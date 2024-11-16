Elevate Your Dining Experience with the Perfect Crockery Set
A crockery set would essentially be a collection of tableware items used for serving and eating food. Here is an incredible list of crockery that should be in your kitchen.
Tableware and dishware, from serving to eating and keeping of food and drink, is what crockery refers to as a collective term. Under this definition, an assortment of items is included, for example: plates, bowls, cups and saucers, mugs, serving dishes, glasses and cutlery. A crockery set can be made up of different materials, such as ceramic, porcelain, glass, stainless steel, and melamine.
1. Nestasia Red & Yellow Ceramic Glossy Scalloped Crockery Set
The brand Nestasia is a leading home decor and homeware brand becoming synonymous, in the minds of young homeowners, for smart, functional stylish products and solutions. The firm was launched in 2015, focusing on delivering top-quality, affordable solutions for modern living.
Key Features
- The label microwave safe' ensures that your dinnerware will not warp, melt, shatter, or break with the heat of the microwave. Microwave safe dinnerware will not leach any damaging chemicals into your food.
- Ceramic
- Avoid using any abrasive cleaning method
- Color Red & Yellow
- Microwave safe up to 30 minutes
- Dishwasher safe
- Avoid extreme temperatures
- Dry completely after washing
2. Larah by BOROSIL Arche Jupiter White Printed Crockery Dinner Set
It is a high-end home furnishings and tableware brand developed by Borosil, with very stylish and classy products. It is a subsidiary of one of the oldest Indian glassware companies, Borosil Limited. This family of Larah was founded in 2018, and it mainly aims at the modern home that would love stylish, functional, and durable products.
Key Features
- Opalware
- Wash by soap and rinse off with clean water
- Color: White & Blue
- Pattern: Printed
- Material: Opalwar
- Food-grade material ensures safety
3. Larah by BOROSIL Fluted Series Herbs White & Green Printed Crockery Dinner Set
Enhance your gifting experience with the Fluted Series Herbs White & Green 5 Pieces Printed Crockery Dinner Set from Larah by Borosil. Perfect for special occasions and regular meals, this beautiful set speaks style, functionality, and durability all at the same time.
Key Features
- Pattern: Printed
- Material: Opalware
- Opalware
- Color: White with green herbs print
- Material: Fine Bone China
- Wash with soap and rinse of with clean water
4. Laopala Novo Collection White & Blue Opal Glass Printed Crockery Dinner Set
With 35 years of manufacturing experience in high-quality glassware and fine bone china and ceramic tableware, La Opala is a leading Indian tableware company. As for the beautiful and fine products, it has been a household name in India and other regions for over three decades. Innovation, design, and customer satisfaction are the reasons La Opala is so popular.
Key Features
- Set content: 6 Pieces includes 2 Round full plate, 2 quarter Plates, 2 veg bowls
- Color: White & blue
- Pattern: Printed
- Glass
- Wash with soap and rinse of with clean water
- Microwave safe
5. Laopala Novo Collection White & Green Opal Glass Printed Crockery Dinner Set
La Opala is amongst the major companies in India, specializing in tableware and glassware. Since 1988, it already has experience of more than 35 years. La Opala is the perfect amalgamation of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Fine bone china, opal glass, and ceramic tableware are their huge ranges, catering to diversified tastes and preferences.
Key Features
- Color: White with green floral print
- Plates: 28 x 28 cm (length x width)
- Print: Graphic
- Items Dinnerware Set
Conclusion: Crockery in our daily life is the most important thing which gives splendor and functionality to dining. Now-a-days there is an abundance of brands and materials in the market, thus it is not easy to choose the right kind of crockery. Still, choosing according to durability, style, and safety can provide an idea to one's self.
