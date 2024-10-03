Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2024: Get Up to 80% Off on Stylish Women’s Handbag

Looking for the perfect handbag to elevate your style for daily use at the office, college, or school? Luck is knocking on your door as the Big Fashion Festival 2024 approaches, coming with the trendiest bags at unbeatable prices. Shop through a beautiful and functional handbag array discounted up to 50-80% and get an additional 10% off with amazing bank offers! From chic shoulder bags to versatile satchels, all of these designs are created to complement any outfit with more than enough space for your essentials. Don't miss out on such fantastic deals—shop now and upgrade your handbag collection.

1. Anna Claire PU Shoulder Bag Handbags

Price: ₹599

Image source: Myntra.com



This chic, white solid shoulder bag by Anna Claire offers a blend of style and practicality. Featuring one main compartment with a secure zip closure, it also includes one external pocket and two inner pockets for organized storage. With two sturdy handles, it’s perfect for casual outings. The bag comes with an additional pouch for added convenience. Crafted from PU, this durable handbag is easy to maintain with a simple wipe.

Key Features:

-White solid PU shoulder bag

-1 main compartment with zip closure

-1 external and 2 inner pockets

-Comes with a pouch

-Two handles for comfortable carrying

-1-month warranty by the manufacturer

2. Diva Dale Textured Shoulder Bag with Quilted Handbags

Price: ₹990

Image source: Myntra.com



Add a touch of elegance to your casual outings with the Diva Dale maroon textured shoulder bag. Featuring a stylish quilted design, this bag has one main compartment with a zip closure, offering ample space for your essentials. With two external pockets and one inner pocket, it keeps your belongings well-organized. The two handles and a non-detachable sling strap provide versatile carrying options. Made from durable polyester, this bag is water-resistant and easy to clean.

Key Features:

-Maroon textured shoulder bag with quilted detailing

-1 main compartment with zip closure

-2 external pockets and 1 inner pocket

-Two handles with a non-detachable sling strap

-Water-resistant polyester material

3. AMYENCE PU Oversized Bowling One Handle Satchel Handbags

Price: ₹1079

Image source: Myntra.com



The AMYENCE oversized bowling satchel in brown is a perfect blend of style and functionality. Featuring a solid color with cutwork detailing, it offers three spacious main compartments with zip closures for organized storage. It also includes one external pocket and three inner pockets, making it ideal for keeping essentials within easy reach. With two handles and a detachable sling strap, it provides versatile carrying options. This durable PU satchel is water-resistant and comes with a 6-month warranty for added peace of mind.

Key Features:

-Brown solid PU satchel with cutwork detail

-3 main compartments with zip closure

-1 external pocket and 3 inner pockets

-Two handles and a detachable sling strap

-Water-resistant with a 6-month warranty

4. Lino Perros Sea Green Solid Structured Handheld Bag

Price: ₹1123

Image source: Myntra.com



Stay chic with the Lino Perros sea green structured handheld bag. This elegant bag features a solid design with one main compartment secured by a zip closure and includes three inner pockets for easy organization. It comes with two sturdy handles and a detachable sling strap, allowing you to carry it as a handbag or crossbody. Made from durable PU material, it’s ideal for casual occasions and offers a 3-month warranty from the brand.

Key Features:

-Sea green solid PU handheld bag

-1 main compartment with zip closure

-3 inner pockets for organized storage

-Two handles with a detachable sling strap

-3-month warranty by manufacturer

5. Allen Solly Olive Green Solid PU Regular Structured Shoulder Bag with A Small Handheld Bag

Price: ₹1443

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your everyday style with the Allen Solly olive green and black structured shoulder bag. This stylish bag offers one spacious main compartment with a zip closure, one external pocket, and three inner pockets to keep your essentials neatly organized. It also features three cardholders for convenience. The bag comes with a small handheld pouch with a button closure, making it perfect for quick outings. Designed with two handles and crafted from durable PU, it includes a 6-month warranty for added assurance.

Key Features:

-Olive green and black PU shoulder bag

-1 main compartment with zip closure

-1 external pocket and 3 inner pockets

-Includes a small handheld bag with a button closure

-Two handles, with a structured design

-6-month warranty by manufacturer

Conclusion

Don't miss the opportunity to get handbags at the best price during the Big Fashion Festival 2024. Buy stylish and handy handbags at up to 80% discount along with an additional 10% banking discount. Shop now before all these deals are gone.

