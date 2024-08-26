The Best SAVYA HOME Chairs for Every Need

Are you looking for elegant seating options that blend comfort, design, and usefulness? You only need to look at SAVYA HOME. Their selection, which meets a range of needs, includes fashionable bar stools, portable chairs for camping, and ergonomic office chairs. SAVYA HOME provides a range of lifestyle-appropriate seats, whether you're remodeling your kitchen, setting up a home office, or improving your gaming setup.

1. SAVYA HOME Folding Chair for Home

Price: ₹1,989

Image source: Amazon.in

This aqua blue SAVYA HOME foldable chair blends design and functionality, making it perfect for a variety of uses. It is ideal for use in the office, at meals, and on camping excursions because it is made of sturdy polypropylene. While the compact form makes storage easy, the strong back and plastic seat guarantee comfort.

Features

Brand: SAVYA HOME

Colour: Aqua Blue

Material: Polypropylene

Product Dimensions: 44D x 42W x 75H cm

Size: 70 x 140 cm

Back Style: Solid Back

Product Care Instructions: Wipe Clean

Net Quantity: 1 count

Seat Material Type: Plastic

Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Relaxing, Dining, Camping

2. SAVYA HOME Curvy Martin Bar Stool Chair for Kitchen

Price:₹3,799

Image source: Amazon.in

The SAVYA HOME Curvy Martin Bar Stool will give your kitchen or bar area a sleek modern look. This metal-framed stool is fashionable and useful, with a sleek BLACK & CHROME finish. It's a fantastic complement to any modern area because of its easy-to-clean surface and comfortable seat height.

Features

Brand: SAVYA HOME

Product Dimensions: 37D x 37W x 44H cm

Color: BLACK & CHROME

Frame Material: Metal

Size: SINGLE MARTIN

Style: Modern

Furniture Finish: Chrome

Seat Height: 32 Inches

Product Care Instructions: Dry Clean

Number of Pieces: 1

3. SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Ergonomic Office Chair

Price:₹6,359

Image source: Amazon.in

Enhance your workstation with the SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Ergonomic Office Chair. Its sturdy alloy steel frame, movable armrest, and mesh back for breathable support make it ideal for all-day use. For both working and gaming, this chair is made to be supportive and comfortable.

Features

Brand: SAVYA HOME

Colour: Black

Material: Alloy Steel

Product Dimensions: 50D x 46W x 130H cm

Size: High Back

Back Style: Ergonomic Shape Mesh Back

Special Features: Synchronous swivel tilt mechanism with tilt tension control, 360-degree smooth revolving chair, Headrest with height and depth adjustment, Product Care Instructions: Wipe Clean

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

Seat Material Type: PU Foam and Leatherette

4. SAVYA HOME Virtue Plus Ergonomic High Back Leatherette Office Chair

Price: ₹10,089

Image source: Amazon.in

The Virtue Plus High Back Leatherette Office Chair from SAVYA HOME will upgrade your workspace. Perfect for extended periods of sitting, this sophisticated brown chair has a tufted back and great lumbar support. It is made of polyvinyl chloride and has an opulent appearance and feel while being quite durable.

Features

Brand: SAVYA HOME

Colour: Brown

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride

Product Dimensions: 67D x 55W x 116H cm

Size: 67 x 55 x 116 cm

Item Weight: 16 Kilograms

Back Style: Tufted Back

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

Pattern: Solid

Included Components: 1 Office Chair

5. SAVYA HOME Spawn Gaming Chair

Price: ₹13,129

Image source: Amazon.in

The SAVYA HOME Spawn Gaming Chair will help you play games at a whole new level. This chair has an eye-catching blue appearance and can be adjusted for head, arm, and lumbar support, so it can be as comfortable as possible for extended gaming sessions. For any serious gamer, it's a must-have because of its appealing wing-back design and cushioned seat.

Features

Brand: SAVYA HOME

Colour: Blue

Material: Plastic

Product Dimensions: 64D x 64W x 134H cm

Size: 142 x 190 cm

Back Style: Wing Back

Special Features: Adjustable Lumbar, Adjustable Height, Arm Rest, Cushion Availability, Head Support

Product Care Instructions: Wipe Clean

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Relaxing, Gaming

Conclusion

A wide range of chairs that not only meet but also surpass comfort and design standards are offered by SAVYA HOME. These goods are made to improve your environment and provide you with the support you require, whether you're looking for a highly functional foldable chair, a stylish bar stool, or an advanced gaming chair. If you want comfortable, fashionable seating that meets all of your needs, go with SAVYA HOME.

