patella

Price: ₹549

Image source: Amazon.In

The STRAUSS Knee Cap, designed for individuals who participate in sports and fitness activities, improves knee support and comfort. This knee brace offers excellent support, comfort, and stability, making it appropriate for a variety of activities and everyday use.

Features

Brand: STRAUSS

Size: Pair

Specific Uses For Product: Sports & Fitness

Use For: Legs

Age Range (Description): For above 18 years

Anyone out there who intends to improve his or her performance and recovery must ensure that they purchases high-quality fitness support accessories such as those produced by STRAUSS. These products are not only necessities but also assist in avoiding accidents, controlling pain, and guaranteeing that you can be as active as you want without discomfort.

