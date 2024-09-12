Future-Proof Travel Gear: Stylish, Durable Luggage for Every Journey at Myntra

Travel into the future with travel accessories that are built to last! Myntra is here to make your travels more comfortable with extremely long-lasting and trendy luggage to match your exciting trips. Don’t miss out on our limited-time offers: For a first-time order over ₹649, use the coupon code MYNTRA200 and get a flat ₹200 off your order. Get an additional discount of up to 12% for RuPay, Kotak, Yes Bank, and Federal Bank credit & debit cards only. Choose the travel gear that is durable, stylish, and will save you a lot of money—shop now, so your travel gear will be ready for the next season!

1. Safari Coastline Printed Poly Carbonate Medium Hard Trolley Bag

Price: ₹2299

Travel in style with the Safari Coastline Printed Polycarbonate Trolley Bag, designed for durability and convenience. This medium-sized hard trolley suitcase features a sleek printed design and a sturdy polycarbonate shell, making it perfect for business and leisure trips. Equipped with a retractable trolley handle and 360-degree rotatable wheels, it ensures smooth mobility. With a generous carrying capacity of up to 23 kg and a 3-year warranty, this trolley bag combines style with functionality.

Features:

-Durable Build: Made from polycarbonate, offering strong protection for your belongings.

-360-degree Rotatable Wheels: Smooth corner-mounted inline skate wheels for easy maneuverability.

-Combination Lock: Keeps your belongings secure during travel.

-Spacious Design: Offers a volume of 101 to 150 liters with one main compartment.

-Lightweight: Weighing between 2.5 to 4.4 kg for easy handling.

-Padded Handles: Includes 3 handles with a padded haul loop for comfortable grip.

-Compression Straps: Helps keep items in place and organized.

-3-Year Warranty: Warranty provided by the brand owner/manufacturer for peace of mind.

2. Aristocrat Printed Dual Edge 360 Large Trolley Suitcase

Price: ₹3199

The Aristocrat Printed Dual Edge 360 Large Trolley Suitcase combines robust design with modern functionality. This stylish red suitcase features a durable polycarbonate shell, perfect for long trips or vacations. Equipped with a retractable trolley handle and 360-degree corner-mounted inline skate wheels, it ensures easy mobility on any surface. With a spacious interior secured by a combination lock system and an impressive 5-year warranty, this trolley bag offers both convenience and security for your travel needs.

Features:

-Durable Polycarbonate Shell: Offers maximum protection for your belongings.

-360-degree Rotating Wheels: Ensures smooth and effortless movement.

-Spacious Interior: One large zip compartment with an inner zip pocket and elasticated straps to keep items secure.

-Combination Lock System: Provides enhanced security.

-Padded Haul Loop: Comfortable grip for easy handling.

-Generous Capacity: Can carry over 24 kg with a 101 to 150 liters volume.

-Lightweight: Weighs between 2.5 to 4.4 kg for hassle-free portability.

-Water Resistant: Keeps your belongings dry during travel.

-5-Year Warranty: Peace of mind with a long-lasting warranty from the brand.

3. Nasher Miles Istanbul Colourblocked Hard-Sided Medium Number Lock Trolley Bag

Price: ₹3559

The Nasher Miles Istanbul Colourblocked Hard-Sided Medium Trolley Bag is a vibrant, durable suitcase that ensures both style and functionality for your travels. Featuring a sleek green and yellow color-blocked design, this trolley bag is crafted from strong polycarbonate material, offering excellent protection for your belongings. With 4 corner-mounted 360-degree rotatable wheels and a retractable trolley handle, this suitcase guarantees smooth and easy maneuverability. Secured by a number lock and equipped with multiple compartments, it provides ample storage and organizational options for efficient packing.

Features:

-Durable Polycarbonate Shell: Protects your belongings during travel.

-360-degree Rotating Wheels: Ensures smooth movement in any direction.

-Spacious Interior: Features a main zip compartment with lining, an internal zip pouch, elasticated tabs, and multiple pockets for organized packing.

-Number Lock Security: Enhances protection for your items.

-Two Comfortable Handles: Top and side handles for easy carrying.

-Generous Capacity: Holds up to 23 kg with a 73L volume, ideal for medium-length trips.

-Lightweight Design: Weighs just 3.8 kg for effortless handling.

-Water Resistant: Protects contents from moisture and spills.

-2-Year Warranty: Peace of mind with brand warranty coverage.

4. Tommy Hilfiger Medium Trolley Suitcase

Price: ₹5599

Travel in style with the Tommy Hilfiger Medium Trolley Suitcase, a sleek and durable trip option. This black, hard-shell suitcase features the iconic Tommy Hilfiger logo and is built with high-quality ABS material, ensuring protection and longevity. Equipped with a TSA lock for added security, this suitcase offers convenience and safety while traveling. With 4 corner-mounted 360-degree rotating wheels and a retractable handle, this trolley provides easy maneuverability and smooth transport.

Features:

-Durable ABS Construction: Strong and lightweight to protect your belongings.

-360-degree Rotating Wheels: Ensures smooth, easy navigation in any direction.

-Spacious Main Compartment: With a 121L volume and zip pouch for organized packing.

-TSA Lock: Provides enhanced security for your luggage.

-Expandable Design: Offers additional packing space when needed.

-Three Comfortable Handles: Top, side, and retractable handles for convenient carrying options.

-Water-resistant: Keeps your belongings safe from moisture.

-3-Year Warranty: Backed by a warranty from the brand.

5. Jeep Hard Sided Medium Trolley Suitcase

Price: 14000

Take your travels to the next level with the Jeep Hard-Sided Medium Trolley Suitcase. This navy blue, textured suitcase combines durability and style, perfect for frequent travelers. Its hard-shell polycarbonate body is sturdy yet lightweight, offering excellent protection for your belongings. Equipped with smooth 360-degree rotatable inline skate wheels and a retractable trolley handle, this suitcase glides effortlessly over various surfaces. The TSA-approved keyless lock ensures that your valuables are secure while traveling.

Features:

-Durable Polycarbonate Build: Tough yet lightweight for lasting durability.

-360-degree Rotating Wheels: Ensures smooth movement in all directions.

-Spacious Dual Compartments: Includes elastic straps and zip lining for organized packing.

-TSA Lock: Keyless TSA-approved lock for enhanced travel security.

-Expandable Design: Allows extra room for packing when needed.

-Scuff Eraser: Easily removes scuff marks after every trip for a fresh look.

-Padded Handles: Provides comfortable lifting and carrying.

-Water-resistant: Protects contents from moisture.

Conclusion

As for the travel gear, the principle of durability can never be overestimated, so let it not be underestimated. Myntra offers a diverse range of durable luggage and accessories so you can travel in style for years to come without having to worry about getting your luggage replaced any time soon. Also, the unbeatable offers make sure that you can save while you shop at the same time.

