Myntra's Diwali Sale 2024 is LIVE: Get Trendy Cushion Covers at 50-80% Off
Mark this year's much-awaited festival of lights by getting set with Myntra's very special sale. For those trendy cushions that are sure to splash color into the relevant home decor, Myntra provides fantastic discounts up to 80%. On top of this, an extra ₹300 can be saved along with free shipping for new users. These are going to add some much-needed brightness to your living space during the upcoming festive season.
Make this Diwali extra special by turning your home into a festive haven with some exquisite cushion covers from Myntra. Just treat yourself to gigantic discounts between 50-80% on stylish, yet aesthetic deco for that instant pick-meup effect of colours and stylish patterns. Whether it is the warm, cozy candle-lit glow or boisterous festival look, Myntra has everything to make your home sparkle brighter this Diwali. And if it's your first purchase, get an additional ₹300 off and enjoy free shipping - so shop now!
1. Sangria White & Pink 5 Pieces Floral Printed Pure Cotton Square Cushion Covers
Price: ₹404
Elevate your home decor with the Sangria White & Pink 5 Pieces Floral Printed Pure Cotton Square Cushion Covers. Designed to bring a fresh and vibrant touch to your living space, these cushion covers are perfect for adding a splash of color and elegance to your sofas, chairs, or beds. Crafted from pure cotton, they offer both comfort and durability, making them a stylish yet practical choice for any room.
Features:
-Print/Pattern: Beautiful floral print in a harmonious blend of white, pink, and green, ideal for creating a cheerful ambiance.
-Fabric: Made from 100% pure cotton for a soft feel and breathable quality.
-Shape: Classic square shape that fits most standard cushions.
-Set Content: Includes five cushion covers, providing a coordinated look for your home decor.
-Dimensions: Each cushion cover measures 40.64 cm x 40.64 cm (Length x Width), perfect for various cushion sizes.
-Wash Care: Easy to maintain with machine wash compatibility, ensuring they stay fresh and vibrant.
-Closure: Convenient zip closure for easy insertion and removal of cushions.
2. STITCHNEST Blue & Off White Set of 5 Ethnic Motifs Square Cushion Covers
Price: ₹409
Transform your living space into a haven of elegance with the STITCHNEST Blue & Off White Set of 5 Ethnic Motifs Square Cushion Covers. Perfectly blending tradition and style, these cushion covers introduce a rustic charm to your home decor, making them an ideal choice for those looking to achieve a classy yet vintage aesthetic.
Features:
-Ethnic Motifs: Adds traditional flair for a rustic, vintage look.
-Fabric: Made from 90% cotton and 10% polyester for breathability and durability.
-Dimensions: Each cover measures 40 x 40 cm.
-Lightweight: Weighs only 0.4 KG for easy handling.
-Wash Care: Machine washable; follow fabric care label instructions.
-Closure: Zip closure for easy cushion insertion and removal.
3. Home Centre Blue & White Set of 5 Floral Square Cushion Covers
Price: ₹499
Enhance your living space with the Home Centre Blue & White Set of 5 Floral Square Cushion Covers. With their exquisite floral designs inspired by nature, these cushion covers bring a touch of opulence and artistry to your home decor, creating a serene ambiance right from the comfort of your sofa.
Features:
-Elegant Design: Opulent floral patterns that connect you to nature.
-Fabric: Made from durable polyester, known for its easy washability, wrinkle-free, and quick-drying properties.
-Dimensions: Each cushion cover measures 40 cm x 40 cm.
-Wash Care: Machine washable; wash gently in cold water with mild detergent and follow the fabric care label.
-Closure: Convenient zip closure for easy insertion and removal of cushions.
-Warranty: Comes with a one-year warranty on color fastness, ensuring lasting beauty.
4. Sangria White & Blue 5 Pieces Printed Pure Cotton Square Cushion Covers
Price: ₹799
Refresh your home decor with the Sangria White & Blue 5 Pieces Printed Pure Cotton Square Cushion Covers. Featuring a modern design with elegant blue and grey patterns on a pristine white backdrop, these cushion covers are perfect for adding a stylish touch to any room while ensuring comfort and durability.
Features:
-Design: Modern printed pattern in white, blue, and grey for a chic look.
-Fabric: Crafted from 100% pure cotton for softness and breathability.
-Dimensions: Each cushion cover measures 40.64 cm x 40.64 cm (Length x Width).
-Set Content: Includes five cushion covers for a coordinated decor.
-Wash Care: Machine washable for easy maintenance.
-Closure: Convenient zip closure for effortless cushion insertion and removal.
5. SEJ by Nisha Gupta Set of 5 Floral Square Cushion Covers
Price: ₹849
Add a splash of color and elegance to your home with the SEJ by Nisha Gupta Set of 5 Floral Square Cushion Covers. Featuring vibrant shades of green, yellow, and pink, these cushion covers beautifully blend heritage and style, making them an essential addition to your home decor.
Features:
-Colorful Design: Floral pattern in a vibrant mix of green, yellow, and pink for a lively ambiance.
-Fabric: Made from durable polycotton, offering both comfort and easy maintenance.
-Dimensions: Each cushion cover measures 40 cm x 40 cm (Length x Width).
-Set Content: Includes five cushion covers for a coordinated look.
-Wash Care: Machine washable for convenient cleaning.
-Closure: Features a zip closure for easy insertion and removal of cushions.
Conclusion
You don't need to be in Diwali to give your home decor a facelift. NOW IS THE TIME TO GIVE YOUR PLACE A MAKEOVER with Myntra's unbelievable deals on aesthetic cushion covers. New user? Get ₹300 off and free shipping. Let your home shine bright this festive season!
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.
