The Best SAVYA HOME Chairs for Every Need
A wide selection of chairs from SAVYA HOME mix comfort, design, and usefulness. These seating alternatives, which range from fashionable bar stools and cutting-edge gaming chairs to ergonomic office chairs and folding home chairs, are made to satisfy a variety of needs and improve your living or working environment.
Are you looking for elegant seating options that blend comfort, design, and usefulness? You only need to look at SAVYA HOME. Their selection, which meets a range of needs, includes fashionable bar stools, portable chairs for camping, and ergonomic office chairs. SAVYA HOME provides a range of lifestyle-appropriate seats, whether you're remodeling your kitchen, setting up a home office, or improving your gaming setup.
1. SAVYA HOME Folding Chair for Home
Price: ₹1,989
This aqua blue SAVYA HOME foldable chair blends design and functionality, making it perfect for a variety of uses. It is ideal for use in the office, at meals, and on camping excursions because it is made of sturdy polypropylene. While the compact form makes storage easy, the strong back and plastic seat guarantee comfort.
Features
Brand: SAVYA HOME
Colour: Aqua Blue
Material: Polypropylene
Product Dimensions: 44D x 42W x 75H cm
Size: 70 x 140 cm
Back Style: Solid Back
Product Care Instructions: Wipe Clean
Net Quantity: 1 count
Seat Material Type: Plastic
Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Relaxing, Dining, Camping
2. SAVYA HOME Curvy Martin Bar Stool Chair for Kitchen
Price:₹3,799
The SAVYA HOME Curvy Martin Bar Stool will give your kitchen or bar area a sleek modern look. This metal-framed stool is fashionable and useful, with a sleek BLACK & CHROME finish. It's a fantastic complement to any modern area because of its easy-to-clean surface and comfortable seat height.
Features
Brand: SAVYA HOME
Product Dimensions: 37D x 37W x 44H cm
Color: BLACK & CHROME
Frame Material: Metal
Size: SINGLE MARTIN
Style: Modern
Furniture Finish: Chrome
Seat Height: 32 Inches
Product Care Instructions: Dry Clean
Number of Pieces: 1
3. SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Ergonomic Office Chair
Price:₹6,359
Enhance your workstation with the SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Ergonomic Office Chair. Its sturdy alloy steel frame, movable armrest, and mesh back for breathable support make it ideal for all-day use. For both working and gaming, this chair is made to be supportive and comfortable.
Features
Brand: SAVYA HOME
Colour: Black
Material: Alloy Steel
Product Dimensions: 50D x 46W x 130H cm
Size: High Back
Back Style: Ergonomic Shape Mesh Back
Special Features: Synchronous swivel tilt mechanism with tilt tension control, 360-degree smooth revolving chair, Headrest with height and depth adjustment, Product Care Instructions: Wipe Clean
Net Quantity: 1.00 count
Seat Material Type: PU Foam and Leatherette
4. SAVYA HOME Virtue Plus Ergonomic High Back Leatherette Office Chair
Price: ₹10,089
The Virtue Plus High Back Leatherette Office Chair from SAVYA HOME will upgrade your workspace. Perfect for extended periods of sitting, this sophisticated brown chair has a tufted back and great lumbar support. It is made of polyvinyl chloride and has an opulent appearance and feel while being quite durable.
Features
Brand: SAVYA HOME
Colour: Brown
Material: Polyvinyl Chloride
Product Dimensions: 67D x 55W x 116H cm
Size: 67 x 55 x 116 cm
Item Weight: 16 Kilograms
Back Style: Tufted Back
Net Quantity: 1.00 count
Pattern: Solid
Included Components: 1 Office Chair
5. SAVYA HOME Spawn Gaming Chair
Price: ₹13,129
The SAVYA HOME Spawn Gaming Chair will help you play games at a whole new level. This chair has an eye-catching blue appearance and can be adjusted for head, arm, and lumbar support, so it can be as comfortable as possible for extended gaming sessions. For any serious gamer, it's a must-have because of its appealing wing-back design and cushioned seat.
Features
Brand: SAVYA HOME
Colour: Blue
Material: Plastic
Product Dimensions: 64D x 64W x 134H cm
Size: 142 x 190 cm
Back Style: Wing Back
Special Features: Adjustable Lumbar, Adjustable Height, Arm Rest, Cushion Availability, Head Support
Product Care Instructions: Wipe Clean
Net Quantity: 1.00 count
Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Relaxing, Gaming
Conclusion
A wide range of chairs that not only meet but also surpass comfort and design standards are offered by SAVYA HOME. These goods are made to improve your environment and provide you with the support you require, whether you're looking for a highly functional foldable chair, a stylish bar stool, or an advanced gaming chair. If you want comfortable, fashionable seating that meets all of your needs, go with SAVYA HOME.
Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic or editorial involvement from IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.