Get Up to 60% Off at Myntra Diwali Sale: Decorate Your Home with Top Indoor Fountains

As the festival season arrives, it's time to make your home enterprisingly beautiful with serenity and elegance by bringing peace and serenity within your space. Myntra Diwali Sale is already live with up to 60% discount on some of them, and that calls for a great time to invest in decorative indoor fountains, thus enhancing the beauty of the living space. Start with a Buddha design lit fountain, or aromatic smoke fountain, or just pick your favorite from more products curately assembled just to give you that ambiance of meditation, relaxation, or simply admiring your house.

1. Ekhasa Brown Ceramic Dhoop Dhani Back Flow Smoke Fountain

Price: ₹927

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate the ambiance of your home with the Ekhasa Brown Ceramic Dhoop Dhani Back Flow Smoke Fountain. This premium ceramic agarbatti stands with an ash catcher creates a serene and peaceful environment with its elegant design and thoughtful backflow smoke feature. Perfect for home décor, meditation, and pooja rooms, it offers both beauty and functionality, making it an essential part of your spiritual rituals. Enjoy an aura of aromatic bliss with this versatile and easy-to-clean incense holder.

Key Features:

-Premium Ceramic Construction – Made from high-quality ceramic for durability and elegance.

-Ash Catcher Design – Integrated ash catcher keeps your space clean during use.

-Versatile Usage – Suitable for agarbatti, dhoop, and more, enhancing any space.

-Backflow Smoke Fountain – Intricate design with a sturdy base, adding to your rituals.

-Easy to Clean – Hassle-free cleaning after use, allowing you to focus on spiritual practices.

2. Athome by Nilkamal Black & Grey Textured Polyresin 3 Pots Indoor Water Fountain

Price: ₹799

Image source: Myntra.com



Enhance your home décor with the Athome by Nilkamal Black & Grey Textured Polyresin 3 Pots Indoor Water Fountain. This beautifully designed fountain adds a serene and calming atmosphere to any room with its cascading water feature. Crafted from durable polyresin, this fountain is both functional and stylish, making it an elegant addition to your living space. Conveniently powered by electricity, it is easy to set up and perfect for creating a tranquil ambiance.

Key Features:

-Durable Construction – Made from polyresin and plastic for long-lasting use.

-Tranquil Ambiance – The cascading water feature creates a soothing and peaceful atmosphere.

-Elegant Design – Stylish black and grey textured pots add a modern aesthetic to your décor.

-Easy to Display – Ideal for placement on tabletops, shelves, or mantels.

-Perfect for Gifting – A thoughtful and elegant gift for special occasions.

3. Floweraura Black & Blue Buddha LED Light Water Fountain

Price: ₹954

Image source: Myntra.com



Immerse yourself in aesthetics and spirituality with the Floweraura Black & Blue Buddha LED Light Water Fountain. This beautifully crafted fountain, featuring a serene Buddha figure and soothing LED lights, creates a calming atmosphere in any indoor space. Perfect for home décor or gifting, it adds a subtle yet striking visual appeal to your tabletop.

Key Features:

-LED Light Feature – Illuminates the fountain, enhancing its serene and peaceful ambiance.

-Buddha Design – Features a beautifully crafted Buddha figure for spiritual and decorative appeal.

-Compact Size – Small and convenient for tabletop display (20 cm x 15 cm x 15 cm).

-Durable Polyresin – Made from high-quality polyresin for lasting use.

-Easy Maintenance – Wipe clean with a dry cloth to keep it dust-free and looking new.

4. Home Centre Black & Golden Polyresin Buddha Indoor Fountain

Price: ₹ 899

Image source: Myntra.com



Enhance your living space with the Home Centre Black & Golden Polyresin Buddha Indoor Fountain, a beautifully crafted fountain designed to bring tranquility and artistic elegance to your home. Featuring a modern Buddha figurine and a sleek black and gold finish, this electrically operated fountain adds a serene ambiance to any room.

Key Features:

-Elegant Buddha Design – A modern black and golden Buddha figurine enhances the artistic appeal.

-Polyresin Construction – Made from durable polyresin, ensuring long-lasting beauty and stability.

-Compact Size – Small dimensions (13 cm x 13 cm x 20 cm) make it perfect for indoor spaces like living rooms or meditation corners.

-Easy to Install – Convenient and quick setup for immediate use.

-Low Maintenance – Simply wipe with a dry cloth to keep it clean and dust-free.

Conclusion

This Diwali, don't pass up the chance to improve your living space by choosing the greatest indoor water fountains that add understated elegance. These pieces of décor enhance the house and offer a tranquil haven within your own home, whether it's the Floweraura Buddha Fountain for spiritual visual appeal or the Ekhasa Back Flow Smoke Fountain for fragrant bliss. These beautiful additions to your house may be purchased even with the savings from Myntra's Diwali Sale; give one to a loved one as a kind token. So, browse the collection now and enjoy a holiday season full with puja-gatha.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.