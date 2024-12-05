Sunglasses: More Than Just Eye Protection

As the sun begins to shine brighter, it's time to shield your eyes in style. Sunglasses aren't just a fashion accessory; they're essential for protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays. With the festive season approaching, Myntra is offering an incredible End of Reason Sale from 7th to 17th December, making it the perfect time to upgrade your eyewear collection.

1. IRUS by IDEE Unisex Brown Lens & Black Square Sunglasses

The IRUS by IDEE Unisex Brown Lens & Black Square Sunglasses are more than just eyewear; they're a statement piece that combines style, comfort, and superior protection.

Key Features:

Classic Square Design: The timeless square frame complements a variety of face shapes, especially oval faces.

Brown Lens: The brown lenses offer a balanced tint, reducing glare and enhancing visual clarity.

UV Protection: Shield your eyes from harmful UV rays with these UV-protected lenses.

Durable Polycarbonate Frame: Lightweight yet sturdy, the polycarbonate frame ensures long-lasting durability.

Stylish Hard Case: Protect your sunglasses and carry them in style with the included hard case.

2. Police Men Square Sunglasses SPLP59K57300GSG

The Police Men Square Sunglasses are a perfect blend of style and function. This bold and edgy design is ideal for those who want to make a statement.

Key Features:

Classic Square Design: The timeless square frame complements a variety of face shapes, especially oval faces.

Grey Lens: The grey lenses offer a neutral tint, reducing glare and enhancing visual comfort.

UV Protection: UV-cut lenses protect your eyes from harmful UV rays.

Durable Polycarbonate Frame: Durability is ensured by the lightweight yet durable polycarbonate frame.

3. IDEE Unisex Aviator Sunglasses

The IDEE Unisex Aviator Sunglasses with UV Protected Lens are a timeless eyewear essential. This iconic style adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, making it perfect for both casual and formal occasions.

Key Features:

Classic Aviator Design: The distinctive teardrop-shaped lenses and thin metal frame create a sleek and stylish look.

Grey Lens: The grey lenses offer a neutral tint, reducing glare and enhancing visual comfort.

UV Protection: Shield your eyes from dangerous UV rays using these UV protective lenses.

Durable Metal Frame: The metal frame is not only stylish but also durable, ensuring long-lasting wear.

Comfortable Fit: The lightweight design and adjustable nose pads provide a comfortable fit for extended wear.

4. Police Unisex Wayfarer Sunglasses

The Police Unisex Wayfarer Sunglasses are a classic style that never goes out of fashion. This iconic design offers a perfect blend of retro and modern aesthetics.

Key Features:

Classic Wayfarer Design: The distinctive trapezoidal frame complements round face shapes.

Black Lens: The black lenses offer a bold and mysterious look, while also providing excellent sun protection.

UV Protection: Protect your eyes from harmful UV rays with these UV protective lenses.

Durable Polycarbonate Frame: Light but strong polycarbonate frames provide long -term sustainability.

Stylish Hard Case: Protect your sunglasses and carry them in style with the included hard case.

As the sun shines more intensely, create a fashionable impression while safeguarding your eyes with high-quality sunglasses. From classic aviators to striking square frames, this curated collection has options for everyone. The Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS), taking place from December 7th to 17th, is an opportunity to snag these essential accessories at amazing prices.



To optimize your shopping experience, think about acquiring the EORS VIP Ticket. For only ₹99 (or ₹29 for Insiders), this ticket provides exclusive benefits, such as early sale access, extra discounts, and special flash deal opportunities. With these amazing deals, there’s no better moment to enhance your eyewear collection. Don’t let this chance slip away—grab your favorites before they're no longer available.

