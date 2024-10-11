Dussehra Sale on Myntra from October 10-13! Time to alter the looks and feel of your home this festive season with the Dussehra Sale. It gets interesting: you want to renovate your space or add some one-of-a-kind art pieces to your abode. Get up to 50% off on a huge variety of showpieces and items meant to beautify your abode. Add ₹400 to your account to make your first purchase using the Myntra app. Now, check out the stunning elephant do-overs hand-carved metal figurines inspired by tribes, beautiful ceramic pineapples, and a whole lot more that give your home décor a great boost.

1. ExclusiveLane Set of 7 Brown & Blue Handcarved Elephants Showpieces

Price: ₹543

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a touch of elegance and tradition to your living space with this charming set of 7 hand-carved elephant showpieces from ExclusiveLane. Crafted from durable fiber, each elephant is meticulously hand-carved and painted in a stunning combination of brown and blue, bringing an artistic and cultural vibe to your decor. Perfect for your home or office, these miniatures can enhance any corner, shelf, or tabletop with their intricate design.

Key Features:

-The set includes seven handcrafted elephant showpieces.

-It is made from fiber, ensuring durability and long-lasting beauty.

-Hand-painted in brown and blue, creating a unique and vibrant look.

-Perfect as a decorative piece for homes and offices.

-Each piece is uniquely hand carved, with natural variations in color or design due to the handcrafted nature.

2. Home Centre Gold-Toned Corsica African Musician Figurine

Price: ₹551

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate the charm of your decor with the Home Centre Gold-Toned Corsica African Musician Figurine. This beautifully crafted showpiece features a striking gold-toned finish that enhances its artistic appeal. This small figurine is made from durable polyresin, and showcases an African musician, adding a touch of culture and elegance to any space. Whether placed in the living room, bedroom, or office, this figurine is sure to stand out and bring a sophisticated look to your decor.

Key Features:

-Single showpiece featuring an African musician design.

-The gold-toned finish adds a touch of elegance and style.

-Made from sturdy polyresin for lasting durability.

-Small in size, ideal for display in various spaces.

-Perfect for home or office decor, adding a cultural and artistic vibe.

3. Golden Peacock Pink & Yellow Hand-Painted Tribal Metal Showpiece

Price: ₹774

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Infuse your space with vibrant colors and cultural charm with the Golden Peacock Pink & Yellow Hand-Painted Tribal Metal Showpiece. This large-sized figurine is beautifully hand-painted in eye-catching pink and yellow hues, making it a perfect centerpiece for any room. Crafted from durable metal, this tribal-inspired showpiece adds a touch of artistry and tradition to your home, enhancing both modern and ethnic decor styles.

Key Features:

-Single large-sized showpiece with a tribal-inspired design.

-Hand-painted in vibrant pink and yellow, bringing a splash of color to any room.

-Made from sturdy metal for durability and longevity.

-Ideal for living rooms, offices, or as a decorative accent in any space.

4. TIED RIBBONS Rose Gold Toned & Gold Toned 3 Pieces Pineapple Ceramic Figurine Showpieces

Price: ₹850

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a touch of elegance and whimsy to your decor with the TIED RIBBONS 3-piece Pineapple Ceramic Showpieces. This set includes three beautifully crafted ceramic figurines in gold, silver, and rose gold tones, each designed in a textured pineapple shape. Perfect for adding a sophisticated and playful element to any room, these small-sized figurines can be displayed together or individually to enhance your living space, bedroom, or office with a stylish flair.

Key Features:

-Set of 3 showpieces in gold, silver, and rose gold tones.

-Pineapple-shaped figurines with a textured pattern for added detail.

-Made from durable ceramic, offering a sleek and glossy finish.

-Ideal for decorating living rooms, bedrooms, or office spaces.

5. CraftVatika Metallic-Toned Kissing Duck Swan Love Couple Bird Showpiece

Price: ₹ 886

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Bring a touch of romance and elegance to your decor with the CraftVatika Metallic-Toned Kissing Duck Swan Love Couple Bird Showpiece. This large, beautifully designed figurine symbolizes love and togetherness, featuring two swans delicately poised in a kissing position. Crafted from durable metal with a sleek metallic-toned finish, it serves as a stunning decorative piece that can be displayed in living rooms, and bedrooms, or even as a centerpiece for special occasions.

Key Features:

-Single large showpiece featuring two swans in a love couple design.

-Metallic-toned finish adds elegance and sophistication to any space.

-Crafted from sturdy metal for lasting durability.

-Ideal for romantic-themed decor in living rooms, and bedrooms, or as a thoughtful gift.

Conclusion:

Don't miss Myntra's Dussehra sale. Get up to 50% off on gorgeous home decor. And ₹400 back on your first app purchase. Shop now for that festive touch to living space with elegance, culture, and style.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.