Myntra Big Fashion Festival: Up To 85% Off On Earrings By Karatcart
Elevate your style with Karatcart's exquisite earrings during the Myntra Big Fashion Festival. Enjoy up to 85% off on a stunning collection of earrings. Discover timeless elegance, modern styles, and intricate detailing crafted with high-quality materials. Karatcart's earrings are the perfect accessory to complete your look.
1. KARATCART Women Gold-Toned Dome Shaped Jhumkas Earrings
Image Source- Myntra.com
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your ensemble with the KARATCART Women Gold-Toned Dome Shaped Jhumkas Earrings. These exquisite earrings feature a classic jhumka design with a dome-shaped base, crafted in a beautiful gold-toned finish. The intricate detailing and delicate craftsmanship make these earrings a perfect addition to any outfit.
Key Features:
- Classic Jhumka Design: Timeless classic that complements various outfits.
- Gold-Toned Finish: Adds a touch of luxury and sophistication.
- Dome-Shaped Base: Adds a modern twist to the classic jhumka design.
- Intricate Detailing: Showcases the craftsmanship and attention to detail.
- High-Quality Material: For durability and long-lasting shine.
2. KARATCART Silver-Toned Floral Kundan Studded Jhumkas Earrings
Image Source- Myntra.com
Indulge in the beauty of traditional Indian craftsmanship with the KARATCART Silver-Toned Floral Kundan Studded Jhumkas Earrings. These exquisite earrings feature a stunning floral design adorned with sparkling kundan stones, set in a silver-toned finish. The intricate detailing and delicate craftsmanship make these earrings a perfect addition to any outfit.
Key Features:
- Floral Kundan Design: Creates a stunning visual effect.
- Silver-Toned Finish: Adds a touch of sophistication and versatility.
- Intricate Detailing: Showcases the craftsmanship and attention to detail.
- High-Quality Material: Made from high-quality materials.
- Perfect for Special Occasions: Where you want to make a statement.
3. KARATCART Purple Contemporary Gold Plated Jhumkas Earrings
Image Source- Myntra.com
Add a touch of modern elegance to your ensemble with the KARATCART Purple Contemporary Gold Plated Jhumkas Earrings. These stylish earrings feature a unique purple design, crafted in a gold-plated finish. The contemporary style and intricate detailing make these earrings a perfect accessory for any outfit.
Key Features:
- Contemporary Design: The unique purple design offers a modern look.
- Gold-Plated Finish: Adds a touch of luxury and sophistication.
- Intricate Detailing: Showcases the craftsmanship and attention to detail.
- High-Quality Material: For durability and long-lasting shine.
- Versatile Accessory: Can be paired with both traditional and modern outfits.
4. KARATCART White Classic Chandbalis Earrings
Image Source- Myntra.com
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your ensemble with the KARATCART White Classic Chandbalis Earrings. These exquisite earrings feature a classic chandbali design, crafted in a pristine white finish. The intricate detailing and delicate craftsmanship make these earrings a perfect addition to any outfit.
Key Features:
- Classic Chandbali Design: It is a timeless classic that complements various outfits.
- White Finish: The pristine white finish adds a touch of purity and elegance.
- Intricate Detailing: Showcases the craftsmanship and attention to detail.
- High-Quality Material: Made from high-quality materials.
- Versatile Accessory: Can be paired with both traditional and modern outfits.
5. KARATCART Green Contemporary Hoop Earrings
Image Source- Myntra.com
Add a touch of modern elegance to your ensemble with the KARATCART Green Contemporary Hoop Earrings. These stylish earrings feature a unique green design, crafted in a contemporary style. The intricate detailing and delicate craftsmanship make these earrings a perfect accessory for any outfit.
Key Features:
- Contemporary Design: Unique green design offers a modern look.
- Intricate Detailing: Showcases the craftsmanship and attention to detail.
- High-Quality Material: For durability and long-lasting shine.
- Versatile Accessory: Can be paired with both traditional and modern outfits.
Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.
