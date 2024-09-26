Myntra Big Fashion Festival: Deals On Men’s Accessories

This year's Myntra Big Fashion Festival is returning and offering amazing discounts on men's accessories. During this short-lived event, you're likely to find something you adore at unbelievable pricing. Prepare to update your wardrobe without going over budget.

1. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Unisex Anti-Theft Backpack

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The HRX by Hrithik Roshan Unisex Anti-Theft Backpack is the perfect blend of style, functionality, and security. Designed with the modern traveler in mind, this backpack offers a range of features to keep your belongings safe and organized while on the go.

Key Features:

Anti-Theft Design: Features like hidden zippers and slash-resistant materials

Spacious Interior: Spacious main compartment with multiple pockets.

Shoe Pocket: Allows you to store your shoes separately.

Durable Construction: Built to withstand the rigors of travel and everyday use.

2. WROGN Unisex White Embroidered Baseball Cap

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The WROGN Unisex White Embroidered Baseball Cap is a versatile and stylish accessory that will complete any outfit. Crafted with high-quality materials and featuring a classic baseball cap design, this cap is both comfortable and durable. The embroidered detailing adds a touch of personality and style.

Key Features:

Classic Baseball Cap Design: It is a versatile and stylish choice.

White Color: Makes the cap easy to match with any outfit.

Embroidered Detailing: Adds a touch of personality and visual interest.

Adjustable Strap: Ensures a comfortable fit for all head sizes.

High-Quality Materials: The WROGN Baseball Cap is built to last.

3. Roadster The Lifestyle Co Men Brown Leather Solid Zip Around Wallet

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Roadster The Lifestyle Co Men Brown Leather Solid Zip Around Wallet is a timeless and essential accessory for any man. Crafted from premium leather, this wallet offers a combination of style, durability, and functionality.

Key Features:

Premium Leather: Ensuring a luxurious feel and long-lasting durability.

Brown Color: Makes the wallet versatile and easy to match with any outfit.

Zip Around Closure: Keeps your belongings safe and secure.

Multiple Compartments: To organize your cards, cash, and other essentials.

Durable Construction: The wallet is built to withstand daily wear and tear.

4. Mast & Harbour Men Textured Canvas Belt

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Mast & Harbour Men Textured Canvas Belt is a versatile and stylish accessory that will complete any outfit. Crafted from high-quality textured canvas, this belt offers a combination of durability and style. The belt's classic design and adjustable buckle make it a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

Textured Canvas: Adds a touch of visual interest and durability to the belt.

Adjustable Buckle: Allows you to customize the fit to your waist size.

Classic Design: The belt's timeless design makes it a versatile accessory.

Versatile Style: Making it suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

5. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Unisex Printed Waist Pouch

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The HRX by Hrithik Roshan Unisex Printed Waist Pouch is a versatile and stylish accessory that offers both convenience and functionality. The pouch's printed design adds a touch of personality, while its practical features make it perfect for carrying your essentials while on the go.

Key Features:

Printed Design: Adds a unique touch to the pouch.

Adjustable Strap: Allows you to customize the fit of the pouch.

Multiple Pockets: Multiple pockets to keep your belongings organized.

Durable Construction: Made from high-quality materials.

Compact Size: The compact size makes the pouch easy to carry and store.

Now that the Myntra Big Fashion Festival is here, you can find amazing deals on accessories for men. These elegant and useful pieces are perfect for finishing off your ensemble and enhancing your style. You're sure to find the ideal item at an incredible price, whether you're looking for a classy wallet, a robust bag, a timeless baseball cap, or a multipurpose belt. Don't pass up this chance to update your wardrobe without going over budget.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.