Myntra Big Fashion Festival: Get Up to 60% Off on Stylish Unisex Backpacks

1. Provogue Unisex Black & Grey Brand Logo Backpack With Reflective Strip

The Provogue Unisex Black & Grey Backpack is designed to fulfill all your casual outings, work, and travel requirements. Ergonomic and practical in design, it comes with a reflective strip for safety at nighttime and a dedicated earphone gate so you can access your favorite tunes on the move. Made from water-resistant material, if caught in a light rain shower, and if you want added protection, a rain cover is included. Comfortable and padded ergonomic shoulder straps enhance comfort, perfect for long commutes or trips.

Key Features:

-Spacious Capacity: With a volume of 31+ liters, it provides ample space for all your essentials.

-3 Main Compartments: Includes a padded laptop compartment that fits up to an 18-inch laptop, along with multiple zippered compartments for organized storage.

-Organized Storage: 3 external pockets with organizers for easy access to smaller essentials.

-Comfortable Carry: Padded ergonomic shoulder straps and padded haul loop for easy handling.

-Reflective Strip & Earphone Gate: Enhances visibility at night and provides convenience for earphone usage.

-Water Resistance & Rain Cover: Keeps your belongings safe in unpredictable weather.

-Durability: Made from PU and waterproof material with a 6-month warranty.

2. WROGN Unisex Brand Logo Backpack with USB Charging Port

The WROGN Unisex Brand Logo Backpack offers a perfect blend of style, convenience, and functionality, making it ideal for everyday use. This blue and brown backpack stands out with its built-in USB charging port, allowing you to charge your devices on the go. Designed for comfort, it features padded ergonomic shoulder straps and a padded mesh back for superior breathability. Its water-resistant synthetic leather construction adds durability, and the sleek brand logo ensures it’s as fashionable as it is practical.

Key Features:

-Spacious Capacity: 23-litre volume with 2 main compartments, including a padded laptop compartment that fits laptops up to 16 inches.

-USB Charging Port: Stay connected by easily charging your devices while on the move.

-Comfortable Design: Padded ergonomic shoulder straps and a padded mesh back for comfort during long periods of wear.

-Organized Storage: 2 zip pockets and 1 stash pocket provide space for organizing small essentials.

-Water Resistance: Keeps your belongings dry in light rain, perfect for daily commuting.

-Durability: Made from synthetic leather with a 6-month warranty for added peace of mind.

3. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Unisex Black Backpack with Rain Cover & Reflective Strip

The HRX by Hrithik Roshan Unisex Black Backpack is a style statement and yet a sturdy backpack for daily usage. Finished with a matte black, it has reflective stripes placed that are helpful during nighttime usage, and the ergonomic design will ensure good comfort even during long hours of usage. It is resilient to elements not heavy and also water-resistant. For wetter weather conditions, the bag comes with a rain cover.

Key Features:

-Ample Storage: 3 main compartments with zip closure, a padded laptop compartment that fits up to an 18-inch laptop, and a dedicated tablet sleeve.

-Organized Convenience: Includes 3 external pockets, 2 stash pockets, and multiple internal pockets for easy organization of your essentials.

-Lightweight & Comfortable: Ergonomically designed padded shoulder straps and padded mesh back provide maximum comfort, even when carrying heavy loads.

-Reflective Strip & Earphone Gate: Stay visible in low-light conditions, and enjoy easy access to your earphones on the go.

-Water Resistance: Water-resistant polyester material ensures your belongings stay dry, plus it comes with a rain cover for added protection.

-Compact Capacity: With a volume of up to 23 liters, it's perfect for daily use without being too bulky.

-Durable Design: Made from lightweight, waterproof polyester material, and comes with a 6-month warranty for peace of mind.

4. Gear Unisex Backpack

The Gear Unisex Backpack is the epitome of stylish and functional gear for formal occasions and daily use. Constructed using solid black synthetic leather, the sleek aesthetic is complemented by a padded mesh back and a sternum shoulder strap system that provides ergonomic support to ensure comfortable long commutes or travel. It is resistant to water and feels incredibly durable. Also, it includes a 1-year warranty, bringing you a sense of security with your purchase. This Gear backpack is a combo of sleek design and capability, which makes it perfect for professionals on the go.

Key Features:

-Compact Capacity: With a volume of up to 23 liters, it’s designed to hold your essentials without being bulky.

-2 Main Compartments: Features zip closure with a padded laptop compartment, fitting laptops up to 15 inches.

-Multiple Pockets: Includes 3 external pockets and 1 stash pocket for organized storage of smaller items.

-Ergonomic Comfort: Padded sternum shoulder straps and a padded mesh back for enhanced comfort and weight distribution.

-Water Resistance: Made from water-resistant synthetic leather, ensuring your belongings stay dry in light rain.

-Durability: Comes with a 1-year warranty, offering long-lasting use and reliability.

-Ideal for formal settings, this Gear backpack combines sleek design with practicality, making it a perfect companion for professionals on the go.

5. Tommy Hilfiger Unisex Black Solid Backpack

The Unisex Black Solid Backpack by Tommy Hilfiger is a very sleek and versatile accessory designed for casual use. The minimalist design provides lots of space in an organized layout with two main compartments that make it perfect for transitions between work and play. Comfort is provided through the padded haul loop and shoulder straps. In addition, wear comfort is improved due to the padded mesh back. Made of strong polyester, this backpack is surely built to last. It features a 1-year warranty for peace of mind. This Tommy Hilfiger backpack has the right style along with practical features to accompany you into that daily carry that combines fashion and function.

Key Features:

-Spacious Capacity: With a volume of 24 to 30 liters, it offers ample space for your daily essentials.

-2 Main Compartments: Secure zip closure for storing larger items, with easy access to smaller items via the external zip pocket and side stash pocket.

-Comfortable Carry: Padded shoulder straps and a padded mesh back provide added comfort and support during long use.

-Durable Construction: Made from high-quality polyester with a sleek black finish, perfect for casual wear.

-1-Year Warranty: Backed by a 1-year warranty provided by the brand for reliability and durability.

Conclusion:

