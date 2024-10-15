Great Festive Sale: Amazing Offers On Tawas

Get ready to experience the refreshing and purifying benefits of tawas with our amazing festive sale! Discover a wide range of high-quality tawas products, perfect for maintaining healthy skin and underarms. Our sale offers incredible discounts on every style, from traditional alum blocks to modern crystal deodorant sticks.

1. Sowbaghya Non Stick Multi Tawa

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

The Sowbaghya Non Stick Multi Tawa is a versatile and durable cooking surface that can be used for a variety of tasks, including making dosas, rotis, chapatis, and other flatbreads. It is made with a high-quality non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning easy. The tawa is also induction-friendly, so it can be used on both gas and electric stoves.

Key features:

Non-stick coating: Prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning easy.

Induction-friendly: Can be used on both gas and electric stoves.

Durable and long-lasting: Made with high-quality materials.

Easy to clean: Dishwasher-safe.

Versatile: Can be used for a variety of cooking tasks.

2. USHA SHRIRAM Non Stick Roti Tawa with Riveted Handle

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

The USHA SHRIRAM Non Stick Roti Tawa is a high-quality cooking surface that is perfect for making rotis, dosas, and other flatbreads. It is made with a durable and scratch-resistant non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning easy. The riveted handle provides a comfortable and secure grip, and the 26 cm diameter is ideal for cooking for a family.

Key features:

Non-stick coating: Prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning easy.

Scratch-resistant surface: Durable and long-lasting.

Riveted handle: Provides a comfortable and secure grip.

26 cm diameter: Ideal for cooking for a family.

High-grade aluminum: Conducts heat evenly for efficient cooking.

3. Wonderchef Granite Non-Stick 28Cm Dosa Tawa

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

The Wonderchef Granite Non-Stick 28Cm Dosa Tawa is a high-quality cooking surface that is perfect for making dosas and other flatbreads. It is made with a durable granite-infused non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning easy. The tawa is also induction-compatible.

Key features:

Granite-infused non-stick coating: Prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning easy.

Induction-compatible: Can be used on both gas and electric stoves.

Durable and long-lasting: Made with high-quality materials.

Easy to clean: Dishwasher-safe.

28 cm diameter: Ideal for cooking for a family.

4. UMAI X SAVYA Home Hard Anodized Roti Tawa with Handle (Medium)

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

The UMAI X SAVYA Home Hard Anodized Roti Tawa is a high-quality cooking surface that is perfect for making rotis, dosas, and other flatbreads. It is made with a durable hard anodized coating that prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning easy. The tawa is also induction-compatible.

Key features:

Hard anodized coating: Prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning easy.

Induction-compatible: Can be used on both gas and electric stoves.

Durable and long-lasting: Made with high-quality materials.

Easy to clean: Dishwasher-safe.

Medium size: Suitable for cooking for a family of four.

5. Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Omni Tawa 250 Mm

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

The Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Omni Tawa 250 Mm is a high-quality cooking surface that is perfect for making dosas, rotis, and other flatbreads. It is made with a durable granite-infused non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning easy.

Key features:

Granite-infused non-stick coating: Prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning easy.

Induction-compatible: Can be used on both gas and electric stoves.

Durable and long-lasting: Made with high-quality materials.

Easy to clean: Dishwasher-safe.

250 mm diameter: Suitable for cooking for a family of four.

Don't miss out on our incredible sale on tawas! With a wide range of high-quality options to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect tawa for your cooking needs. Whether you're looking for a non-stick coating, induction compatibility, or a specific size, our sale has something for everyone. Shop now and elevate your cooking experience.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.