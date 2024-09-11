Find Out Top Sunglasses for Every Style: Save Up to 60% on Myntra

This festive season, upgrade your eyewear collection with our handpicked selection of stylish sunglasses at up to 60% off only on Myntra! From classic aviators to sleek round frames, each one is designed to upgrade your style while ensuring all the essentials of UV protection. Be that bold fashion statement or the eternal classic, these sunglasses are made for different face cuts and styles to make sure one finds perfect-fit sunglasses for any occasion.

1. Voyage Unisex Square Sunglasses

Price: ₹749

Image source: Myntra.com

Keep it cool and fashionable with these trendy sunglasses, perfect for casual outings with friends. Elevate your everyday style with the Voyage Unisex Square Sunglasses. Featuring a sleek black UV-protected lens, these sunglasses not only provide optimal eye protection but also exude a modern edge. The silver-toned metal frame in full-rim style is designed for durability and a premium feel, making it perfect for an oval face shape. These sunglasses come with a Voyage hard case for safe storage, ensuring they stay in great condition.

Key Features:

-Lens Colour: Black

-Lens Feature: UV Protected for optimal sun protection

-Frame Material: Durable metal with a sleek silver tone

-Frame Style: Full Rim for a bold, structured look

-Best Suited For Oval face shapes

-Lens Width: 58mm

-Includes: Voyage hard case for storage

2. H&M Men's Black Square Sunglasses With UV-Protected Lens

Price: MRP₹ 799

With sturdy construction and comfortable fit, these H&M sunglasses are perfect for those seeking both style and functionality. Highly recommended for anyone who values quality and classic design. Step up your eyewear game with the H&M Men Black Square Sunglasses. Designed for a classic and timeless appeal, these sunglasses feature black plastic frames and tinted UV-protective lenses. The full-rim style offers a bold look that complements an oval face shape, while the polarised lenses ensure excellent glare reduction, making them ideal for driving or outdoor activities.

Key Features:

-Lens Colour: Black

-Lens Feature: UV Protected for superior sun protection

-Frame Material: Durable plastic (71% Pctg, 29% PMMA)

-Frame Colour: Black

-Style: Full Rim for a structured and classic look

-Face Shape: Best suited for oval face shapes

-Care Instructions: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust

3. IDOR Unisex Square Sunglasses with UV-Protected Lens

Price: ₹899

These IDOR sunglasses not only enhance your style but also offer excellent protection against UV rays. Perfect for those who appreciate both fashion and functionality.

Elevate your eyewear collection with the IDOR Unisex Square Sunglasses. Combining contemporary design with practical features, these sunglasses are crafted with a sleek metal frame and striking green lenses. The full-rim style and silver-toned frame offer a modern and sophisticated look, making them an ideal choice for an oval face shape.

Key Features:

-Lens Colour: Green

-Lens Feature: UV Protected for optimal eye safety

-Frame Material: Metal for durability and style

-Frame Colour: Silver-toned for a sleek appearance

-Style: Full Rim for a bold and structured look

-Type: Square Sunglasses

-Face Shape: Best suited for oval face shapes

-Case: Comes with a hard case for secure storage

-Warranty: 6 months provided by the brand owner/manufacturer

-Material: Metal

-Care Instructions: Wipe with a clean and dry cloth to remove dust

4. Carlton London Black Polarised and UV Protected Lens Wayfarer Sunglasses

Price: ₹1190

Discover the perfect blend of style and function with Carlton London's Black Wayfarer Sunglasses. Designed with a classic wayfarer silhouette and equipped with polarized and UV-protected lenses, these sunglasses are ideal for safeguarding your eyes while adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. The sleek black acetate frame enhances the timeless appeal, making these sunglasses a versatile accessory suited for an oval face shape.

Key Features:

-Lens Colour: Black

-Lens Feature: Polarised and UV Protected for optimal glare reduction and eye protection

-Frame Material: Acetate for a lightweight and durable design

-Frame Colour: Black for a classic and versatile look

-Style: Full Rim to complement a range of fashion styles

-Type: Wayfarer Sunglasses

-Face Shape: Best suited for oval face shapes

-Case: Comes with a Carlton London soft pouch for easy storage and protection

5. Fastrack Unisex Round Sunglasses with UV Protected Lens Fastrack

Price: ₹ 1399

Step into a world of style and sophistication with Fastrack's Unisex Round Sunglasses. These sunglasses feature a striking gold-toned plastic frame paired with green UV-protected lenses, offering both a fashionable look and essential eye protection. Designed to complement square face shapes, these round sunglasses are a perfect accessory for adding a touch of elegance to your everyday outfits.

Key Features:

-Lens Colour: Green

-Lens Feature: UV Protected for superior sun protection

-Frame Material: Plastic for a lightweight and comfortable fit

-Frame Colour: Gold-toned for a touch of glamour

-Type: Round Sunglasses

-Face Shape: Best suited for square face shapes

-Case: Comes with a Fastrack hard case for secure storage and protection

-Material: Plastic

-Care Instructions: Remove dust and grime by gently wiping the lens with a cloth

6. RESIST EYEWEAR Unisex Black Lens Wayfarer Sunglasses UV Protected Lens MARK BLACK BLACK

Price: ₹1399

These RESIST EYEWEAR Wayfarer Sunglasses are perfect for any casual or formal occasion. The design is sleek, and the lenses offer excellent UV protection, making them ideal for driving and outdoor activities. With a solid build yet lightweight comfort, these sunglasses provide a secure fit without being too tight. Enhance your look and protect your eyes with these stylish and reliable sunglasses.

Key Features:

-Lens Colour: Black

-Lens Feature: UV Protected for superior sun protection

-Frame Material: Polycarbonate for durability and lightweight comfort

-Frame Colour: Black for a classic and versatile look

-Style: Full Rim for a bold and stylish appearance

-Type: Wayfarer Sunglasses

-Face Shape: Best suited for round face shapes

-Case: Comes with a RESIST EYEWEAR soft pouch for convenient storage

-Warranty: 3 months, provided by the brand owner/manufacturer

-Frame Material: Polycarbonate

-Care Instructions: Do not allow sweat settlement; wipe with a clean, dry cloth to maintain clarity

Conclusion

Do not miss this opportunity to renew your look with high-quality sunglasses that say it is all about fashion and functionality. Due to our unbeatable discounts, now is the time to invest in eyewear that speaks volumes of your style and care for your eyes.

