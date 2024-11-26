Dhoop and Diyas- Exclusive Pooja Essentials Sale on Myntra

Whether you’re preparing for a grand festival or looking to enrich your daily rituals, we’ve got you covered. Discover stunning pooja thalis, decorative diyas, dhoop holders, and more. Crafted with care and designed to infuse positivity into your sacred spaces.

1. Nestroots Gold Toned Textured Lotus 4 Diyas

Illuminate your spaces with the enchanting beauty of Nestroots Gold Toned Textured Lotus Diyas. This set of four intricately crafted diyas features a lotus-inspired design with a luxurious gold-toned finish, bringing a touch of elegance to your festive decor. Perfect for special occasions like Diwali, weddings, or poojas, these diyas add a warm, inviting glow to any setting. Made with high-quality materials, they are durable and easy to clean, making them a timeless addition to your home decor.

Price: 299

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Adds a warm and inviting glow to any space.

Gold-toned finish for a luxurious appearance.

Versatile for use as table centerpieces or balcony decor.

Easy to clean and maintain.

Ideal for gifting during festivals or housewarming events.

2. Homesake Set Of 4 Pink Candle Light Holde

Crafted with precision, featuring a soft pink hue and a sophisticated design that blends seamlessly with any decor style. Perfect for creating a cozy ambiance in your living room, dining area, or bedroom, they are ideal for everyday use or special occasions like parties, weddings, or festive celebrations. Made with durable and high-quality materials, these holders are lightweight and easy to clean. Elevate your decor and create memorable moments with this beautiful set.

Price: 499

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Adds a decorative accent to any table or shelf.

Perfect for enhancing romantic or intimate settings.

Made with scratch-resistant materials.

Enhances the glow of candlelight with its reflective design.

Long-lasting and reusable.

3. Ekhasa Black Metal Dhoop Dani & Burner Holder Stand

Spiritual rituals and home decor with the Ekhasa Black Metal Dhoop Dani & Burner Holder Stand. Crafted from high-quality metal, this holder features a sleek black finish and a practical design that combines functionality with aesthetics. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting use,

Price: 545

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Reduces mess with its practical ash collection design.

Scratch-resistant surface for long-lasting shine.

Portable size makes it easy to carry for outdoor ceremonies.

Eco-friendly alternative to disposable burners.

Blends seamlessly with modern or ethnic decor themes.

4. eCraftIndia Gold-Toned Swastik Pooja Thali Bowl & Diya Showpiece

Intricately designed pooja thali features a traditional Swastik symbol, signifying prosperity and positivity. The set includes a diya and bowl, crafted from durable, high-quality materials with a stunning gold-toned finish that exudes elegance. Perfect for poojas, festivals, or as a decorative centerpiece, it blends functionality with cultural significance. Compact and easy to clean, it’s an ideal addition to your home decor or spiritual corner, reflecting timeless Indian traditions in every detail.

Price: 709

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features:

Provides a safe platform for lighting diyas.

Complements floral and light decorations.

Symbolizes positivity and devotion.

Aesthetic appeal for formal and informal rituals.

Trusted craftsmanship for timeless beauty.

Conclusion:

Enhance your spiritual journey with Myntra’s premium pooja essentials, now available at unbeatable prices. Perfect for all occasions, these timeless pieces blend tradition with modernity, making them an essential part of every home. Bring positivity and style to your rituals today.

It’s time to haul in savings with the FWD Sale Haul Days from November 24–26. Save up to Rs. 400, get an extra 5% with the FWD Pass, and discover "Haul of the Day" surprises daily. Snag deals like Buy 1 Get 2 Free and discounts on combos. On November 26, take advantage of the grand finale: Buy 2 and save an extra 10% (up to Rs. 100), or Buy 3+ to score 20% off (up to Rs. 150). These offers are limite. Start shopping before they’re gone.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.