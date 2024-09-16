Myntra Big Fashion Festival: Home Decor Trends

Get ready to transform your living space with the latest home decor trends. Myntra's Big Fashion Festival brings you a curated collection of stylish and affordable home decor items to elevate your interior design. From cosy living rooms to stunning bedrooms, discover the hottest trends and find inspiration for your next home makeover.

1. THE ARTMENT Aroma Burst Red Textured Elysium Scented Pillar Candle

Elevate your home decor with the THE ARTMENT Aromaburst Red Textured Elysium Scented Scented Pillar Candle. This exquisite candle combines a captivating design with a soothing fragrance, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Key features:

Red Textured Finish: The unique textured finish adds a touch of elegance.

Elysium Fragrance: A blend of soothing and invigorating notes

Long-Lasting Burn Time: Enjoy the fragrance for hours.

Ideal for Relaxation: Create a peaceful ambiance and unwind.

2. THE ARTMENT Black Modern Art Geometric Panther Statue Showpiece

Add a touch of sophistication and intrigue to your home decor with the THE ARTMENT Black Modern Art Geometric Panther Statue Showpiece. This striking piece combines modern design with a touch of the wild, creating a captivating focal point for any room.

Key features:

Black Modern Design: Give this statue a contemporary and minimalist aesthetic.

Panther Sculpture: The panther motif adds a touch of drama and intrigue

High-Quality Material: Crafted from durable materials.

Versatile Placement: Suitable for various settings, including living rooms, and bedrooms.

3. Chumbak Blue & Pink City Wall Plate Wall Decor

Bring a touch of Rajasthan to your home with this vibrant and intricate wall plate. Inspired by the architectural beauty and colorful charm of Jaipur, the Pink City, this ceramic wall plate features a stunning blend of blue and pink hues. The intricate designs and patterns evoke the essence of traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Key features:

Vibrant colors: The bold blue and pink palette adds a pop of color to any space.

Intricate designs: Showcase the artistry of Indian craftsmanship.

Versatile display: Can be hung on the wall or displayed on a plate stand.

High-quality ceramic: Made from durable ceramic for long-lasting beauty.

Easy care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth.

4. Chumbak Green & Blue Watercolor Weekend Vibing Wall Art

Escape to a serene weekend getaway with this vibrant and calming wall art. Inspired by the beauty of nature and the tranquility of a peaceful retreat, this watercolor wall art features a soothing blend of green and blue hues. The abstract design and gentle brushstrokes evoke a sense of relaxation and serenity.

Key features:

* Soothing colors: The soft green and blue tones create a calming atmosphere.

* Abstract design: The unstructured composition adds a touch of modern elegance.

* Watercolor technique: The delicate brushstrokes provide a sense of depth.

* Versatile display: Can be hung on the wall or displayed on a stand.

* High-quality print: Printed on durable paper for long-lasting color.

* Easy care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth.

5. Chumbak Teal Green 2 Pieces Printed Pure Cotton Pixel Jaal Placemats

Add a touch of vibrant color and playful design to your dining table with the Chumbak Teal Green 2 Pieces Printed Pure Cotton Pixel Jaal Placemats. These stylish placemats are made from high-quality pure cotton and feature a stunning teal green color with a pixelated jaal pattern.

Key features:

Pure Cotton: Crafted from soft and durable pure cotton for a luxurious feel.

Teal Green Color: The vibrant teal green color adds a pop of color to your dining table.

Pixelated Jaal Pattern: The unique pixelated jaal pattern creates a playful and modern look.

2 Pieces Set: Includes two placemats for a complete dining table setting.

Easy Care: Machine washable for convenient cleaning.

Myntra's Big Fashion Festival offers a wide range of stylish and affordable home decor items to transform your living space. From scented candles and decorative statues to wall art and placemats, you can find the perfect pieces to elevate your interior design. Discover the latest trends and create a cozy and inviting atmosphere in your home.

