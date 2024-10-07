Discover the perfect handbag collection that is chic, practical, and affordable for you. From choc baguette bags to structured shoulder bags, our featured picks do add a perfect touch to your outfit for any occasion. Do not miss out on the fantastic deals get up to 50-80% off offered during the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale till October 8th.

1. Lino Perros White Croc Textured Baguette Bag

Price: ₹558

Elevate your style with the chic Lino Perros White Croc Textured Baguette Bag. This stylish accessory features a sleek, croc-textured finish, making it the perfect choice for casual outings or evening events. Designed with a compact structure, it offers a zip closure for added security and a fashionable, minimalistic look. With a detachable handle, it allows versatility in how you wear it, making it an essential addition to your collection.

Key Features:

-Croc-Textured Design: A modern animal print texture that adds a touch of elegance.

-Compact Size: Ideal for carrying essentials, with dimensions of 14 cm in height, 25 cm in width, and 5 cm in depth.

-Convenient Closure: Secure zip closure for your belongings.

-Ample Storage: One main compartment and two inner pockets for easy organization.

-Versatile Carrying: Two handles, including one detachable for multiple styling options.

-Durable Material: Made from premium PU material for durability.

-Warranty: Comes with a 3-month warranty provided by the brand.

2. IMARS Textured Structured Shoulder Bag with Bow Detail

Price: ₹879

The IMARS Textured Structured Shoulder Bag is the perfect blend of elegance and functionality. Featuring a sophisticated black textured design with a charming bow detail, this shoulder bag is a versatile accessory for any casual outing. Its structured design ensures durability while offering ample space for your essentials. The included coin pouch and additional sling add extra convenience, making it a practical yet stylish choice.

Key Features:

-Textured Finish with Bow Detail: Elevates the bag's stylish appeal.

-Spacious Design: Features one main compartment with a button closure, ideal for everyday essentials.

-External Pocket: Provides extra storage for quick-access items.

-Two Handles: Comfortable to carry, with an additional pouch and sling for versatility.

-Water-resistant: Durable and perfect for all weather conditions.

-Structured Shape: Maintains form and enhances durability.

-Add-Ons: Comes with a convenient coin pouch and additional sling for multiple styling options.

-Whether for casual outings or daily errands, the IMARS shoulder bag is the ultimate accessory that combines practicality and elegance.

3. Allen Solly Brand Logo Printed Structured Sling Bag

Price: ₹1035

Upgrade your casual style with the Allen Solly Brand Logo Printed Structured Sling Bag, designed to deliver both fashion and functionality. This sleek grey sling bag features a printed brand logo for a chic, modern look. Its structured design ensures durability and offers ample space for your essentials, while the twist closure adds a touch of sophistication. Perfect for everyday use, this stylish sling bag is complemented by a non-detachable sling strap for easy carrying.

Key Features:

-Brand Logo Print: Showcases a sleek, modern aesthetic.

-Spacious Compartment: Includes 1 main compartment with twist closure, 2 inner pockets, and 2 cardholders for easy organization.

-Non-Detachable Sling Strap: Ensures comfortable and hassle-free carrying.

-Durable PU Material: Easy to maintain and wipe clean.

-Water-resistant: Keeps your essentials safe in various weather conditions.

-Structured Design: Offers durability and maintains shape.

-Warranty: Comes with a 6-month warranty provided by the brand.

4. Marks & Spencer Structured Shoulder Bag

Price: ₹1599

Elevate your accessory game with the Marks & Spencer Structured Shoulder Bag, a perfect blend of style and practicality. This sleek black shoulder bag is crafted from high-quality PU, offering a chic solid design that fits seamlessly into any casual outfit. With its structured shape and compact size, it provides just the right amount of space for your essentials, making it an ideal companion for daily outings.

Key Features:

-Solid Design: Timeless black color that pairs well with any outfit.

-Main Compartment: Features 1 spacious main compartment with a secure button closure, ensuring your belongings stay safe.

-Inner Pocket: Includes 1 inner pocket for organized storage of smaller items.

-Single Handle: Designed with one comfortable handle for easy carrying.

-Compact Size: Dimensions (H: 17 cm, W: 6 cm, D: 20 cm) make it perfect for everyday use without being bulky.

-Easy Maintenance: Made from durable PU, simply wipe with a clean, dry cloth to keep it looking fresh.

-Versatile Occasion: Ideal for casual outings, shopping trips, or as a stylish everyday bag.

5. H&M Shoulder Bag and Pouch

Price: ₹ 1799

Introducing the H&M Shoulder Bag and Pouch, a chic and functional accessory that seamlessly blends style with practicality. This small shoulder bag is perfect for everyday use, featuring a trendy design complemented by a matching round pouch. Crafted from 100% recycled polyester, this bag not only looks good but also supports sustainable fashion.

Key Features:

-Stylish Design: A solid color with a modern half-moon shape, making it a versatile addition to any outfit.

-Convenient Closure: The bag features a secure zip closure at the top to keep your essentials safe.

-Metal Chain Handle: A stylish metal chain handle adds an elegant touch and durability.

-Adjustable & Detachable Strap: The adjustable, detachable shoulder strap comes with a fastening for easy attachment to the pouch, allowing for versatile styling options.

-Matching Pouch: Includes a round pouch perfect for storing small items like earphones, equipped with a carabiner hook and zip closure for added security.

-Lined Interior: Both the bag and pouch are lined with taffeta, offering a refined finish.

-Compact Size: Bag dimensions are approximately 17 cm (H) x 24 cm (W) x 7 cm (D), while the pouch measures 9 cm in diameter, making it perfect for carrying essentials without being bulky.

-Sustainable Material: Made from 100% recycled polyester, contributing to eco-friendly fashion.

Conclusion

Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale is Live. Get some of the most gorgeous and fashionable handbags from across the world at a mind-boggling 50-80% off! From the fashionable Lino Perros White Croc Textured Baguette Bag to the elegant IMARS Textured Structured Shoulder Bag, or even the ultra-versatile H&M Shoulder Bag and Pouch, now you can buy it and walk out in style with those fabulous pieces. Fabulous fashion for any girl, and at affordable prices, while the trendy ones are still in stock.

