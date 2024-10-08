Decorate Your House This Festive Season with Stunning Wall Hangings: Get up to 80% Off at Myntra

Perhaps it is the festive season and no better way to add magic and beauty to the home than these fancy wall hangings. From traditional motifs to modern designs, our handpicked collections represent everything in style and flavor. Now that the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is currently going on, so buy fantastic pieces of wall decor with up-to-80% discounts! Give your living space this perfect opportunity for upliftment.

1. ArtVibes Green & Blue Warli Art Wooden Wall Hanging

Price: ₹287

Elevate your living space with the ArtVibes Green & Blue Warli Art Wooden Wall Hanging. This elegant piece adds a touch of traditional charm to any room with its vibrant green and blue color palette and intricate Warli art. Perfect for those who appreciate artistic decor, this wall hanging is crafted from laminated engineered wood with a high-quality digital print that brings the design to life. Whether placed in the living room, bedroom, or hallway, it will instantly uplift your home’s aesthetic.

Key Features:

-Material: Laminated engineered wood for durability.

-Design: Features high-quality digital print of Warli art in green and blue hues.

-Size: 25 cm x 53 cm, making it an ideal piece for various wall spaces.

-Easy Maintenance: Wipe clean with a wet cloth to keep it looking fresh.

2. SAF Yellow & Pink Hanuman Chalisa 6 Tierd Wooden Wall Hanging

Price: ₹279

Introduce a spiritual touch to your home decor with the SAF Yellow & Pink Hanuman Chalisa 6-Tier Wooden Wall Hanging. This stunning piece showcases the revered Hanuman Chalisa in a vibrant yellow and pink color scheme, making it not only a decorative item but also a source of inspiration and devotion. Crafted from laminated engineering wood, this wall hanging is designed for durability while adding a unique charm to any space. The high-quality digital print and golden zordari strings enhance its beauty, making it a perfect addition to your living room, prayer area, or hallway.

Key Features:

-Material: Made from laminated engineering wood for long-lasting use.

-Design: Features a high-quality digital print of the Hanuman Chalisa, complemented by vibrant yellow and pink colors.

-Size: Dimensions of 80 cm x 30 cm (height x width) make it a striking focal point.

-Weight: Lightweight at 0.3 kg for easy hanging.

-Elegant Details: Adorned with golden zordari strings for an added touch of elegance.

-Easy Maintenance: Simply wipe with a dry clean cloth to remove dust and keep it looking pristine.

3. TIED RIBBONS Set Of 4 Wall Door Hanging

Price: ₹325

Enhance your home decor with the vibrant TIED RIBBONS Set of 4 Wall Door Hangings. This delightful set features beautifully crafted latkans in cheerful pink, yellow, and green hues, perfect for adding a pop of color to any space. These fabric hangings are ideal for adorning doors, walls, or even windows, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Whether you’re celebrating a festival or simply looking to brighten your living space, this decorative set effortlessly complements various decor styles.

Key Features:

-Set Content: Includes 4 latkans to create a cohesive decorative look.

-Color Palette: Features bright pink, yellow, and green colors, adding a cheerful touch to your decor.

-Dimensions: Each hanging measures 30 cm x 13 cm (length x width), making them an eye-catching addition.

-Material: Crafted from high-quality fabric for durability and a soft texture.

-Easy Maintenance: Simply wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust and keep them looking fresh.

-Versatile Decor: Perfect for festive occasions, celebrations, or daily home decor, these hangings bring a stylish flair to any room.

4. ExclusiveLane Maroon & White Atithi Devo Bhava Printed Terracotta Wall Hanging

Price: ₹809

Add a touch of elegance to your home with the ExclusiveLane Maroon & White Atithi Devo Bhava Printed Terracotta Wall Hanging. This exquisite piece of wall decor beautifully encapsulates the essence of Indian hospitality with the inspiring phrase "Atithi Devo Bhava," which translates to "The guest is God." Crafted from high-quality terracotta, this wall hanging features a stunning maroon and white printed design that effortlessly enhances any interior space. Ideal for welcoming guests or simply as a statement piece in your living room, this wall hanging combines tradition with contemporary style.

Key Features:

-Set Content: Includes 1 beautifully crafted wall hanging.

-Color Palette: Striking maroon and white colors that create a bold visual impact.

-Dimensions: Measures 23.6 cm x 8.4 cm (length x width), perfect for showcasing on walls or shelves.

-Material: Made from high-quality terracotta, ensuring durability and a rustic charm.

-Weight: Weighs 1.25 kg, giving it a sturdy presence when displayed.

-Easy Maintenance: Simply wipe with a clean and dry cloth to keep it dust-free and looking new.

-Cultural Significance: The printed phrase adds a meaningful touch, making it a thoughtful gift for housewarmings or festive occasions.

5. Home Delight Blue & Pink Printed Wooden Wall Hanging

Price: ₹398

Elevate your home decor with the Home Delight Blue & Pink Printed Wooden Wall Hanging. This stunning piece of art adds a splash of color and style to any room, making it a perfect choice for those who appreciate vibrant designs. Crafted from high-quality wood, this wall hanging features a beautiful printed pattern in shades of blue and pink, seamlessly blending into modern and traditional interiors alike. Whether displayed in your living room, bedroom, or hallway, this wall hanging is sure to become a focal point that sparks conversation and admiration.

Key Features:

-Set Content: Includes 1 intricately designed wall decor piece.

-Color Scheme: Eye-catching blue and pink hues that bring a cheerful vibe to your space.

-Dimensions: A generous size of 66 cm x 25 cm (length x width) ensures it stands out on any wall.

-Material: Made from durable wood, offering both strength and aesthetic appeal.

-Easy Maintenance: Simply wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust and maintain its beauty.

-Versatile Design: Perfect for enhancing various settings, from cozy home interiors to chic office spaces.

Conclusion

Catch the festive spirit and beautiful wall hangings in your home, today! Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale is reaching its last days, and it's your last chance to invest in beautiful decor reflecting your personality and style. Hurry; you cannot let elegance and artistry for your walls pass you by! Grab your favorites at Myntra before it ends.

