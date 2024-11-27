Shop Trendy Anklets for Kids at Amazing Prices on Myntra

Myntra is offering a wide range of beautiful anklets designed for kids.These anklets are crafted from high-quality materials such as sterling silver and are made to last. If you're looking to shop for trendy, fun, and affordable anklets for kids, Myntra is the perfect place to find the best deals and quality. Shop now. Offers are for a limited time.

1. Arte Jewels Kids 925 Sterling Silver Beaded Evil Eye Nazariya Anklet

The Arte Jewels Sterling Silver Beaded Evil Eye Nazariya Anklet. A beautiful anklet for kids features a delicate design crafted from high-quality 925 sterling silver, making it both stylish and durable. The traditional "Nazariya" or protective eye symbol adds a meaningful layer to this fashionable accessory. This anklet provides both comfort and style, designed for everyday wear. Its adjustable length ensures a snug fit for various ankle sizes, making it an ideal gift for any occasion.

Price: 1788

Image Source: Myntra.com



Key Features:

Ideal for kids, especially girls

Perfect gift for birthdays or celebrations

Durable and long-lasting material

Hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin

Availiable with its trademark.

2. Giva Girls 925 Girls Sterling Silver Rhodium-Plated Beaded Anklet

Giva Girls 925 Girls Sterling made from Silver Rhodium-Plated Beaded Anklet is a beautifully crafted accessory designed specifically for girls. Made from high-quality 925 sterling silver, this anklet features an elegant beaded design and add a touch of charm to any outfit. The rhodium-plated finish enhances its shine and durability, ensuring it remains tarnish-free for long-lasting wear. This anklet is perfect for everyday use.

Price: 1999

Image Source: Myntra.com



Key Features:

Perfect for young fashion lovers

Suitable for both daily wear and formal events

Classic design that never goes out of style

A thoughtful and stylish first piece of jewelry

Leaves no dark spots on legs.

3. Arte Jewels Set Of 2 925 Sterling Silver Round Silver Beaded Anklet

The anklets feature a round beaded design that adds a touch of sophistication and charm to any outfit. Perfect for layering or wearing individually, these anklets are ideal for those who appreciate versatile, minimalist jewelry. With an adjustable fit, they can be worn comfortably throughout the day. Can be paired with both casual and formal attire. The adjustable length ensures a perfect fit for most ankle sizes.

Price: 2723

Image Source: Myntra.com



Key Features:

Pairs well with other silver jewelry pieces

Ideal for mixing and matching with other anklets or bracelets

Lightweight yet sturdy construction for everyday wear

Perfect for stacking with other accessories for a personalized look

Designed to be durable, making it suitable for active young wearers

4. Taraash Girls 925 Sterling Silver Enamelled Charm Anklets

Taraash Girls 925 Sterling Silver Enamelled Charm Anklets. A perfect blend of elegance and charm and thus promises to give you an asyhetic look. Crafted from high-quality 925 sterling silver, these anklets feature vibrant enamelled charms that add a playful yet stylish touch. The charm design gives it a personalized feel, making it an ideal accessory for young girls. With a lightweight, comfortable fit and durable material, this anklet is perfect for daily wear or special occasions.

Price: 3750

Image Source: Myntra.com



Key Features:

Adds an extra layer of style without overwhelming the look

Perfect for gifting on special occasions like festivals or parties

A thoughtful, stylish piece to add to a child's jewelry collection.

Crafted with care and attention to detail for a premium finish.

Enhances the charm and elegance of ankle jewelry

Conclusion:

Shop now at Myntra and find the perfect anklet for your child to add a stylish flair to their look. With a wide variety of designs, sizes, and materials to choose from, you can find the perfect anklet that fits both their style and comfort needs. Don’t miss out on these special offers.

