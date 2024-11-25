Stay Safe and Shop Cotton Masks only on Myntra

Looking for a mask that’s both comfortable and stylish? Myntra’s collection of cotton masks has got you covered. These masks are made from soft, breathable cotton that ensures a comfortable fit, even during long hours of wear. Whether you're using them for work, outdoor activities, or daily commutes, these masks offer excellent protection against dust, pollution, and germs.

1. Puma Kids Pack Of 2 Printed 3 Fly Cloth Mask

Designed for young ones, these masks feature a breathable construction for enhanced protection. The vibrant prints and fun designs make them appealing to kids, while the adjustable ear loops ensure a secure and comfortable fit. Made from soft, high-quality fabric, these masks are gentle on the skin and ideal for school, play, or outdoor activities. With a pack of two, you'll have a spare for easy rotation. Keep your child safe and stylish with these fun, practical masks.

Price: 269

Key Features:

Reusable and washable for long-term use. Lightweight design for ease of wear. Ideal for daily wear and protection. Provides a snug and comfortable fit. Made from high-quality fabric for durability.

2. Puma Kids Pack Of 2 Printed 5-ply Protective Outdoor Cotton Masks

The Puma Kids Pack of 2 Printed 5-ply Protective Outdoor Cotton Masks are designed to offer superior protection and comfort for your child. Made from soft, breathable cotton fabric, they are gentle on your child's skin, ensuring a comfortable fit throughout the day. The fun, vibrant prints make mask-wearing enjoyable for kids, while the adjustable ear loops and flexible design ensure a snug, secure fit. Perfect for outdoor activities, school, and travel, these masks offer both protection and style for your little one.

Price: 274

Key Features:

Vibrant, fun patterns that encourage kids to wear them. Offers superior protection without compromising on comfort. Ideal for school, outdoor play, and family outings. Flexible design accommodates various face shapes. Easy to carry and store when not in use.

3. Masq Unisex Kids Pack of 3 Mask

The Masq Unisex Kids Pack of 3 Masks is designed to offer reliable protection and comfort for children in a variety of settings. Made from soft, breathable fabric, these masks ensure a comfortable fit for all-day wear. The masks feature a simple yet functional design, making them suitable for both boys and girls. Ideal for school, outdoor activities, or daily outings, the pack includes three masks for convenience and hygiene.

Price: 348

Key Features:

Perfect for introducing kids to mask-wearing in a fun, practical way. Helps teach kids about safety while still being stylish. Compact and easy to store when not in use. High-quality fabric withstands frequent washing. Affordable, practical, and easy to maintain.

4. Priviu Kids Pack Of 8 Printed 4-Ply Reusable Cloth Mask

The Priviu Kids Pack of 8 Printed 4-Ply Reusable Cloth Masks are designed to offer optimal protection and comfort for children. Made from high-quality fabric, these masks feature a 4-ply construction for enhanced filtration, making them ideal for daily use. With adjustable ear loops, these masks provide a secure, snug fit for children of various sizes, offering both safety and style.

Price: 595

Key Features:

Great value with a pack of 8 masks in different prints. Offers a secure fit without slipping or discomfort. Keeps children safe without compromising on style. Simple to clean and maintain, ready for everyday use. Provides a safe and effective solution for mask-wearing.

Conclusion:

With Myntra's cotton mask collection, you don’t have to compromise between style, comfort, and safety. These breathable, reusable masks are your go-to accessory for everyday protection. Myntra has a wide variety to choose from. Shop now to stay safe and stylish.

