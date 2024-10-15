Get ready to celebrate Diwali with stunning necklaces at unbeatable prices on Myntra

Cheer up your Diwali with stunning jewelry, which oozes sophistication and charm. Myntra has an event that comes as a sensation as it offers up to 50% off on super-cool necklaces perfect for any celebration. From traditional ethnic designs to new-fangled styles-all there. Explore our best picks, like the fabulous Karishma Kreations Gold-Plated Artificial Beads Necklace and many more, to get the perfect accessory to complement your festive attires and add to your glitz and glamour.

1. Karishma Kreations Gold-Plated Artificial Beads Necklace

Price: ₹295

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your ethnic look with the Karishma Kreations Gold-Plated Artificial Beads Necklace, designed to add a touch of elegance to any traditional outfit. Featuring a gold-toned alloy base and adorned with delicate artificial beads, this necklace is a perfect blend of minimalistic design and classic style. Its adjustable drawstring closure ensures a comfortable fit for all neck sizes, making it an ideal accessory for festive occasions, weddings, or traditional gatherings. With its lightweight and versatile design, it’s a must-have addition to your jewelry collection. This necklace also comes with a 1-month warranty for added peace of mind. Add a touch of tradition to your wardrobe with this stunning piece from Karishma Kreations.

Key Features:

-Gold-Plated Alloy Base: Offers a rich, gold-toned finish for a classic look.

-Artificial Beads: Accentuates the necklace with a subtle yet elegant charm.

-Adjustable Drawstring: Allows for a customizable fit with an 8.5-inch adjustable rope.

-Lightweight Design: Weighs just 30-35 grams, providing comfort for long wear.

-Dimensions: Length of 13.97 cm (5.5 inches) and width of 10.16 cm (4 inches) to complement various necklines.

-Ethnic Appeal: Perfect for traditional occasions, enhancing your overall look effortlessly.

-Care Instructions: Easy to maintain by wiping with a soft cloth and avoiding water or sprays.

2. PRIVIU Silver-Plated Oxidised Necklace

Price: ₹315

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a bold, ethnic touch to your look with the PRIVIU Silver-Plated Oxidised Necklace. Featuring intricate red and green artificial stones, this silver-toned necklace showcases a striking oxidized finish that makes it stand out at traditional events and celebrations. Crafted from durable alloy and plated in silver, it offers a classic yet contemporary design. The necklace comes with a secure S-hook closure and is perfect for those who love statement jewelry pieces. Whether paired with sarees, kurtas, or lehengas, this necklace adds the perfect finishing touch to any festive or ethnic ensemble. This necklace also comes with a 1-month warranty, ensuring peace of mind while you enjoy its timeless charm. Add the PRIVIU Silver-Plated Oxidised Necklace to your collection for a standout accessory that complements any ethnic wear.

Key Features:

-Silver-Plated Alloy Base: A beautifully oxidized finish for an antique look.

-Artificial Stones: Adorned with red and green stones for added vibrancy and elegance.

-S-Hook Closure: Easy to wear and secures firmly around the neck.

-Length: Necklace length of 21 cm, making it ideal for various necklines.

-Statement Design: Perfect for ethnic occasions, adding a bold and unique flair to your outfit.

-Lightweight & Comfortable: Designed for long wear without discomfort.

-Care Instructions: Wipe with a soft cloth and avoid contact with water and perfumes to maintain its beauty.

3. Sangria Silver Plated Beaded Oxidised Necklace

Price: ₹337

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your ethnic look with the Sangria Silver Plated Beaded Oxidised Necklace. Featuring a sleek silver-plated design and adorned with black artificial beads, this necklace offers a minimal yet stylish statement perfect for traditional occasions. The oxidized finish adds a vintage charm, making it a versatile accessory to pair with various ethnic outfits. Secured with a drawstring closure, it ensures easy adjustability and comfort for all neck sizes. Its 50 cm length provides a balanced, elegant drape that enhances any festive or casual ethnic ensemble.

Key Features:

-Silver-Plated Alloy Base: A durable metal base with an oxidized silver-plated finish for a classic, ethnic appeal.

-Black Beaded Details: Adorned with artificial beads for a subtle yet striking design.

-Drawstring Closure: Adjustable drawstring for easy wear and a perfect fit.

-Length: 50 cm, offering a flattering length for different necklines.

-Minimal Design: Ideal for those who prefer understated yet elegant ethnic jewelry.

-Lightweight & Comfortable: Crafted for long-lasting comfort and daily wear.

-Care Instructions: Clean with a soft cloth and avoid exposure to water, sprays, and perfumes to maintain its finish.

4. Anouk Silver-Plated Oxidised Necklace

Price: ₹350

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a touch of elegance to your ethnic look with the Anouk Silver-Plated Oxidised Necklace. This beautifully crafted necklace features a silver-toned design with delicate white pearls, making it a perfect accessory for festive occasions. Made from durable German silver, the necklace offers a striking oxidized finish that complements traditional attire. Secured with an S-hook closure, it ensures both style and convenience. With its minimal design and sophisticated pearl accents, this necklace is an ideal choice for adding a refined touch to any ethnic outfit.

Key Features:

-German Silver Base: Durable and corrosion-resistant metal for long-lasting wear.

-Pearl Accents: Adorned with white pearls for a classy, elegant appeal.

-Silver-Plated Finish: Oxidised silver plating that gives the necklace a timeless, ethnic look.

-S-Hook Closure: Easy-to-use S-hook closure for secure fastening.

-Dimensions: Length: 27 cm, Width: 5 cm, offering a perfect balance for different necklines.

-Minimalist Design: Suitable for those who prefer subtle, refined jewelry for ethnic occasions.

-Care Instructions: Clean with a soft cloth after every use and store in a flat box to prevent scratches.

5. Zaveri Pearls Gold-Plated Embellished Floral Necklace

Price:₹424

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your style with the Zaveri Pearls Gold-Plated Embellished Floral Necklace, a stunning gold-toned piece adorned with delicate pearls. Perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to both casual and formal outfits, this floral-themed necklace is designed to complement Western attire. Crafted from high-quality alloy and finished with radiant gold plating, it offers durability alongside elegance. The necklace is secured with a lobster closure, ensuring it stays in place while you flaunt your chic look.

Key Features:

-Gold-Plated Alloy: Durable alloy base with a luxurious gold-plated finish.

-Pearl Embellishments: Adorned with beautiful pearls for a classy, floral design.

-Lobster Closure: Convenient lobster clasp for easy and secure fastening.

-Dimensions: Necklace Length: 22 cm, ideal for adding a subtle yet elegant touch to your look.

-Minimalist Design: Designed to suit modern, western outfits with an embellished, understated appeal.

-Care Instructions: Wipe with a soft cloth, store flat, and avoid exposure to perfumes or water.

Conclusion

Shop Myntra's Diwali sale for exquisite jewelry to complement your festive wardrobe. Order the Karishma Kreations Gold-Plated Artificial bead necklace to enhance your holiday look. Shop something special on Myntra now and save up to 50% off during Diwali.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.