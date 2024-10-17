Shop Best Vases at Myntra’s Diwali Sale 2024: Up to 80% Off Upgrade Your Home Decor Today

This Diwali, turn your home into a beautiful abode with the perfect collection of elegant vases only on Myntra. Be it simple, artistic, or conventional, Myntra Diwali Sale is here to meet all your needs at a throwaway price of up to 80% off. Discover a beautiful collection of selected vases that not only complement your interior design but also make great gifts for your friends and family. Do not let this opportunity slip away to give your home those beautiful items that will complement your personality.

1. TAYHAA Transparent Glass Flower Vase

Price: ₹480

Add a touch of elegance to your home with the TAYHAA Transparent Glass Flower Vase. Its sleek cylindrical shape and solid glass construction make it a versatile decor piece, perfect for showcasing fresh flowers or standing as a minimalist statement on its own. The transparent glass design complements any interior style, while the tie detail on the mouth of the vase adds a charming and subtle accent. Ideal for modern or traditional spaces, this vase brings sophistication to any room and makes an excellent gift for housewarming, weddings, or special occasions.

Key Features:

-Premium Glass Construction: Crafted from high-quality glass, ensuring durability and a timeless look.

-Cylindrical Shape: Simple and sleek, perfect for modern and minimalist decor.

-Transparent Design: Easily blends with any color scheme or interior style.

-Charming Tie Detail: A delicate tie accent at the mouth adds a touch of elegance.

-Versatile Use: Great for holding fresh or artificial flowers, or as a standalone decorative piece.

-Compact Dimensions: Measures 16 cm in height and 7.5 cm in width, ideal for tabletops or shelves.

2. ExclusiveLane Black & Gold-Toned Madhubani Terracotta Flower Vase

Price: ₹491

Add a touch of traditional Indian artistry to your home with the ExclusiveLane Black & Gold-Toned Madhubani Terracotta Flower Vase. Handcrafted with intricate Madhubani hand-painting, this matki-shaped terracotta vase is a unique decorative piece that brings cultural charm to any space. Its black and gold-toned design complements both modern and traditional interiors, making it an eye-catching addition to your living room or office. Perfect for displaying dry artificial flowers, this vase is a blend of artistic craftsmanship and elegant decor.

Key Features:

-Madhubani Hand-Painting: Features traditional Indian Madhubani art, hand-painted for an authentic look.

-Matki Shape: A classic matki shape that enhances the traditional appeal of the vase.

-Terracotta Material: Handmade from terracotta, offering durability and a rustic aesthetic.

-Decorative Use: Ideal for dry artificial flowers or as a standalone decorative piece in your living room or office.

-Cultural Charm: Adds a unique and artistic touch to your home decor, making it a great conversation piece.

-Compact Size: With dimensions of 13.4 cm x 13.4 cm x 14.9 cm, it fits perfectly on tabletops or shelves.

3. MARKET99 Gold Toned Iron Enamel Unbreakable Vases

Price: ₹739

Add a touch of modern elegance to your space with the MARKET99 Gold Toned Iron Enamel Unbreakable Vase. Crafted from durable metal with a sleek gold-toned finish, this vase exudes luxury while offering long-lasting durability. Its solid pattern and unbreakable design make it both a practical and stylish choice for your home or office decor. Whether used as a centerpiece or to display artificial flowers, this vase is a perfect blend of strength and sophistication.

Key Features:

-Unbreakable Metal Design: Made from strong iron enamel, ensuring durability and longevity.

-Gold-Toned Finish: Adds a luxurious touch to any room with its elegant, shiny gold-toned exterior.

-Solid Pattern: Simple yet modern design that complements a variety of decor styles.

-Versatile Use: Ideal for displaying artificial flowers or as a standalone decorative piece for living rooms, dining tables, or offices.

-Compact Size: Dimensions of 17 cm x 17 cm x 20.5 cm make it suitable for both small and large spaces.

4. Pure Home and Living Purple Textured Glass Flower Vase

Price: ₹ 999

Transform your living space with the Pure Home and Living Purple Textured Glass Flower Vase. This exquisite bottle-shaped vase features a stunning purple hue and a textured surface, adding a touch of elegance and charm to any room. Crafted from high-quality glass, it is perfect for showcasing fresh or artificial flowers, making it a versatile addition to your home decor.

Key Features:

-Elegant Purple Color: The vibrant purple shade adds a pop of color and sophistication to your interior.

-Textured Design: The unique textured surface enhances visual appeal and catches the light beautifully.

-Bottle Shaped: The slender bottle shape makes it a perfect fit for a variety of floral arrangements or as a standalone decorative piece.

-Compact Size: Dimensions of 10 cm x 10 cm x 20 cm make it suitable for tabletops, shelves, or mantels.

-Easy Maintenance: Simply wipe with a clean, dry cloth to keep it dust-free and looking pristine.

5. The Decor Mart White Set Of 4 Ceramic Broken Pieces Vases

Price: ₹ 2973

Elevate your home decor with The Decor Mart White Set of 4 Ceramic Broken Pieces Vases. These unique vases boast a solid white finish that effortlessly complements any interior style, from modern to minimalist. Their broken-piece design adds an artistic flair, making them not just functional, but also a conversation starter. Perfect for displaying fresh flowers, and greenery, or simply as decorative accents, this set is versatile enough to enhance any room.

Key Features:

-Unique Design: The broken pieces motif creates an intriguing visual effect, adding character to your decor.

-Elegant White Finish: The solid white color ensures that these vases blend seamlessly with any color scheme.

-Set of 4: Includes four vases in various shapes and sizes, offering versatility in styling and arrangement.

-Dimensions: Each vase measures 14 cm x 9 cm x 22 cm, making them ideal for tabletops, shelves, or as part of a larger display.

-Easy Care: Crafted from ceramic, simply wipe them with a clean, dry cloth to keep them dust-free and looking elegant.

Conclusion

As the Myntra Diwali Sale is now ongoing and providing massive cutbacks, there is no better time to buy gorgeous vases for your home. From the contemporary glass works to the old-world terracotta masterpieces, the city offers a taste of everything. The festival of lights is on its way, so it is time to update the looks of your home and shop for the best gifts for your loved ones.

