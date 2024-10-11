Dazzle This Festive Season: Exclusive Deals on Fabulously Trendy Bracelets at Myntra

This Dussehra, amplify your festive styles with gorgeous accessories! Get a flat ₹400 off your first order on the Myntra app from Oct 10 to 13 and grab 50-80% off an amazing range of bracelets. Whether it is sleek silver cuffs or eye-catching gold-plated pieces, upgrade your jewelry collection now and get ready to flaunt some quality styles.

1. Sangria Oxidised Silver-Plated Bracelet

Price: ₹359

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your accessory game with the Sangria Oxidised Silver-Plated Bracelet. This stunning cuff bracelet features intricate texture design details that add a touch of sophistication and elegance to any outfit. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or looking to enhance your everyday style, this bracelet is a versatile addition to your jewelry collection. The secure interlock closure ensures a comfortable fit, making it perfect for all-day wear. Crafted from high-quality alloy with silver plating, this bracelet embodies a modern yet timeless aesthetic.

Features:

-Material: Made from durable alloy, ensuring longevity and strength.

-Plating: Features a silver-plated finish that adds a chic shine to your wrist.

-Design: Intricate texture design enhances its visual appeal, making it a statement piece.

-Closure: Secured with an interlock closure for a reliable and adjustable fit.

-Size: The length of the bracelet is 6 cm, designed to comfortably fit most wrists.

-Occasion: Perfect for western wear, making it suitable for casual outings or formal events.

2. Carlton London Gold-Plated Wraparound Bracelet

Price: ₹438

Image source: Myntra.com



Make a bold statement with the Carlton London Gold-Plated Wraparound Bracelet. This elegantly crafted piece showcases a stunning gold-plated finish, perfect for elevating your accessory collection. Made from high-quality brass, this bracelet offers both durability and style, making it an essential addition to your wardrobe. The unique wraparound design adds a contemporary flair, while the secure lobster closure ensures a comfortable fit for any wrist size. Whether you're dressing up for a night out or adding a touch of glam to your everyday look, this bracelet is sure to turn heads.

Features:

-Material: Crafted from durable brass, providing strength and longevity.

-Plating: Features a luxurious gold-plated finish that exudes elegance.

-Design: The wraparound style creates a trendy and eye-catching look, suitable for various occasions.

-Closure: Equipped with a reliable lobster closure for easy wear and security.

-Size: The length of the bracelet is 19 cm, designed to fit comfortably on most wrists.

-Occasion: Perfect for Western attire, making it ideal for casual outings, parties, or formal events.

3. MANGO Women Stone Charm Bracelet

Price: ₹521

Image source: Myntra.com



Add a touch of elegance and whimsy to your accessories with the MANGO Women Stone Charm Bracelet. This charming piece features a gold-toned finish paired with delicate artificial stone accents, creating a sophisticated yet playful look. The brass construction ensures durability, while the lobster closure provides a secure and comfortable fit. Ideal for adding a bit of sparkle to your outfit, this bracelet is versatile enough for both casual and formal occasions.

Features:

-Material: Made from 75% brass, offering durability, with 25% artificial stone embellishments for a chic look.

-Plating: Gold-toned for a luxurious and timeless finish.

-Design: Stone charm detailing gives the bracelet an elegant and contemporary appeal, perfect for accessorizing any outfit.

-Closure: Features a lobster closure for ease of wear and a secure fit.

-Size: The bracelet has a diameter of 6 cm, making it a comfortable fit for most wrists.

-Occasion: Ideal for Western outfits, this charm bracelet adds a touch of glamour to casual, party, or formal wear.

4. Zaveri Pearls Brass Cubic Zirconia Rose Gold-Plated Link Bracelet

Price: ₹552

Image source: Myntra.com



Add a touch of timeless elegance to your wrist with the Zaveri Pearls Brass Cubic Zirconia Rose Gold-Plated Link Bracelet. This stunning bracelet features rose gold-toned links adorned with sparkling cubic zirconia stones, exuding sophistication and style. The lobster closure ensures a secure fit, and the adjustable length makes it suitable for different wrist sizes. Perfect for special occasions or to elevate your everyday look, this bracelet is an essential accessory for the modern woman.

Features:

-Material: Made from high-quality brass for durability.

-Plating: Rose gold-plated for a chic, modern finish.

-Stone Type: Embellished with white cubic zirconia stones, adding a luxurious sparkle.

-Design: The link design adds a trendy yet elegant vibe to the bracelet, making it a versatile piece for any occasion.

-Closure: Lobster closure for a secure and adjustable fit.

-Size & Fit: Adjustable length of 6.6 cm for a comfortable and flexible fit. Weight: 10 grams, offering a lightweight feel on the wrist.

-Occasion: Ideal for Western outfits, from casual daywear to evening parties.

5. Anouk Rose Gold-Plated American Diamond Studded Bangle-Style Bracelet

Price: ₹671

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your traditional look with the Anouk Rose Gold-Plated American Diamond Studded Bangle-Style Bracelet. This rose gold-toned bracelet features an intricate design adorned with dazzling American diamonds, giving it a luxurious, ethnic appeal. The interlock closure ensures a secure fit, making it a perfect accessory for festive occasions or special events. Whether paired with traditional attire or fusion wear, this bangle-style bracelet adds a touch of elegance to your outfit.

Features:

-Material: Crafted from durable brass, ensuring long-lasting use.

-Plating: Rose gold-plated for a contemporary, polished finish.

-Stone Type: Studded with shimmering American diamonds that enhance its luxurious appeal.

-Design: Bangle-style bracelet with a sleek and stylish design, ideal for ethnic and festive looks.

-Closure: Features an interlock closure for a secure and comfortable fit.

-Size & Fit: Length of 19.05 cm, offering a perfect fit for most wrists.

-Occasion: Suitable for ethnic occasions, festive celebrations, and weddings.

Conclusion

Don't miss out on this fantastic Myntra Dussehra sale !!!! The offers vary from 50-80% off and also an addition of ₹400 off your first purchase, so it is the perfect time to pick up these stunning bracelets and add that extra zing to your jewelry list. Shop now and celebrate the festive spirit, or express your unique style in the perfect accessories.

