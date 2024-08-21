Gift the Special Women in Your Life with Gleevers' Exclusive Gift Sets

It is always a joy to search for the appropriate gift for the special woman in one’s life. Whether it is a wedding anniversary, a birthday, Diwali, or Mother’s Day, the choice of a gift should be perfect to suit her personality and choice. From the luxurious fragrances and scented candles to the functional and beautiful kitchen gadgets, our selection of the best gifts for women is diverse. Discover these unconventional ideas that are both stylish and practical, as well as considerate, to ensure that each event is special.

1. Gleevers Anniversary Gift for Women

Price: ₹1,299

Image source: Amazon.in

Make celebrating special moments exquisite with Gleevers Anniversary Gift for Women. This beautifully arranged thoughtful gift sent includes a super luxurious perfume duo – Tapestry Sling and Mystere Perfume – bringing a touch of elegance to everyone wearing it. The compact travel size makes it easy to carry and keep refreshed all day long.

Features

Brand: Gleevers

Item Form: Liquid

Item Volume: 30 Millilitres

Scent: Tapestry Sling + Mystere Perfume

Special Feature: Travel Size

2. Gleevers x andMe Scented Candles Gift Set of 2

Price: ₹569



Fill your room with the warm glow of the Gleevers × and Scented Candles Gift Set, perfect for housewarming and anniversary celebrations, or birthday parties during Diwali. These tin candles possess a timeless gift aesthetic. Great for changing seasons, the classical round shape fits perfectly with all times of the year.

Features

Brand: Gleevers

Product Dimensions: 13W x 13H Centimeters

Item Weight: 120 Grams

Number of Items: 2

Scent: Floral

Are Batteries Included: No

Shape: Round

Container Material: Tin

Occasion: Diwali, Housewarming, Anniversary, Birthday

Seasons: All Season

3. Gleevers Anniversary Gift for Women

Price: ₹839



Make your anniversary more special with the Gleevers Anniversary Gift for Women. It is a long-lasting cedar-scented aerosol that demonstrates class and sophistication. The strong design and strength of the fragrance match perfectly with daily courtesy.

Features

Brand: Gleevers

Item Form: Aerosol

Item Volume: 30 Millilitres

Scent: Cedar

Special Feature: Long Lasting

4. Gleevers The Better Home FUMATO Wedding Gift Set

Price: ₹3,639



Make way for the perfect infusion of style and functionality with the Gleevers The Better Home FUMATO Wedding Gift Set, providing you with your very own rice cooker and a corded electric kettle in the most delightful pink hue. Perfect for new homeowners or newlyweds, this gift set is powered by a corded electric source and is easy to clean up with hand wash care instructions.

Features

Brand: Gleevers

Product Dimensions: 27D x 18W x 17.5H Centimeters

Power Source: Corded Electric

Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash

Colour: Rice Cooker + Electric Kettle (Pink)

5. Gleevers X The Clownfish Mother's Day Gift for Mom

Price:₹1,359



Make her feel special with the perfect gift—Gleevers X The Clownfish Mother's Day Gift pour Maman. It's an ideal gift well-crafted for women with chic designs that fuse style and functionality. Far from France, this gift set made in India is an impeccable way to express love and gratitude towards moms on the special day of the year.

Features

Brand: Clownfish

Gender: For women

Country of Origin: India

Item Weight: 650 g

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

Conclusion

Finding the right gift for the women in your life can turn any occasion into one to remember. From an anniversary to a birthday, or a Diwali or Mother’s Day gift, these cute and chic gifts from Gleevers and Clownfish will put a smile on her face. Check out these ideas and take your next celebration up a notch with a thoughtful gift. Do not miss the opportunity to buy the right gift and make her day special!

