Keep your home perfectly clean and shiny with a wide range of Cleno’s Spray

Maintain a clean and sparkling home with Cleno’s effective and safe cleaning products for your home. From greasy kitchen surfaces that refuse to give up their oil and grease to metal surfaces that need that extra shine, or even the bathroom that needs that extra cleaning touch, Cleno has a spray for it. These are sprays that are ready to use and can be applied easily, and are capable of imparting a fresh smell and a shiny streak-free finish. Upgrade your cleaning experience and get a clean home with Cleno.

1. Cleno Bathroom Cleaner Spray

Price: ₹149

Make your bathroom shine like heaven with Cleno Bathroom Cleaner. It's an Eco-friendly cleaner with a refreshing citrus fragrance and is the right solution to remove tough stains and grime from floors, tiles, washbasins, and other bathroom surfaces. And it's an antibacterial formula to make the surfaces sanitized and fresh.

Features

Brand: Cleno

Item Form: Spray

Scent: Citrus

Specific Uses For Product: Floor, Shower, Sink, Bathtub

Material Feature: EcoFriendly

Item Volume: 450 Millilitres

Versatile Cleaning: Ideal for tiles, taps, steel fittings, basins, commodes, shower heads, sinks, and bathtubs.

Easy Application: Spray from 2025 cm away, wait 5 minutes, then wipe clean and rinse.

Effective Stain Removal: Removes soap scum, lime scale, hard water stains, grease, and yellow rust marks with ease.

Fresh Fragrance—leaves a fresh scent of citrus against odor-causing factors.

2. Cleno Heavy Duty Brass, Copper, Metal Cleaning Spray

Price: ₹189

Ensure to shine all your metal objects with the new Cleno Heavy Duty Metal Cleaning & Polish Spray. This ecofriendly, ready-to-use spray is the best to clean and polish chrome, copper, brass, bronze, nickel, and others. With its antimicrobial formula, protection is ensured not only for the polish but also for the metal surface, making it a must-have for shining your metal fixtures in the house.

Features

Brand: Cleno

Product Form: Liquid Specific Applications: Bottle Material

EcoFriendly Product Volume: 450 Millilitres

Surface Recommendation: Metal Special

Antimicrobial Versatile Cleaning: Chrome, copper, brass, bronze, nickel, etc. metal items safe in your home.

Instant Application: Spray from 2025 cm away, ensure the surface is completely covered, leave for 5 minutes, then rinse and wipe clean.

3. Cleno Heavy Duty Kitchen

Price: ₹225

The Cleno Heavy Duty Kitchen Degreaser Cleaner Spray helps to combat tough grease and grime in kitchens. This powerful spray clears oil, grease, and food stains on your kitchen chimneys, stoves, grill, oven, and more. Designed to be easy to use, your kitchen will be sparkling after being cleaned more effortlessly.

Features

Brand: Clenno

Item Form: Spray

Specific Uses: Floor, Sink, Grill, Oven, Stove

Item Volume: 450 Millilitres

Surface Recommendation: Chimney

Special Feature: Removes Oil Grease

Powerful Cleaning: Removes oil, grease, and food stains from kitchen surfaces, including chimneys, stoves, grills, kitchen slabs, tiles, and exhaust fans.

Simple Application: Spray from 2025 cm distance, leave for 5 minutes, wipe clean with a clean cloth, and rinse

4. Cleno Glass Cleaner Spray Cleans

Price: ₹99

Clean glass and shiny surface with Cleno Glass Cleaner Spray, available in a ready-to-use spray. This will clean up all the streak marks from the tabletops, mirrors, glass windows, kitchen cabinets, etc., making them sparkle without any smear or smudge. Ideal for use at home or in the car, it guarantees a shine on every surface with minimal effort.

Features

Brand: Cleno

Item Form: Spray

Specific Uses For Product: Windows, Furniture, Glass, Oven, Cabinets, Car, Fridge

Item Volume: 450 Millilitres

Surface Recommendation: Mirror

Special Feature: StreakFree

Versatile Cleaning: Perfect for glass surfaces, tabletops, mirrors, windows, kitchen cabinets, furniture, and car windows.

Easy Application: From soot to accumulated window grime, simply spray from the recommended distance of 2025 cm and wipe clean. Rinse for a shinestreakfree finish.

5. Cleno Stainless Steel Cleaner Spray

Price:₹285

Cleno Stainless Steel Cleaner Spray will bring your stainless steel surfaces back to life. This spray-sized bottle is a ready-to-use cleaner that is formulated to clean away dirt, fingerprints, and grime from all of your stainless steel appliances, countertops, and much more. Its streak-free finish ensures that your kitchen shines with a look of brilliance.

Features

Brand: Cleno

Item Form: Spray

Specific Uses For Product: Oven

Item Volume: 450 Millilitres

Surface Recommendation: Countertop Specialty: StreakFree Effective Cleaning: Ideal for stainless steel surfaces, such as refrigerators, stainless steel bottles, ovens, and kitchen equipment, including the countertop, backsplash, and griller. Easy Use: Spray from 2025 cm distance, leave for 5 minutes, wipe clean, and rinse for a crystalclear shine.

6. Cleno Kitchen Cleaner Spray

Price:₹129

Get shining results with one stroke of Cleno Kitchen Cleaner Spray. It effectively rids the kitchen of sticky dirt, grease, and grime. It can be used on a gas stove, slabs, sinks, exhausts, and many more. The fragrance emanated leaves the kitchen smelling clean and nice.

Features:

Brand - Cleno

Form - Spray

Scent - Fresh

Specific Uses For Product - Sinks, Floors, Door, Sink, Stove, Cabinets

Quantity: 450ml

Surface Recommendation: Floor

Versatile Cleaning: Use on gas stoves, kitchen sinks, slabs, exhaust fans, tiles, cabinets, kitchen tops, and floors, other such surfaces.

Easy Application: spray from a distance of 2025 cm, leave for 5 minutes, wipe clean and rinse for a spotless finish.

Conclusion

Cleno offers a complete set of cleaning sprays that will help you get that perfect clean home you have always wanted. Cleno gives you the best cleaning experience whether it is difficult kitchen grease or delicate metal surfaces. Made in India, these sprays are made with the best ingredients to ensure that you get the best results each time. Try Cleno and let your home sparkle like you’ve never seen before.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.