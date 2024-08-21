Gift the Special Women in Your Life with Gleevers' Exclusive Gift Sets
It is always a joy to search for the appropriate gift for the special woman in one’s life. Whether it is a wedding anniversary, a birthday, Diwali, or Mother’s Day, the choice of a gift should be perfect to suit her personality and choice. From the luxurious fragrances and scented candles to the functional and beautiful kitchen gadgets, our selection of the best gifts for women is diverse. Discover these unconventional ideas that are both stylish and practical, as well as considerate, to ensure that each event is special.
1. Gleevers Anniversary Gift for Women
Price: ₹1,299
Make celebrating special moments exquisite with Gleevers Anniversary Gift for Women. This beautifully arranged thoughtful gift sent includes a super luxurious perfume duo – Tapestry Sling and Mystere Perfume – bringing a touch of elegance to everyone wearing it. The compact travel size makes it easy to carry and keep refreshed all day long.
Features
Brand: Gleevers
Item Form: Liquid
Item Volume: 30 Millilitres
Scent: Tapestry Sling + Mystere Perfume
Special Feature: Travel Size
2. Gleevers x andMe Scented Candles Gift Set of 2
Price: ₹569
Fill your room with the warm glow of the Gleevers × and Scented Candles Gift Set, perfect for housewarming and anniversary celebrations, or birthday parties during Diwali. These tin candles possess a timeless gift aesthetic. Great for changing seasons, the classical round shape fits perfectly with all times of the year.
Features
Brand: Gleevers
Product Dimensions: 13W x 13H Centimeters
Item Weight: 120 Grams
Number of Items: 2
Scent: Floral
Are Batteries Included: No
Shape: Round
Container Material: Tin
Occasion: Diwali, Housewarming, Anniversary, Birthday
Seasons: All Season
3. Gleevers Anniversary Gift for Women
Price: ₹839
Make your anniversary more special with the Gleevers Anniversary Gift for Women. It is a long-lasting cedar-scented aerosol that demonstrates class and sophistication. The strong design and strength of the fragrance match perfectly with daily courtesy.
Features
Brand: Gleevers
Item Form: Aerosol
Item Volume: 30 Millilitres
Scent: Cedar
Special Feature: Long Lasting
4. Gleevers The Better Home FUMATO Wedding Gift Set
Price: ₹3,639
Make way for the perfect infusion of style and functionality with the Gleevers The Better Home FUMATO Wedding Gift Set, providing you with your very own rice cooker and a corded electric kettle in the most delightful pink hue. Perfect for new homeowners or newlyweds, this gift set is powered by a corded electric source and is easy to clean up with hand wash care instructions.
Features
Brand: Gleevers
Product Dimensions: 27D x 18W x 17.5H Centimeters
Power Source: Corded Electric
Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash
Colour: Rice Cooker + Electric Kettle (Pink)
5. Gleevers X The Clownfish Mother's Day Gift for Mom
Price:₹1,359
Make her feel special with the perfect gift—Gleevers X The Clownfish Mother's Day Gift pour Maman. It's an ideal gift well-crafted for women with chic designs that fuse style and functionality. Far from France, this gift set made in India is an impeccable way to express love and gratitude towards moms on the special day of the year.
Features
Brand: Clownfish
Gender: For women
Country of Origin: India
Item Weight: 650 g
Net Quantity: 1.00 count
Conclusion
Finding the right gift for the women in your life can turn any occasion into one to remember. From an anniversary to a birthday, or a Diwali or Mother’s Day gift, these cute and chic gifts from Gleevers and Clownfish will put a smile on her face. Check out these ideas and take your next celebration up a notch with a thoughtful gift. Do not miss the opportunity to buy the right gift and make her day special!
Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic or editorial involvement from IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.