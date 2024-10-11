This Dussehra decorate your home at unmatched prices through premium home furnishings! Shop Myntra's Festive Vibes Sale from October 10-13 and save up to 50% on an array of stylishly-designed and functionally-appealing home decors. There's something here for everyone velvet runners that are luxurious and soft under your feet, a variety of cotton woven designs, or just anything in between. To mark the occasion, Myntra will also give you a discount of ₹400 on your first purchase from the Myntra app. Don't miss this chance to brighten up your space, make it warm, and also bring a touch of style just in time for the festive season.

1. Kuber Industries Brown Floral Design Velvet Anti-Skid Bed Side Runner

Price: ₹449

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a touch of luxury and comfort to your bedroom with the Kuber Industries Brown Floral Design Velvet Anti-Skid Bed Side Runner. This elegantly designed runner features a beautiful floral pattern on soft velvet fabric, providing a plush feel underfoot. The anti-skid feature ensures it stays in place, making it both functional and stylish. Whether placed by the bedside or in any other area of your home, this runner is perfect for enhancing the aesthetics of your space while providing practical use.

Key Features:

-Elegant Floral Design: The runner features a charming brown floral pattern that complements a variety of decor styles.

-Velvet Fabric: Crafted from a cotton blend with a luxurious velvet finish for added comfort and sophistication.

-pAnti-Skid Feature: Ensures safety by preventing slipping, making it ideal for use on smooth floors.

-Perfect Size: Measuring 1.74m in length and 68cm in width, it's the ideal size for placement by your bedside or in other areas.

-Easy to Maintain: Hand wash the velvet runner to keep it looking fresh and new.

2. Saral Home Grey Woven Design Cotton Handwoven Runner

Price: ₹449

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a subtle yet stylish touch to your home decor with the Saral Home Grey Woven Design Cotton Handwoven Runner. Crafted from pure cotton, this handwoven runner showcases an abstract woven design that brings a modern and elegant feel to your space. Ideal for bedside use or as an accent piece in hallways and living rooms, its soft texture and durable material make it a perfect addition to any home.

Key Features:

-Handwoven Cotton Design: Made from pure cotton, this runner features an abstract woven pattern that adds sophistication and texture to your decor.

-Versatile Grey Color: The neutral grey shade complements a variety of color schemes and interior styles.

-Durable & Soft: The cotton material is not only soft underfoot but also durable for long-term use.

-Ideal Size: Measuring 50 x 1.8 meters, it's perfect for placing along bedsides, hallways, or living rooms.

-Easy Maintenance: Shake briskly to remove dust, and vacuum clean regularly for effortless upkeep.

3. DREAM WEAVER Charcoal Grey & White Hand Tufted Anti-Skid Bed Side Floor Runner

Price: ₹549

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Enhance the elegance of your bedroom with the DREAM WEAVER Charcoal Grey & White Hand Tufted Anti-Skid Bed Side Floor Runner. Featuring a sleek striped design in neutral tones, this runner is crafted from durable polypropylene, providing both style and practicality. The anti-skid feature ensures stability, making it a perfect addition to any room, while its soft texture offers a comfortable feel underfoot.

Key Features:

-Stylish Striped Design: The charcoal grey and white stripes add a modern touch to any decor.

-Durable Polypropylene Fabric: Made from high-quality polypropylene, offering durability and long-lasting use.

-Anti-Skid Feature: Ensures the runner stays securely in place, providing added safety.

-Perfect Size: Measuring 143cm x 57cm, it's ideal for bedsides or as an accent piece in various spaces.

-Easy to Maintain: Gentle vacuum cleaning keeps it looking fresh and clean with minimal effort.

4. Home Centre Brown & Black Printed Anti Skid Bedroom Runners

Price: ₹ 599

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a modern touch to your bedroom with the Home Centre Brown & Black Printed Anti-Skid Bedroom Runner. Crafted from polycotton, this runner combines a stylish abstract print with practical features like fold mark resistance and an anti-skid backing. Its textured effect enhances the decor while providing a durable, easy-to-maintain surface for your floor.

Key Features:

-Abstract Print Design: The striking brown and black printed pattern adds visual appeal to any space.

-Durable Polycotton Fabric: Offers a soft texture with long-lasting durability.

-Anti-Skid Feature: Ensures stability and safety by preventing the runner from slipping.

-Fold Mark Resistance: Maintains its smooth appearance, even after folding.

5. OBSESSIONS Cream-color rectangular Bedside Runners

Price: ₹3600

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Enhance your bedroom with the understated elegance of the OBSESSIONS Cream-Color Rectangular Bedside Runner. Crafted from soft polyester, this solid-patterned runner features a non-slip backing, making it both stylish and functional. Its cream color adds a touch of simplicity and sophistication, while the easy-to-clean material ensures low maintenance.

Key Features:

-Solid Cream Design: Offers a minimalist and elegant look that complements any decor.

-Non-Slip Backing: Prevents the runner from slipping, adding safety and stability.

-Durable Polyester: Soft, yet resilient for long-lasting use.

-Easy to Clean: Vacuum-friendly for hassle-free maintenance.

Conclusion

Make this festive season even more special by upgrading your home with Myntra's exclusive offers on home furnishings. From discounts of up to 50% and an additional ₹400 off for an app, you will never have a better time to refresh your decor. Shop now and turn your home into a haven of bliss and comfort before the sale ends on October 13.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.