Diwali Home Décor Essentials: Shop Premium Glassware at Up to 50% Off with Myntra’s Festive Sale 2024

Diwali is just around the corner, there's no better time to update your home decor and glassware! From stylish tumblers to elegant wine glasses, this carefully curated collection is designed to add a touch of sophistication to any occasion. Each item strikes the perfect balance between durability and style, making them ideal for both everyday use and special Diwali celebrations. Get ready to elevate your festive gatherings and take advantage of incredible deals during the Myntra Diwali Sale—up to 50% off, plus an extra ₹300 off on your first purchase via the Myntra app with code MYNTRA300.

1. GOODHOMES Transparent Set of 6 Glass Tumbler

Price: ₹594

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Upgrade your drinkware collection with the GOODHOMES Transparent Glass Tumblers. Perfect for everyday use or special occasions, this set of 6 tumblers adds a touch of elegance to any setting. Whether you're stocking your new home or enhancing your current glassware, these durable tumblers are designed to suit both classic and contemporary decor.

Key Features:

-Set of 6 durable glass tumblers.

-Dishwasher and microwave safe for hassle-free cleaning and use.

-Made from high-quality, transparent glass for a sleek, modern look.

-Versatile design is suitable for water, juice, or any beverage.

-Perfect addition to any home, matching both classic and modern aesthetics.

2. Roxx Set of 6 Transparent Glass Tumbler

Price: ₹677

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your drinking experience with the Roxx Set of 6 Transparent Glass Tumblers. Each 300 ml tumbler is designed for comfort and durability, making it perfect for enjoying your favorite beverages, whether it's water, juice, or cocktails. With their solid construction and elegant design, these tumblers are an excellent choice for both everyday use and special occasions.

Key Features:

-Set of 6: Includes six 300 ml tumblers for sharing or entertaining.

-Durable Glass: Made from high-quality glass for long-lasting use.

-Comfortable Design: Ergonomically designed for a comfortable grip.

-Versatile Use: Ideal for water, juices, and other beverages.

-Sleek Aesthetic: Transparent design adds a touch of elegance to any table setting.

3. 1ST TIME 11-Pcs Transparent Water Glass 300ML Each

Price: ₹817

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The 1ST TIME 11-Pcs Transparent Water Glass Set is the perfect addition to your kitchenware, whether you're moving into a new home or simply updating your current selection. These elegantly designed glasses are ideal for enjoying water, juices, or other beverages, featuring a timeless transparent finish that complements any décor. Plus, their dishwasher-safe feature makes them practical for everyday use, ensuring convenience and ease of cleaning.

Key Features:

-Set of 11: Generous pack of 11 water glasses, perfect for families or entertaining guests.

-Durable Glass Material: Crafted from high-quality glass for lasting durability and appeal.

-Optimal Capacity: Each glass holds 300 ml, ideal for hydration.

-Dishwasher Safe: Easy to clean, making them a convenient choice for daily use.

-Sleek Design: A Timeless transparent design enhances any table setting, whether casual or formal.

4. Pure Home and Living Brown 2Pcs Glass Wine Glass Bar And Drinkware

Price: ₹ 1449

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your drinking experience with the Pure Home and Living Brown 2Pcs Glass Wine Glass Set. These exquisite wine glasses are designed to enhance your special moments, whether you’re hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet evening at home. Featuring a delicate textured design and a serene light brown hue, they add a touch of elegance to any occasion. The gold rim detail offers a luxurious finish, making these glasses a refined addition to your glassware collection.

Key Features:

-Elegant Design: Features a delicate textured pattern and serene light brown color for a sophisticated look.

-Gold Rim Detail: The gold rim adds a luxurious touch, perfect for special occasions.

-Versatile Use: Ideal for serving wine, cocktails, or any beverage, making them suitable for various settings.

-High-Quality Glass: Crafted from durable glass for long-lasting beauty and functionality.

-Set of 2: Comes in a convenient set of two, perfect for sharing special moments with a loved one.

Conclusion

Elevate your aesthetic with these gorgeous glassware options that also serve the purpose of being practical. Be it a casual meal or a grand celebration, glasses will make the perfect companion to go along with you. Avail of Myntra Diwali Sale, where you get up to 50% off on home decor items and also get an extra 300 off on first-time shopping at the Myntra app use code MYNTRA300 off on bank offers. It is the perfect time to invest in your home style and functionality.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.