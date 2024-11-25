Kitchenware essentials Sale on Myntra

Looking for a quick and stylish way to enhance your home decor. Myntra brings you an exclusive sale on an exquisite collection of home décor trays. These versatile beauties are perfect for serving drinks, or simply elevating the aesthetics of your space. There’s a tray to match every taste and décor style.

1. Habere India Beige Round Small Cane Tray with Handle

Elevate your home décor with the timeless charm of the Habere India Beige Round Small Cane Tray with Handle. This handcrafted tray is made from durable, eco-friendly cane, showcasing a rustic yet elegant aesthetic. Perfect for serving snacks, organizing essentials, or as a decorative piece, this tray is versatile and functional. Its sturdy handles make it easy to carry, while the compact size ensures it fits seamlessly into any space. Whether used for entertaining guests or adding a natural touch to your home, this cane tray blends practicality with style. A must-have for lovers of sustainable and artisanal home.

Price: 725

Key Features:

Handcrafted by skilled artisans.

Lightweight yet strong construction.

Eco-friendly and sustainable product.

Ideal for serving snacks, drinks, or meals.

Can be used for organizing small items.

2.Habere India Beige & White Seagrass Storage Basket

Organize your space with the natural elegance of the Habere India Beige & White Seagrass Storage Basket. Handcrafted from high-quality seagrass, this basket offers durability and aesthetic appeal in equal measure. Its neutral beige and white tones blend seamlessly with any décor style, making it a versatile addition to your home. Ideal for storing toys, laundry, magazines, or other essentials, it combines functionality with style. Lightweight yet sturdy, this basket is perfect for decluttering any room while adding a touch of rustic charm. Upgrade your organization game with this eco-friendly and chic storage solution.

Price: 866

Key Features:

Ideal for organizing laundry, toys, or essentials.

Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or bathrooms.

Compact yet spacious design.

Adds a rustic, natural charm to interiors.

Multi-functional storage solution.

3. Habere India Red & Beige Printed Woven Cane Storage Basket

Add a pop of color and functionality to your home with the Habere India Red & Beige Printed Woven Cane Storage Basket. Handcrafted from durable cane, this basket features a vibrant red and beige printed design that blends style with practicality. Ideal for storing toys, books, laundry, or other essentials, it is both decorative and versatile. Its lightweight and sturdy construction make it easy to carry and use in any room. Perfect for organizing and decluttering, this eco-friendly basket brings a touch of artisanal charm to your living space while keeping it neat and tidy.

Price: 1096

Key Features:

Non-toxic and safe for household use.

Smooth finish with reinforced edges.

Blends seamlessly with modern or traditional interiors.

Easy to clean and maintain.

Suitable for indoor or light outdoor use.

4. Habere IndiaWhite & Beige Printed Fruit and Vegetable Basket

Handcrafted from durable materials, this basket features an appealing white and beige printed design that complements any kitchen or dining area. Designed for storing fruits, vegetables, or pantry items, it combines practicality with style. Lightweight yet sturdy, this eco-friendly basket ensures your produce stays organized and within easy reach. A perfect blend of utility and aesthetic, it is a must-have for adding a rustic charm to your kitchen space.

Price: 1212

Key Features:

Great for organizing groceries or farmer’s market finds.

Adds charm to everyday kitchen routines.

Perfect for gifting to home and kitchen enthusiasts.

Backed by trusted quality craftsmanship.

Helps declutter and organize kitchen counters.

Conclusion:

Don’t let this limited-time sale slip away. These home décor trays offer the perfect combination of style, utility, and affordability. Transform your living space into a masterpiece—shop the sale now on Myntra.

Mark your calendars for the FWD Sale Haul Days from November 24–26 and snag deals you’ll love. Get up to Rs. 400 off, an extra 5% with the FWD Pass, and daily surprises with "Haul of the Day" specials. Look out for Buy 1 Get 2 Free offers and extra savings on combos. For the grand finale on November 26, enjoy Buy 2, get an extra 10% off (up to Rs. 100) or Buy 3 or more to save an extra 20% (up to Rs. 150). Don’t wait. Shop now before these limited-time deals are gone.

