The Perfect Pack: Top Lunch Boxes for Kids & Adults

For those always on the move, finding just the right tiffin box to carry one's meals in becomes very important. Whether it's office lunches or picnics, the right container will keep food fresh, secure, and ready to be devoured. We review five popular lunch boxes available in the market, each with unique features catering to different needs.

1. Attro Meal Time Stainless Steel Lunch Box

The Attro Meal Time Lunch Box in stainless steel is the best for an insulated and leak-proof design. It is also eco-friendly and durable.

Key Features:

Capacity: 800 ml, sufficient for a nutritious meal.

Material: Made of stainless steel, this lunch box is quite durable and keeps the temperature.

Leak-Proof: Airtight sealing avoids spills.

Portability: Lightweight and compact for easy carrying.

The lid can be a little tricky for first-time users, though it does a great job of keeping the food warm.

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo Plastic Lunch Box

This plastic tiffin box set by Solimo is ideal for portion-controlled meals and comes with four small containers—perfect for carrying snacks or multiple dishes.

Key Features:

Capacity: The box itself is 290 ml, ideal for small meals or sides.

Material: High-quality, chemical-free plastic.

Convenience: It has a small bag that the lunch box fits into for carrying around.

Versatile Design: Separate containers for keeping food items different.

The plastic material, is not as competent at keeping food warm/cold as the steel options.

3. MILTON New Meal Combi Lunch Box

MILTON is synonymous with good kitchenware, and this combo lunch box comes with leak-proof plastic containers and a tumbler, all in a high-quality bag.

Key Features:

Capacity: Three 280-ml containers and a 400-ml tumbler for liquids.

Microwave Safe: Plastic containers can be safely used in a microwave oven for heating food.

Leak-Proof: Keeps your food fresh and prevents leakage or spills.

Design: Includes an insulated bag to retain temperature.

The included tumbler is more for non-hot liquids since it doesn't retain heat for a longer time.

4. CELLO Steelox Stainless Steel Lunch Box

CELLO Steelox is the right mix of functionality and style, with a set of two stainless steel containers perfect for office and school use.

Key Features:

Capacity: 375 ml per container, appropriate for balanced meals.

Material: Stainless steel ensures long-lasting use and food safety.

Portability: Comes with a carrying bag for convenience.

Leak-proof: Keeps food secure and prevents leaks.

The lack of an insulation layer means that food cools down quicker compared to other insulated alternatives.

5. SignoraWare Lunch Box

The SignoraWare Glass Lunch Box has durability and a modern design going for it—ideal for health-conscious users.

Key Features:

Capacity: One 600 ml container, ideal for a meal.

Material: Borosilicate glass to withstand high temperatures.

Airtight Seal: Safety lock prevents leakage and keeps food fresh.

Microwave Safe: Perfect for reheating meals without having to transfer it into another dish.

Made of glass, therefore, heavier and more breakable than its plastic or steel counterparts.

Each lunch box has its strengths, catering to different needs and preferences. The Attro Meal Time Stainless Steel Lunch Box would be ideal for those seeking maximum insulation, while the Solimo Plastic Set caters to one seeking lightweight and multi-container solutions. The MILTON Combi Lunch Box is most remarkable for its versatility, and the CELLO Steelox offers the strength of stainless steel in a compact design. Those who prefer glass instead may want to opt for the SignoraWare Glass Lunch Box; it's safe and stylish, but not portable.

