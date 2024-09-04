Avail up to 80% discount on men's watches at Myntra's Fashion Carnival. Add flair to your style with top brands like Timex, Fossil, Titan, Tommy Hilfiger, and Armani at up to 80% off. Be it for a sleek accessory to adorn every day or a loud fashion statement, here is your golden opportunity to upgrade your collection at a fraction of the cost. Don't let these offers slip away; grab them now and give your wrist that touch of sophistication it deserves.

1. Timex Men Black Multifunction Analogue Watch - TWEG19605

Price: ₹4136

Elevate your style with the Timex Men Black Multifunction Analogue Watch, a perfect blend of sophistication and functionality. This watch features a sleek black stainless steel design, ensuring durability and a modern aesthetic. With its multifunctional capabilities, you can easily keep track of time, making it an ideal accessory for both casual and formal occasions.

Key Features:

-Display: Analogue

-Movement: Quartz

-Power Source: Battery

-Dial Style: Solid round stainless steel with a textured pattern

-Features: Multifunctional

-Strap Style: Black stainless steel bracelet with a foldover closure

-Water Resistance: 30 meters

-Warranty: 1 year provided by the brand/manufacturer

-Material: Stainless steel

-Care: Wipe with a clean cloth

2. Fossil Men Black Dial Chronograph Watch CH2600

Price: ₹6247

Exude class and precision with the Fossil Men Black Dial Chronograph Watch, designed for the modern man who values both style and functionality. This watch features a striking blue dial with glow-in-the-dark markings, adding a bold touch to your wrist. Its chronograph features, including subdials for date, day, and hour, make it a versatile accessory for everyday wear.

Key Features:

-Display: Analogue

-Movement: Mechanical

-Power Source: Battery

-Case Style: Stainless steel with a fixed bezel

-Dial Style: Blue dial with glow-in-the-dark markings and three hands

-Features: Chronograph, date aperture, and 3 subdials for date, day, and hour display

-Strap Style: Steel-toned strap with a butterfly clasp

-Water Resistance: Up to 100 meters

-Warranty: 2 years against manufacturing defects from the date of purchase

-Case Diameter: 42 mm

-Case Thickness: 10 mm

3. Titan Men Black Analogue Watch NM1733NM01

Price: ₹ 6845

The Titan Men Black Analogue Watch offers a sleek and sophisticated design that’s perfect for any occasion. With a solid round metal dial and a black stainless steel bracelet-style strap, this watch combines elegance with durability. Powered by a reliable quartz movement, it ensures accurate timekeeping, making it a stylish and practical addition to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Display: Analogue

-Movement: Quartz

-Power Source: Battery

-Dial Style: Solid round metal dial

-Features: Reset Time

-Strap Style: Black bracelet-style, stainless steel with foldover closure

-Water Resistance: Up to 50 meters

-Warranty: 2 years provided by the brand/manufacturer

-Packaging: Comes in a Titan box

4. Tommy Hilfiger Men Black Dial & Textured Leather Straps Analogue Chronograph Watch

Price: ₹8198

The Tommy Hilfiger Men Black Dial & Textured Leather Straps Analogue Chronograph Watch exudes a perfect blend of sophistication and functionality. Featuring a solid black round stainless steel dial, this watch is equipped with chronograph functionality, making it not only stylish but also practical. The black croc-textured leather strap with a tang closure adds a touch of luxury and comfort, making it an ideal accessory for both casual and formal occasions.

Key Features:

-Display: Analogue

-Movement: Quartz

-Power Source: Battery

-Dial Style: Black solid round stainless steel dial

-Features: Chronograph

-Strap Style: Black croc-textured leather strap with tang closure

-Water Resistance: Up to 50 meters

-Warranty: 2 years provided by brand owner/manufacturer

-Packaging: Comes in a signature Tommy Hilfiger case

5. Armani Exchange Men Leather Straps Analogue Watch-AX1876

Price: ₹11196

The Armani Exchange Men Leather Straps Analogue Watch is a sophisticated timepiece that combines modern design with classic craftsmanship. Featuring a striking black skeleton round stainless steel dial, this watch allows you to appreciate the intricate inner workings while maintaining a sleek appearance. The black leather strap with a tang closure offers comfort and durability, making it a perfect choice for both everyday wear and special occasions.

Key Features:

-Display: Analogue

-Movement: Quartz

-Power Source: Battery

-Dial Style: Black skeleton round stainless steel dial

-Features: Reset time

-Strap Style: Black leather strap with tang closure

-Water Resistance: Up to 50 meters

-Warranty: 2 years provided by brand owner/manufacturer

-Packaging: Comes in a signature Armani Exchange case

Conclusion

Don’t let this incredible opportunity pass you by. Myntra's Fashion Carnival is the perfect time to invest in a premium timepiece without breaking the bank. With up to 80% off on top brands, you can find the perfect watch that complements your style and meets your needs. Hurry, these deals won’t last long—shop now and make every moment count with a stylish new watch!

