Keep your home perfectly clean and shiny with a wide range of Cleno’s Spray
Find your ideal Cleno cleaner for cleaning homes and meet a whole new level of clean. To find out more about Cleno and get your own Cleno products, follow the links above and upgrade your cleaning experience!
Maintain a clean and sparkling home with Cleno’s effective and safe cleaning products for your home. From greasy kitchen surfaces that refuse to give up their oil and grease to metal surfaces that need that extra shine, or even the bathroom that needs that extra cleaning touch, Cleno has a spray for it. These are sprays that are ready to use and can be applied easily, and are capable of imparting a fresh smell and a shiny streak-free finish. Upgrade your cleaning experience and get a clean home with Cleno.
1. Cleno Bathroom Cleaner Spray
Price: ₹149
Make your bathroom shine like heaven with Cleno Bathroom Cleaner. It's an Eco-friendly cleaner with a refreshing citrus fragrance and is the right solution to remove tough stains and grime from floors, tiles, washbasins, and other bathroom surfaces. And it's an antibacterial formula to make the surfaces sanitized and fresh.
Features
Brand: Cleno
Item Form: Spray
Scent: Citrus
Specific Uses For Product: Floor, Shower, Sink, Bathtub
Material Feature: EcoFriendly
Item Volume: 450 Millilitres
Versatile Cleaning: Ideal for tiles, taps, steel fittings, basins, commodes, shower heads, sinks, and bathtubs.
Easy Application: Spray from 2025 cm away, wait 5 minutes, then wipe clean and rinse.
Effective Stain Removal: Removes soap scum, lime scale, hard water stains, grease, and yellow rust marks with ease.
Fresh Fragrance—leaves a fresh scent of citrus against odor-causing factors.
2. Cleno Heavy Duty Brass, Copper, Metal Cleaning Spray
Price: ₹189
Ensure to shine all your metal objects with the new Cleno Heavy Duty Metal Cleaning & Polish Spray. This ecofriendly, ready-to-use spray is the best to clean and polish chrome, copper, brass, bronze, nickel, and others. With its antimicrobial formula, protection is ensured not only for the polish but also for the metal surface, making it a must-have for shining your metal fixtures in the house.
Features
Brand: Cleno
Product Form: Liquid Specific Applications: Bottle Material
EcoFriendly Product Volume: 450 Millilitres
Surface Recommendation: Metal Special
Antimicrobial Versatile Cleaning: Chrome, copper, brass, bronze, nickel, etc. metal items safe in your home.
Instant Application: Spray from 2025 cm away, ensure the surface is completely covered, leave for 5 minutes, then rinse and wipe clean.
Price: ₹225
The Cleno Heavy Duty Kitchen Degreaser Cleaner Spray helps to combat tough grease and grime in kitchens. This powerful spray clears oil, grease, and food stains on your kitchen chimneys, stoves, grill, oven, and more. Designed to be easy to use, your kitchen will be sparkling after being cleaned more effortlessly.
Features
Brand: Clenno
Item Form: Spray
Specific Uses: Floor, Sink, Grill, Oven, Stove
Item Volume: 450 Millilitres
Surface Recommendation: Chimney
Special Feature: Removes Oil Grease
Powerful Cleaning: Removes oil, grease, and food stains from kitchen surfaces, including chimneys, stoves, grills, kitchen slabs, tiles, and exhaust fans.
Simple Application: Spray from 2025 cm distance, leave for 5 minutes, wipe clean with a clean cloth, and rinse
4. Cleno Glass Cleaner Spray Cleans
Price: ₹99
Clean glass and shiny surface with Cleno Glass Cleaner Spray, available in a ready-to-use spray. This will clean up all the streak marks from the tabletops, mirrors, glass windows, kitchen cabinets, etc., making them sparkle without any smear or smudge. Ideal for use at home or in the car, it guarantees a shine on every surface with minimal effort.
Features
Brand: Cleno
Item Form: Spray
Specific Uses For Product: Windows, Furniture, Glass, Oven, Cabinets, Car, Fridge
Item Volume: 450 Millilitres
Surface Recommendation: Mirror
Special Feature: StreakFree
Versatile Cleaning: Perfect for glass surfaces, tabletops, mirrors, windows, kitchen cabinets, furniture, and car windows.
Easy Application: From soot to accumulated window grime, simply spray from the recommended distance of 2025 cm and wipe clean. Rinse for a shinestreakfree finish.
5. Cleno Stainless Steel Cleaner Spray
Price:₹285
Cleno Stainless Steel Cleaner Spray will bring your stainless steel surfaces back to life. This spray-sized bottle is a ready-to-use cleaner that is formulated to clean away dirt, fingerprints, and grime from all of your stainless steel appliances, countertops, and much more. Its streak-free finish ensures that your kitchen shines with a look of brilliance.
Features
Brand: Cleno
Item Form: Spray
Specific Uses For Product: Oven
Item Volume: 450 Millilitres
Surface Recommendation: Countertop Specialty: StreakFree Effective Cleaning: Ideal for stainless steel surfaces, such as refrigerators, stainless steel bottles, ovens, and kitchen equipment, including the countertop, backsplash, and griller. Easy Use: Spray from 2025 cm distance, leave for 5 minutes, wipe clean, and rinse for a crystalclear shine.
6. Cleno Kitchen Cleaner Spray
Price:₹129
Get shining results with one stroke of Cleno Kitchen Cleaner Spray. It effectively rids the kitchen of sticky dirt, grease, and grime. It can be used on a gas stove, slabs, sinks, exhausts, and many more. The fragrance emanated leaves the kitchen smelling clean and nice.
Features:
Brand - Cleno
Form - Spray
Scent - Fresh
Specific Uses For Product - Sinks, Floors, Door, Sink, Stove, Cabinets
Quantity: 450ml
Surface Recommendation: Floor
Versatile Cleaning: Use on gas stoves, kitchen sinks, slabs, exhaust fans, tiles, cabinets, kitchen tops, and floors, other such surfaces.
Easy Application: spray from a distance of 2025 cm, leave for 5 minutes, wipe clean and rinse for a spotless finish.
Conclusion
Cleno offers a complete set of cleaning sprays that will help you get that perfect clean home you have always wanted. Cleno gives you the best cleaning experience whether it is difficult kitchen grease or delicate metal surfaces. Made in India, these sprays are made with the best ingredients to ensure that you get the best results each time. Try Cleno and let your home sparkle like you’ve never seen before.
Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.