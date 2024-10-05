Organize Your Kitchen with Style: Top Food Storage Containers on Sale at Myntra 2024

Freshen up the look of your stored space in the kitchen. Good time, too, as the Myntra Sale 2024 is live, and avail discounts up to 70% on all items for your kitchen. So, if you want to upgrade the style of your pantry organizers or functional jars for those loads of snacks you just can't seem to live without, well, you are taken care of for this sale. From sleek glass jars along with airtight lids to stainless steel storage solutions, they not only keep the food fresh but also add a pinch of style to your kitchen's decor.

Shop the best deals in Home Centre Chef Special Libra Black Glass Food Container (1L), HAZEL Stainless Steel See-Through Slim Food Storage Container (600 ml), and many more at amazing deals. Don’t miss out on these must-have items for your kitchen.

1. Home Centre Chef Special Libra Black Glass Food Container- 1L

Price: ₹ 549

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Keep your kitchen organized and your ingredients fresh with the Home Centre Chef Special Libra Black Glass Food Container. This sleek 1-liter glass canister features an airtight silicone lid, perfect for storing dry food items like pulses, spices, and other essentials. Designed with both style and functionality in mind, its black glass exterior adds a modern touch to your kitchen while preserving the quality of the contents inside.

Key Features:

-Airtight Silicone Lid: Ensures freshness and protects against moisture.

-High-Quality Glass Material: Durable and transparent for easy visibility of stored items.

-1L Capacity: Ideal for storing various dry foods and ingredients.

-Modern Design: Black glass adds a stylish look to your kitchen.

-Dimensions: 25 cm (L) x 10 cm (H) for compact and convenient storage.

2. HAZEL Stainless Steel See Through Slim Food Storage Container With Airtight Lid 600 ml

Price: ₹593

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Organize your kitchen efficiently with the HAZEL Stainless Steel See-Through Slim Food Storage Container. With a 600 ml capacity, this compact and versatile container is perfect for storing rice, snacks, cereal, sugar, grains, oats, and more. Its airtight lid ensures freshness, while the sleek, space-saving design fits effortlessly into your pantry, refrigerator, or countertops. Ideal for keeping your kitchen clutter-free, the container also allows easy visibility of contents thanks to its see-through window.

Key Features:

-Airtight Lid: Keeps food fresh and free from moisture.

-600 ml Capacity: Perfect for storing a variety of dry foods and ingredients.

-See-Through Design: Allows for easy identification of stored items.

-Sleek and Space-Saving: Slim design is perfect for stacking or fitting in tight spaces.

-Durable Stainless Steel Construction: Ensures long-lasting use.

-Compact Dimensions: 7.4 x 7.4 x 19 cm (LxBxH) with a diameter of 6.9 cm, making it easy to hold with one hand.

-6-Month Warranty: Covers manufacturing defects from the date of purchase.

3. Kuber Industries White & Beige Air Tight Bamboo Lid Food Container 500 ml

Price: ₹657

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Enhance your kitchen storage with the Kuber Industries White & Beige Air Tight Bamboo Lid Food Container. Crafted with a sleek glass design and complemented by a natural bamboo lid, this 500 ml container offers a stylish yet functional storage solution for your kitchen essentials. Ideal for storing spices, tea, coffee, sugar, snacks, and more, it ensures freshness with its airtight lid, preserving the flavor and quality of your ingredients.

Key Features:

-Airtight Bamboo Lid: Ensures freshness and prolongs the shelf life of stored items.

-500 ml Capacity: Perfect for storing a variety of kitchen essentials like spices, tea, coffee, and snacks.

-Elegant Transparent Glass Design: Adds a touch of sophistication and provides clear visibility of contents.

-Durable and Hygienic: Made from high-quality glass and bamboo for long-lasting use.

-Compact Size: 11 cm x 8.5 cm x 8.5 cm (HxLxW), making it a perfect fit for any kitchen or pantry.

4. Femora Set Of 2 Transparent & Silver-Toned Food Storage Jar With Glass Window 1000ml each

Price: ₹729

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Upgrade your kitchen storage with the Femora Set of 2 Transparent & Silver-Toned Food Storage Jars. These 1000 ml jars are a healthier alternative to plastic, featuring a durable glass design with a sleek silver-toned exterior. The glass window provides clear visibility of the contents, making it easy to store grains, pulses, snacks, pickles, and more while ensuring they stay fresh for longer. The jars are ideal for modular kitchens, combining style and practicality.

Key Features:

-Set of 2 Jars (1000 ml each): Perfect for storing a variety of dry foods and ingredients.

-Airtight Seal: Each lid ensures a tight seal, keeping food fresh for long-term storage.

-Durable Glass Material: A healthier, eco-friendly alternative to plastic.

-Elegant Silver-Toned Finish: Adds a modern, stylish touch to your kitchen.

-Glass Window: Offers easy visibility of contents without opening the jar.

-Dishwasher & Microwave Safe: Easy to clean and maintain.

5. White Gold Transparent Set Of 2 Food Container Jar 2 L Each

Price: ₹744

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Organize your kitchen essentials with the White Gold Transparent Set of 2 Food Container Jars. Each jar in this set boasts a generous 2-liter capacity, making them ideal for storing large quantities of grains, pulses, snacks, and more. The transparent glass design allows you to easily see the contents, while the airtight lid ensures your food stays fresh and free from moisture. With a sleek and modern look, these jars are both practical and visually appealing, fitting seamlessly into any kitchen. This set of jars combines functionality and style, making them a versatile and essential addition to your kitchen or pantry.

Key Features:

-Set of 2 Jars (2L Each): Ideal for storing bulk items like grains, cereals, and snacks.

-Airtight Lid: Keeps contents fresh and protected from moisture.

-Transparent Design: Offers easy visibility of stored items.

-Durable Glass Material: Sturdy and long-lasting, perfect for everyday use.

-Dishwasher Safe: Easy to clean for added convenience.

-Dimensions: 11.2 cm x 22 cm (WxH), designed for efficient storage.

Conclusion

Upgrade your kitchen storage and save big during the Myntra Sale 2024, from which a person can get up to 70% off on trendy, useful food containers. Options such as glass, stainless steel, or bamboo-lidded jars keep things fresh, organized, and versatile in your kitchen.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.