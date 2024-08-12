Get Up to 80% Off on Fitness Accessories During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024!

It has never been more rewarding to invest in your health! Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 brings amazing offers and best deals on a variety of fitness accessories that can assist you in reaching your fitness goals. From the abdominal muscles to the flexibility of the muscles and strength in grip, these tools are designed to improve your health. The best part would be that you can procure items like these at an insane discount of 80% flat!

1. Amazon Brand - Symactive Lightweight Portable Tummy Trimmer

Price: ₹259

The Amazon Brand - Symactive Lightweight Portable Tummy Trimmer is your perfect company to tone your stomach and get an absolutely flat stomach. This is a very sturdy trimmer, constructed using very high-performance materials, and it can stand by hard workouts. It also includes a wider foot pedal to further increase comfort. The 14.5-inch spring makes it provide more resistant exercises. Not only for those ideal-looking abs but also for toning and tightening your arm, back, and thigh muscles. It's light to carry around, so one can take his or her fitness routine wherever he or she goes.

Features

Brand: Amazon Brand - Symactive

Colour: Silver - Portable Waist Exerciser

Material: Carbon Steel

Item Weight: 500 Grams

Style: Portable Waist Exercise

2. STRAUSS Yoga Mat with Carry Bag

Price: ₹699

The STRAUSS Yoga Mat with Carry Bag is a must-have for everyone trying to raise their home workouts, be it yoga, Pilates, or any other kind of fitness regime. This 68" long by 24" wide mat offers outstanding space and comfort for exercises of all forms. It is made from an eco-friendly, 6mm thick material; thus, extra cushioning for the spine, hips, knees, and elbows provides comfort while exercising on hard floors. This lightweight, durable design is easy to carry with a sticky, non-slip surface that provides great traction and grip. Additionally, anti-tear construction makes it long-lasting, and the mat itself is quite easy to clean, keeping it fresh for every session.

Features

Brand: STRAUSS

Colour: Blue

Material: PVC

Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only

Product Dimensions: 172L x 61W x 0.6Th Centimeters

3. Strauss Adjustable Hand Grip

Price: ₹189

The Strauss Adjustable Hand Grip extends finger and forearm strength through its adjustable resistance from low to high intensities, within the 10 to 40 kg range. Ideal for both men and women, this versatile hand gripper is perfect for fitness through a boost in finger strength, speed, and overall hand fitness. Developed with easily interchangeable resistance, it functions perfectly for all kinds of users, including sportspeople, fitness enthusiasts, musicians, and those in rehabilitation. With the ergonomic design and durable quality of this product, it is comfortable to use for squeezing during exercise sessions and for stress and injury relief.

Features

Brand: STRAUSS

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 0.19 Kilograms

Style: Adjustable Hand Grip Strengthener (Black)

4. Lifelong Abs Roller

Price: ₹1,299

The Lifelong Abs Roller is the best wheel for all of your workouts on the floor. With two wheels in its core, it provides stability and ultra-smooth motion, targeting your abs, arms, chest, shoulders, and back. Its outer casing is made of ABS, PVC, and rubbers for safety on any floor surface. Equipped with variable resistance and a 2-in-1 design, which helps to reduce noise and absorb shock, the roller can hold multiple exercises and thus applies for both the beginner and advanced user.

Features

Brand: Lifelong

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 1800 Grams

Style: Modern

5. Lifelong PVC Home Gym Set

Price: ₹799

The Lifelong PVC Home Gym Set provides complete aid during your workouts. This includes 10kg of PVC weight plates, a 3-feet curl rod, 14-inch dumbbell rods, and other essential gym accessories. You will also get a skipping rope, hand grip, gym gloves, and locks with the curl rod. Suitable for various kinds of exercises, this kit will provide a full workout experience at home.

Features

Material: PVC

Brand: Lifelong

Item Weight: 10 Kilograms

Grip Type: Ergonomic

Weight Limit: 200 Kilograms

Conclusion

But that is not all—fabulous savings are waiting ahead. Continue shopping on Amazon for more fitness essentials, now at a discount of up to 80% off during the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Additional benefits such as faster delivery and exclusive offers are given to prime members. Make your way toward a healthy life.

