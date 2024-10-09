Shop the festive ready long-durable lifelike artificial flowers at Myntra

The festive season has just begun, and now is the best time to revive your home with absolutely gorgeous artificial flowers that not only hold immense aesthetic beauty but also with durability that flowers cannot compare with. The former wilts in just a few days, while the latter continues its vibrant beauty throughout the year. Myntra presents a finely curated collection of the best artificial flowers that you can have for your home decor. Take a look at these lovely varieties that will add color and a touch of elegance to your festive celebrations.

1. Home Centre Orange Coloured & Brown Artificial Flower

Price: ₹ 499

Enhance your living space with the stunning Home Centre Festoon Ochre Artificial Starflower Stick. Standing at an impressive 95 cm, this eye-catching floral accent brings a touch of nature indoors without the hassle of upkeep. Crafted from a blend of plastic and fabric, these lifelike starflowers are perfect for adding a vibrant pop of color to any setting—be it your home, office, or indoor garden.

Features:

-Realistic Design: A lifelike starflower stick mimics the beauty of fresh blooms.

-Low Maintenance: No watering is needed, making it perfect for busy lifestyles.

-Versatile Use: Ideal for home decor, office arrangements, or indoor gardens.

-Material: Made from durable polyester fabric for long-lasting appeal.

-Care Instructions: Simply dust it with a clean soft cloth to maintain its beauty.

-Country of Origin: Imported from China.

2. BS AMOR 2-Pcs Pink Rose Artificial Flowers

Price: ₹479

Add a touch of romance and elegance to your decor with the BS AMOR 2-Pcs Pink Rose Artificial Flowers. These beautiful artificial roses are designed to bring a lifelike appearance to any setting, making them perfect for various occasions like weddings, romantic dates, or special celebrations.

Features:

-Set Content: Includes 2 artificial rose flowers, ideal for creating stunning arrangements or standalone displays.

-Realistic Design: Crafted from a blend of high-quality polyester and non-woven fabrics, these roses offer a lifelike look and feel, enhancing any decor.

-Color: Soft pink petals add a romantic touch to your home, event, or special occasion.

-Size: Each rose measures 23 cm in length, making it suitable for various vases and arrangements.

-Care Instructions: Easy to maintain—simply wipe with a clean, dry cotton cloth to keep them looking fresh.

-Versatile Use: Perfect for wedding confetti, photography, Valentine’s Day, table scatters, and more. They’re lightweight, portable, and can be easily stored.

3. TIED RIBBONS Set Of 5 Artificial Gypsophilia Flower Bunches Without Pot

Price: ₹503

Elevate your home decor with the exquisite TIED RIBBONS Set of 5 Artificial Gypsophilia Flower Bunches. Each bunch features beautifully crafted mini artificial rose leaves and flowers that replicate the delicate charm of fresh blooms. Perfect for any setting, these flowers make a thoughtful gift and add a touch of elegance to your living space.

Features:

-Realistic Appearance: Lifelike design mimics the beauty of natural gypsophila flowers.

-Set of 5: Includes five individual flower bunches, ideal for creating stunning arrangements.

-Color Combination: Elegant white and black colors enhance any decor style.

-Durable Material: Made from high-quality polyester for long-lasting beauty.

-Size: Each bunch measures 50.5 cm in length, making them versatile for various displays.

-Care Instructions: Easy to maintain—simply wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust.

4. Pure Home and Living White & Green Single Faux Tulip Spray Artificial Flower

Price: ₹ 549

Create an elegant floral display with the Pure Home and Living White & Green Single Faux Tulip Spray. This stunning artificial flower features a lifelike design crafted from durable plastic, ensuring it retains its fresh appearance year-round. Whether paired with other tulip colors for a vibrant bouquet or used alone for a sleek, monochromatic look, this faux tulip spray adds a touch of sophistication to any decor.

Features:

-Realistic Design: Lifelike tulip spray enhances any floral arrangement with its natural beauty.

-Color Palette: Soft white petals with green accents bring freshness to your space.

-Durable Materials: Made from high-quality plastic for longevity and ease of maintenance.

-Versatile Use: Perfect for creating colorful flower settings or a stylish standalone piece.

-Size: Measures 60 cm in length, making it suitable for various vases and displays.

-Care Instructions: Gently hand wash with cold water, avoiding chemicals to preserve color and texture. Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust.

5. FOLIYAJ Purple & Green Vine Leaf With Metal Wall Stand

Price: ₹607

Transform your living space with the stunning FOLIYAJ Purple & Green Vine Leaf featuring a stylish metal wall stand. This beautiful artificial plant adds a pop of color and vibrancy to your walls, making it an ideal decor piece for any room. With five branches and a striking combination of purple and green leaves, this vine is perfect for enhancing your home’s aesthetic.

Features:

-Set Content: Includes 1 artificial vine leaf plant with a sturdy metal wall stand for easy hanging.

-Realistic Design: Crafted from a high-quality polyester blend, the vine offers a lifelike appearance and vibrant colors.

-Dimensions: The vine measures 70 cm in length and 20 cm in width, making it a perfect focal point for any wall.

-Care Instructions: Easily maintainable—use an air blower for the plant and a wet cloth for the pot.

-Versatile Hanging Options: The vine can be effortlessly hung from the wrought iron stand, and any detached leaves can be reattached if necessary.

-Pot Material: Comes with a sleek black metal pot that complements the vibrant foliage.

Conclusion

This festive season, let Myntra's artificial flowers brighten your home. These magnificent flower arrangements not only bring beauty to your home, but they also require minimal upkeep. Thus, even the busiest lifestyle complements these gorgeous flower arrangements, such as the brilliant Home Centre Starflower Stick, the sensual BS AMOR Pink Roses, or the elegant Pure Home and Living Tulip Spray. Don't pass up this opportunity to bring color to your festive celebrations with these lovely flowers—shop now on Myntra and enjoy a gorgeous, hassle-free home this festive season.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.