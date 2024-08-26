Enhance Your Home Décor with Titan Wall Clocks

Titan wall clocks are especially good when it comes to combining utility with aesthetics. These clocks are not only functional in the sense that they tell time, but they also add beauty to your interior. Depending on the type of design you like, whether it is modern, classic, or timeless, Titan has a wide collection of wall clocks to meet your needs and the theme of your house.

Starting from the modern and stylish Titan Contemporary Wall Clock to the classic and luxurious Titan Classic Brown Pendulum Clock, every model is designed to add a special touch to your home or workplace. This means that the time-telling devices used in these pieces are silent clocks to create a good-looking and serene atmosphere.

Titan wall clocks come in a variety of sizes and designs to suit any room type and décor and are ideal for anyone who wants to incorporate elegance and timelessness into their home. Find the best Titan wall clock designs that will complement your room and enhance the mood of the room with these beautiful clocks.

1. Titan Contemporary Wall Clock

Price: ₹1,236

The Titan Contemporary Wall Clock will enhance the appearance of your area. Its sleek black design and modern aesthetics make it an excellent choice for both bedrooms and living areas. The simple elegance of its circular, analog face elevates your decor.

Features

Brand: Titan

Colour: Black

Display Type: Analog

Style: Contemporary

Special Feature: Silent Clock

Product Dimensions: 27W x 27H cm

Power Source: Battery Powered

Age Range (Description): Adult

Room Type: Bedroom, Living Room

Shape: Round

2. Titan Classic Silver Analog Wall Clock

Price:₹1,869

The Titan Classic Silver Analogue Wall Clock boasts timeless beauty and a refined silver finish. Its traditional form fits easily into any living space, providing a refined appearance while keeping time with calm precision.

Features

Brand: Titan

Colour: Steel

Display Type: Analog

Style: Classic

Special Feature: Silent Clock

Product Dimensions: 25W x 20H cm

Power Source: Battery Powered

Age Range (Description): Adult

Room Type: Living Room

Shape: Round

3. Titan Metal Classic

Price:₹1,943

The Titan Metal Classic Wall Clock exudes timeless elegance. The glossy black finish and conventional circular form add a touch of sophistication to your living room. This clock is a stunning statement item that will look great in any room.

Features

Brand: Titan

Colour: Black

Display Type: Analog

Style: Classic

Special Feature: Silent Clock

Product Dimensions: 30.4W x 30.4H cm

Power Source: Battery Powered

Age Range (Description): Adult

Room Type: Living Room, Bedroom

Shape: Round

4. Titan Classic Black Dial Color Silent Sweep Technology

Price:₹2,895

The Titan Classic Black Dial Clock will modernize your office or homeroom. The stylish brown and black design, combined with the huge 42 cm face, creates a dramatic focal point in any home, seamlessly merging classic beauty with contemporary utility.

Features

Brand: Titan

Colour: Brown

Display Type: Analog

Style: Modern

Special Feature: Silent Clock

Product Dimensions: 42W x 42H cm

Power Source: Battery Powered

Age Range (Description): Adult

Room Type: Office, Living Room

Shape: Round

5. Titan Classic Brown Colour Pendulum Clock

Price: ₹4,396

The Titan Classic Brown Pendulum Clock oozes vintage charm with its exquisite design and classic brown color. Its greater size and sophisticated workmanship make it a prominent item, ideal for bringing a touch of grandeur to any environment.

Features

Brand: Titan

Colour: Brown

Display Type: Analog

Style: Classic

Special Feature: Silent Clock

Product Dimensions: 29.8W x 47.4H cm

Power Source: Battery Powered

Age Range (Description): Adult

Shape: Round

Material: Plastic

Conclusion

Every Titan wall clock is a timeless design that can be used in the modern home and office environment. Whether you prefer a modern style or a touch of retro, Titan has models that will easily blend with your interior.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic or editorial involvement from IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.