Decorate Your Worship Area With These Pooja Mandirs

Pooja Mandirs are found in Hindu homes as rooms of prayer, temples, or home temples for worshipping, meditating, and gaining spiritual growth. Generally, it is a beautifully carved structure made of wood or marble, housing idols, images, or pictures of the god, guru, or sacred symbols. It mainly acts as an important place to pray every day, perform rituals, and make offerings while giving someone a sense of spirituality, peace, and closeness to the divine.

HEARTILY Brown Wooden Mangal Home Temple

Heartily is a well-known Indian brand for furniture and home decor with a large variety of stylishly affordable products. Launched in the year 2015, Heartily focuses on offering quality modern furniture solutions for homes, offices, and institutions. Their portfolio ranges across vast dining sets, coffee tables, sofas, beds, and decorative items, catering to different tastes and preferences. With strong online presence as well as physical stores across India, Heartily ensures timely delivery and exceptional customer service.

Key Features

Content: 1 Pooja mandir

Color: Brown

Material: Wood

Pattern: Textured

Wood

Wipe with clean dry cloth to remove dust

Spacious interior for idols or photographs

Decorative doors with intricate carvings

Sturdy base for stability

beautifully crafted wooden piece





CRAFTSFORT White & Maroon Wooden Home Temple

Craftsfort is an Indian e-commerce company that deals with handmade, handcrafted, and home decor products. It originated in 2015 and looks forward to the promotion of India's rich cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship. The product range covers wooden temples, mandirs, furniture, decorative items, and personalized gifts among many others. With complete strength on the web and proper quality, Craftsfort assures one hundred percent fulfillment and delivery.

Key Features

Set content: 1 Home Temple

Type: Chowkie

Color: White, Maroon & Gold Toned

Material: Wood

Assembly: Easy to assemble

Dust regularly

Hand-painted white and maroon finish

Beautifully crafted wooden roof

Decorative doors with intricate carvings

Use a soft cloth for cleaning







Ekhasa Brown Wooden Wall Mounted Pooja Temple

The Ekhasa Brown Wooden Wall Mounted Pooja Temple brings about serenity and elegance to your home. It is made with high-quality wood and features fine carvings and warm brown paint.

Key Features

Spacious interior for idols or photographs

Premium finish

Easy to clean and maintain

Clear carving

Smoothen edges

Set content: 1 wall mounted pooja temple

Color: Brown

Pattern: Textured

Material: Wood

Avoid exposure to direct sunlight

Hand-finished brown color

eCraftIndia Brown Swastik Design with Shelf Laminated Wood Pooja Temple

eCraftIndia is an Indian e-commerce website offering unique, handcrafted, and exclusive items for home decor, since the year 2005. It acts as a facilitator towards India's richly storied cultural heritage and artisanal craftsmanship. Their products include wooden temples, mandirs, furniture, decorations, jewelry, and personalized gifts. Strong online presence and a commitment to quality, eCraftIndia ensures on-time delivery and satisfaction of the customers.

Key Features

Brown Swastik Design with Shelf Laminated Wood Pooja Temple

Don't wash, use dry/wet cotton cloth to remove dirt

Shelf for storing puja essentials

Spacious interior for idols or photographs

Decorative doors with intricate carvings

Beautifully crafted wooden roof

Sturdy base for stability

Laminated wood finish for durability

Swastik design symbolizing prosperity and good fortune

Avoid contact with water



UMAI Brown Wooden Hanging Home Temple

UMAI is an Indian company manufacturing and exporting wooden home decor and furniture products. Established in 1995, UMAI has built a reputation as a quality brand, manufacturing handcrafted products. These products include wooden temples and mandirs, wall art, furniture, and other home decorative items.

Key Features

Set Content: 1 Wooden Hanging Home Temple

Color: Brown

Door: Without door

Material: Wood

Mounting type: Wall Mounted

Includes temple, instructions, and hardware

Packaged in sturdy cardboard box

Beautifully crafted wooden roof

Sturdy hanging hardware included

Hand-finished brown color

Hanging design for wall mounting

Easy to assemble

Conclusion: A Pooja Mandir is a place in Hindu homes that is held in reverence and plays a very essential role: for worship, reflection, and spiritual development. Different materials, designs, and sizes allow the selecting of a mandir best suited to an individual's needs and preferences.

