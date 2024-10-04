Get up to 30-70% off on the best trolley luggage bags for your vacation at Myntra

It is the time of the year when the festive season is on and whether you are traveling back home or planning a fun-filled winter vacation to Manali, your baggage can make all the difference. Below, we present you with the best trolley luggage bags that will help you overcome all the packing challenges. These fashionable and functional bags are suitable for any kind of travel. Also, you can get them during Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale at 30-70% off, and an additional 10% off with bank offers. Don’t leave this page empty-handed—scroll down the list below and find the perfect travel companion for your next trip.

1. Skybags Beat Pro Hard-Sided Medium Trolley Suitcase

Price: ₹2099

The Skybags Beat Pro Hard-Sided Medium Trolley Suitcase provides a stylishly functional travel solution. It is made of polypropylene with a good space of 86.3L capacity and is locked with a combination lock. It also ensures smooth maneuverability with the help of its retractable handle and four quiet double wheels. The main zip compartment in the inside section has equipped compression straps for secure packing. Lightweight yet rigid in structure, this water-resistant suitcase can be ideal for medium trips. Backed by a 5-year warranty, it combines durability with ease of use.

Key Features:

-Capacity: 86.3L, ideal for medium trips

-Material: Sturdy polypropylene, water-resistant

-Lock Type: Combination lock for added security

-Mobility: Four smooth double wheels and a retractable handle

-Interior: Compression straps and zip lining for organized packing

-Warranty: 5 years

2. Safari Luma Printed Poly Carbonate Medium Hard Trolley Bag - 65 cm

Price: ₹2398

The Safari Luma Printed Polycarbonate Medium Hard Trolley Bag makes for a style-statement piece for easy travel. It comes in a 65 cm cabin size with color-blocking and a polycarbonate shell, making it perfect for weekend getaways. It is easy to carry around with its retractable handle and 360-degree rotating wheels, complete with a combination lock for extra security. The interior comes with zip-lining and an internal pocket for keeping things organized, making it lightweight and extremely functional, backed by a 3-year warranty.

Key Features:

-Material: Polycarbonate, sturdy and durable

-Mobility: 360-degree rotating wheels for smooth movement

-Lock Type: Combination lock for security

-Interior: One main compartment with zip lining and a side pocket

-Capacity: Cabin-sized, ideal for short trips

-Warranty: 3 years

3. Aristocrat Printed Dual Edge 360 Large Trolley Suitcase - 75 cm

Price: ₹2549

The Aristocrat Printed Dual Edge 360 Large Trolley Suitcase is a perfect blend of style and practicality, ideal for extended trips. This 75 cm red suitcase boasts a durable polycarbonate shell and features four corner-mounted inline skate wheels for smooth 360-degree rotation. It comes with a retractable handle, a combination lock for secure storage, and a spacious main compartment with elasticated straps and zip-lining to keep your belongings organized. Backed by a 5-year warranty, this trolley ensures both reliability and functionality.

Key Features:

-Material: Durable polycarbonate

-Mobility: Inline skate wheels with 360-degree rotation

-Lock Type: Combination lock for added security

-Interior: Large main compartment with elastic straps and zip pocket

-Capacity: Designed to carry above 24 kg

-Warranty: 5 years

-Water Resistance: Yes

4. AMERICAN TOURISTER Southside Lite Trolley Suitcase Medium

Price: ₹2599

The AMERICAN TOURISTER Southside Lite Trolley Suitcase Medium is a perfect mix of style and convenience for the frequent traveler. Its case is purple printed with a medium size, possessing a combination lock system, retractable trolley handle, four smooth, 360-degree rotatable wheels for easy transport, and two multi-zip compartments including a detachable pocket organizer and shoe pouch for better organization. With an anti-theft Duo guard zipper and expandable space, this case assures that your stuff is safe along with providing ample space for last-minute packing.

Key Features:

-Material: Polyester

-Mobility: 360-degree rotatable wheels

-Lock Type: Combination lock with anti-theft Duo guard zipper

-Interior: Multiple zip compartments, detachable organizer, and shoe pouch

-Expandable: Yes, for extra packing space

-Capacity: Up to 100 liters

-Warranty: 3 years

5. WROGN Textured Hard Medium Trolley Bag- 56 cm

Price: ₹7699

The WROGN Textured Hard Medium Trolley Bag is designed for the modern traveler who values both style and functionality. This blue textured suitcase features a secure combination lock and comes with a top and side handle, along with a retractable trolley handle. Its four 360-degree rotatable corner-mounted skate wheels ensure smooth maneuverability. The spacious main zip compartment is lined with two compression straps, providing stability during travel, while a sub-compartment with a zip closure adds extra organization.

Key Features:

-Material: Durable ABS

-Mobility: 360-degree rotatable wheels for easy maneuvering

-Lock Type: Secure combination lock

-Interior: Main zip compartment with zip lining and two compression straps; additional sub-compartment for organization

-Capacity: Volume of 54.6 liters, suitable for trips up to 24 kg

-Warranty: 5 years

Conclusion

As you plan for your festive season travel, having the perfect trolley luggage bag by your side will make your trip a lot easier and stylish. Whether you are going skiing or seeing family, we have a range that caters to all. Do not miss the opportunity to shop during the Big Fashion Festival Sale by Myntra.

