Light up your home this Diwali: Get 50-80% off stylish aesthetic Home decor items at Myntra

With Myntra's stunning sale this Diwali, you can add a sense of peace and grace to your home area! Get up to 50-80% off thousands of fashionable, beautiful home decor goods. Whatever room you want to brighten - your bedroom, living room, or any other room in your apartment - this superbly crafted table lamp set will undoubtedly bring a brilliant glow into your space with warmth and elegance. Get a ₹300 discount for new customers and free shipping when you order. Add some flair to your home.

1. Foziq Foziq Black Printed Table Lamps

Price: ₹839

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Illuminate your living space with the Foziq Black Printed Table Lamp, a stunning blend of contemporary design and functional elegance. Perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any room, this lamp features a chic frustum shape and an eye-catching printed pattern that elevates your decor. Whether you place it on a bedside table, desk, or living room side table, this lamp not only provides warm lighting but also serves as a stylish accent piece that complements modern interiors. Crafted from durable metal, it ensures lasting quality while being easy to maintain.

Key Features:

-Set Content: Includes 1 stylish shade table lamp.

-Design: Contemporary black finish with a unique printed pattern.

-Shape: Elegant frustum shape for a modern aesthetic.

-Dimensions: Compact size of 25 cm (H) x 25 cm (W) x 35.5 cm (D).

-Material: Durable metal construction for lasting quality.

2. MARKET99 Unisex Beige Table Lamps

Price: ₹839

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Introduce serenity into your living space with the MARKET99 Unisex Beige Table Lamp. Designed in a soothing beige hue, this cylinder-shaped lamp radiates a calming ambiance that complements any decor style. Crafted from durable ceramic, its minimalist design and soft glow make it an ideal lighting solution for any room, from cozy bedrooms to stylish living areas. Enhance your home with this elegant table lamp that not only illuminates your space but also adds a touch of tranquility to your environment.

Key Features:

-Set Content: 1 contemporary table lamp in a tranquil beige color.

-Design: Simple and elegant solid pattern that suits various decor styles.

-Shape: Cylinder shape for a modern and stylish look.

-Dimensions: Compact size of 16 cm (H) x 16 cm (W) x 35 cm (D) for versatile placement.

-Material: High-quality ceramic construction for durability; handle with care for longevity.

3. TAYHAA Brown & White Ceramic Table Lamp with Shade

Price: ₹1500

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Transform your living space with the TAYHAA Brown & White Ceramic Table Lamp, a perfect blend of classic country charm and contemporary design. Featuring a natural wood texture, this stylish lamp captures the essence of a countryside lifestyle, bringing warmth and elegance to any corner of your home. The frustum-shaped shade not only adds a touch of sophistication but also enhances the cozy ambiance of your interiors. Ideal for both functional lighting and decor, this lamp is an exquisite addition to your home.

Key Features:

-Set Content: 1 stylish table lamp with a frustum-shaped shade.

-Design: Solid pattern in a harmonious brown and white color combination.

-Shape: Frustum shape for a traditional yet modern aesthetic.

-Dimensions: Full size of 20 cm (H) x 20 cm (W) x 34 cm (D); shade measures 20 cm (H) x 20 cm (W) x 15.5 cm (D).

-Material: Crafted from durable ceramic; easy maintenance with simple dry cloth wipes.

4. Homesake White and Beige Wooden Contemporary Cylindrical Textured Table Lamps

Price: ₹1350

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Illuminate your home with the Homesake White and Beige Wooden Contemporary Cylindrical Textured Table Lamp. This elegant lamp features a chic cylindrical design, showcasing a beautiful textured finish in soothing white and beige tones. Perfect for adding a touch of contemporary flair, this lamp effortlessly complements various decor styles while providing warm, inviting light. Ideal for any room, from your living room to the bedroom, this lamp is a stylish choice for enhancing your interior ambiance.

Key Features:

-Set Content: Includes 1 elegant cylindrical table lamp.

-Design: Textured pattern in a modern white and beige color scheme.

-Dimensions: Measures 20 cm (L) x 20 cm (W) x 40 cm (H) for a striking presence.

-Material: Constructed from high-quality wood, ensuring durability and a natural look.

-Maintenance: No assembly is required; simply wipe it with a clean, dry cloth to keep it dust-free.

5. green Birgit Black & Brown Printed Cylinder Shaped Wooden Table Lamps

Price: ₹ 2350

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your home decor with the Green Girgit Black & Brown Printed Cylinder-Shaped Wooden Table Lamp. This stylish lamp features a unique printed design in a striking combination of black and brown, making it a standout addition to any room. The contemporary cylinder shape adds a modern touch, while the warm glow enhances your living space's ambiance. Perfect for reading nooks, bedside tables, or living areas, this lamp seamlessly blends style with functionality.

Key Features:

-Set Content: Includes a table lamp with a matching shade for a complete look.

-Color & Pattern: Striking black and brown color scheme with an eye-catching printed pattern.

-Dimensions: Measures 15.24 cm (L) x 8.89 cm (W) x 34.29 cm (H), making it a perfect fit for various spaces.

-Material: Crafted from durable wood, ensuring longevity and style.

-Warranty: Comes with a 3-month warranty provided by the manufacturer for added peace of mind.

Conclusion

Don't miss the chance to give your home interior a dash of style from table lamps at prices that have never been beaten as part of Myntra's Diwali sale. It is about time that comfort, savings, and style create the perfect atmosphere for gaiety. Shop now and avail yourself of the exclusive offer of up to ₹300 off on your first order and free shipping to brighten up your home as you welcome the festivities in style.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.