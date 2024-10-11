Enjoy up to 50-80% Off on Stunning Bedsheet Deals at Myntra Dussehra Sale 2024

This Dussehra, elevate your home decor with breathtaking bed sheet collections from Myntra! From October 10th to 13th, enjoy exclusive discounts and vibrant designs that will transform your bedroom into a serene sanctuary. With an exciting offer of ₹ 400 off your first purchase on the Myntra app and a thumping 50-80% discount available on various bedsheets, now's the perfect time to give your bedding collection the makeover it needs. Flip through stunning choices like the KLOTTHE White & Grey Floral Print Bedsheet and the dreamy DREAM WEAVERZZ Green & White Floral Cotton Bedsheet for festive delight.

1. KLOTTHE White & Grey Floral Print 300 TC Fitted Double King Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹399

Upgrade your bedroom with the KLOTTHE White & Grey Floral Print 300 TC Fitted Double King Bedsheet. Designed with elegance and comfort in mind, this high-quality cotton blend bedsheet features a soft floral pattern in soothing white and grey tones. With a 300 thread count, it ensures durability and a luxurious feel. The fitted design makes it easy to place on your mattress, while the matching pillow covers complete the set for a coordinated look. Perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to your bedroom decor.

Key Features:

-Floral Print Design: Beautiful white and grey floral patterns enhance the overall aesthetics of your bedroom.

-300 Thread Count: High-quality fabric offers a fine, smooth texture for extra comfort and durability.

-Fitted Design: Stays securely in place, ensuring a snug fit on your mattress for a neat and clean look.

-Cotton Blend Fabric: Made from a soft and breathable cotton blend, offering a comfortable sleeping experience.

-Complete Set: Includes 1 king-size bedsheet (2.50m x 2.25m) and 2 matching pillow covers (70cm x 45cm) for a cohesive look.

-Easy Care: Machine washable, ensuring easy maintenance and long-lasting use.

2. DREAM WEAVERZ Green & White Floral Cotton 220 TC King Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹539

Bring a refreshing touch to your bedroom with the DREAM WEAVERZZ Green & White Floral Cotton 220 TC King Bedsheet. This elegant bedsheet, made from high-quality cotton, features a charming green and white floral pattern that adds a peaceful and inviting vibe to your space. With a thread count of 220, it offers both comfort and durability, making it perfect for daily use. The set includes a super king-size flat bedsheet and two matching pillow covers, creating a complete and coordinated look for your bedroom.

Key Features:

-Floral Pattern: The serene green and white floral design brings a refreshing and calming atmosphere to your room.

-220 Thread Count: Fine-quality cotton ensures a smooth, soft texture for a comfortable sleeping experience.

-Super King Size: Generously sized bedsheet (275 cm x 275 cm) provides ample coverage for large mattresses.

-Pure Cotton Fabric: Made from breathable and soft cotton for a natural, comfortable feel all night.

-Complete Set: Includes 1 super king-size bedsheet and 2 matching pillow covers (46 cm x 72 cm each) for a harmonious look.

-Easy to Care: Machine washable for hassle-free maintenance, ensuring long-lasting freshness and softness.

3. URBAN SPACE Divine Blue Floral 144 TC Pure Cotton Queen Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹639

Add a touch of elegance and comfort to your bedroom with the URBAN SPACE Divine Blue Floral 144 TC Pure Cotton Queen Bedsheet. Featuring a beautiful blue floral pattern, this bedsheet is crafted from 100% pure cotton for a soft and breathable feel. With a thread count of 144, it offers everyday comfort and durability. The set includes one queen-sized flat bedsheet and two matching pillow covers, perfect for giving your bed a coordinated and stylish look.

Key Features:

-Floral Design: The vibrant blue floral print adds a fresh, elegant vibe to your bedroom decor.

-144 Thread Count: Offers a smooth and lightweight feel for everyday comfort.

-Pure Cotton Fabric: Made from 100% cotton for a breathable, soft, and natural texture.

-Queen Size: Sized at 2.54 m x 2.2 m, it fits queen-size beds perfectly.

-Complete Set: Comes with 1 queen bedsheet and 2 matching pillow covers (45 cm x 68 cm each) for a cohesive look.

-Easy Care: Machine washable, ensuring easy maintenance and long-lasting freshness.

4. Salona Bichona Yellow & Blue Printed Cotton 144 TC Queen Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹701

Brighten up your bedroom with the vibrant Salona Bichona Yellow & Blue Printed Cotton 144 TC Queen Bedsheet. Designed with an eye-catching abstract pattern, this bedsheet offers a fresh, modern look to your space. Made from 100% cotton, it provides a soft and breathable texture for a comfortable sleep. The set includes one queen-sized bedsheet and two matching pillow covers, making it a perfect choice for daily use with style and comfort in mind.

Key Features:

-Abstract Design: Features a bold yellow and blue abstract print that adds a contemporary flair to your bedroom decor.

-144 Thread Count: Ensures a smooth and soft texture for everyday use.

-100% Cotton Fabric: Offers a breathable and natural feel, perfect for comfortable sleep.

-Queen Size: Sized at 2.54 m x 2.20 m, ideal for queen-size beds.

-Complete Set: Includes 1 queen bedsheet and 2 pillow covers (69 cm x 43 cm each) for a cohesive bedroom look.

-Easy Maintenance: Machine-washable for hassle-free care and long-lasting durability.

5. Pure Decor Black & White Floral 230 TC Cotton King Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹855

Transform your bedroom into a stylish retreat with the Pure Decor Black & White Floral 230 TC Cotton King Bedsheet. This exquisite bedsheet features a timeless black-and-white floral pattern, offering a perfect blend of elegance and sophistication. Made from high-quality cotton, it ensures a soft and comfortable sleeping experience. This set includes one generously sized king bedsheet and two coordinating pillow covers, making it an ideal choice for enhancing your bedroom's aesthetic appeal.

Key Features:

-Elegant Floral Design: The chic black and white floral pattern adds a touch of sophistication to any decor style.

-230 Thread Count: Provides a fine quality fabric that feels soft against the skin and enhances durability.

-Spacious King Size: The super king bedsheet measures 2.72 m x 2.74 m, ensuring a perfect fit for king-size beds.

-Complete Set: Includes 1 king bedsheet and 2 pillow covers (68 cm x 46 cm each) for a cohesive look.

-Easy to Care For Made from 100% cotton and machine washable for convenient maintenance.

-Lightweight Design: Weighing only 0.468 kg, it's easy to handle and store when not in use.

Conclusion

Myntra is hosting a Dussehra sale. Get the best bedding upgrade deals from the fantastic sales and amazing designs on Myntra. Be it floral or vibrant abstract, there is something for everyone in store here. Shop now, grab your first purchase discount, and give your bedroom that makeover it needs during the festive season!

