Top 5 Best Duffel Bags for Your Style: Save Gym Time with These Picks at Myntra

Duffel bags are one of the 'must-haves' for gym-going people, athletes, and travel enthusiasts. They are equipped with spacious interiors, convenient compartments, and a fashionable style. With these functional and fashionable bags, you can easily manage work and play in the gym. The article discusses some of the best duffel bags available on Myntra, in addition to the top picks from Aristocrat, Gear, MuscleBlaze, and HRX by Hrithik Roshan. Whether it's hitting the gym or a weekend getaway, it's always handy to have your essentials organized in style, and these versatile bags do just that.

1. Aristocrat POWER DF 50 Small Sports or Gym Duffel Bag

Price: ₹675

Elevate your gym and sports experience with the Aristocrat POWER DF 50 Small Sports or Gym Duffel Bag. Designed for convenience and style, this duffel bag features a vibrant teal blue color with fluorescent green piping, making it both functional and fashionable. Its compact size and thoughtful design elements make it the perfect companion for workouts, weekend getaways, or sports activities. With multiple pockets and a dedicated shoe compartment, you can keep your essentials organized while on the move.

Key Features:

-Compact Size: Small dimensions of 23 cm (H) x 50 cm (W) x 22 cm (D) for easy carrying.

-Spacious Storage: One main compartment with a secure zip closure.

-Multiple Pockets: Includes 2 mesh side pockets and 1 front pocket for easy access to essentials.

-Dedicated Shoe Pocket: Separate compartment for shoes.

-Versatile Carry Options: Features 2 short handles with velcro and 1 adjustable shoulder strap.

-Doubles as a Backpack: Equipped with shoulder straps on the bottom for dual use.

-Durable Material: Made from robust polyester for long-lasting use.

-3-Year Warranty: Backed by a 3-year warranty for added assurance.

2. Gear Unisex Black Solid Clubsport Duffel Bag with Brand Logo Print Detail

Price: ₹695

Elevate your athletic game with the Gear Unisex Black Solid Clubsport Duffel Bag. This stylish and functional bag features a sleek black design with a prominent brand logo print detail, making it perfect for both gym sessions and weekend adventures. Its spacious interior and multiple pockets provide ample storage for all your essentials, while the adjustable shoulder strap and short handles offer versatile carrying options for ultimate convenience.

Key Features:

-Sleek Design: Classic black solid color with a striking brand logo print.

-Spacious Storage: One main compartment with a secure zip closure.

-Multiple Pockets: Three external zip pockets and one mesh pocket for organized storage.

-Versatile Carry Options: Equipped with two short handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for comfortable transport.

-Durable Material: Crafted from synthetic material for long-lasting use.

-Ample Capacity: Generous volume of 30.6 liters to accommodate all your gym essentials.

-1-Year Warranty: Backed by a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

3. MuscleBlaze Large Sports or Gym Duffel Bag

Price: ₹699

Unleash your potential with the MuscleBlaze Large Sports or Gym Duffel Bag. Designed in a sleek navy blue color, this spacious duffel bag is perfect for fitness enthusiasts who need ample room for their gear. With a sturdy polyester construction and multiple compartments, it ensures easy organization and accessibility of your essentials, making it an ideal companion for gym sessions or sports activities.

Key Features:

-Stylish Design: Solid navy blue color for a classic, sporty look.

-Spacious Interior: Large size with dimensions of 52 cm x 26 cm x 31 cm to accommodate all your workout necessities.

-Two Main Compartments: Offers two main compartments with secure zip closures for organized storage.

-Multiple External Pockets: Includes two zip pockets for additional storage options.

-Durable Material: Made from high-quality polyester, ensuring longevity and resilience.

-Comfortable Carry: Designed with regular shoulder straps for easy transport.

-Easy Maintenance: Wipe clean with a dry cloth to keep it looking fresh.

4. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Black Brand Logo Print Duffel Bag

Price: ₹857

Elevate your gym game with the HRX by Hrithik Roshan Black Brand Logo Print Duffel Bag. This stylish duffel bag features a striking black and orange design, making it a fashionable choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Designed for convenience and functionality, it includes a spacious main compartment and multiple pockets to keep your essentials organized, whether you're hitting the gym or going for a weekend getaway.

Key Features:

-Eye-Catching Design: Sleek black bag with vibrant orange brand logo print for a trendy look.

-Spacious Storage: One main zip compartment and one side zip pocket for easy access to your belongings.

-Versatile Carry Options: Equipped with two sturdy short handles and a detachable shoulder strap for comfortable transportation.

-Collapsible Design: Easily foldable for convenient storage when not in use.

-Durable Construction: Made from PU and polyester, combining sturdiness with lightweight convenience.

-Easy Maintenance: Simply wipe with a clean, dry cloth to keep it dust-free.

5. WROGN Unisex Brand Logo Printed Medium-Sized Duffel Bag 31L

Price: ₹1329

Stay stylish and organized with the WROGN Unisex Brand Logo Printed Medium-Sized Duffel Bag. This trendy grey and black bag is perfect for casual outings, gym sessions, or short trips. Designed with practicality in mind, it offers ample space and multiple compartments to keep your essentials easily accessible.

Key Features:

-Modern Design: Features a chic grey and black color scheme with a prominent brand logo print for a fashionable touch.

-Spacious Interior: One main zip compartment provides ample space for your belongings, with a 31L volume to fit everything you need.

-Convenient Pockets: Includes two side zip pockets for quick access to smaller items like keys and wallets.

-Comfortable Carrying: Comes with two non-detachable, adjustable shoulder straps for personalized comfort while on the go.

-Durable Material: Made from high-quality polyester, ensuring longevity and resistance to wear and tear.

-Easy Care: Simply wipe with a clean, dry cloth to maintain its fresh appearance.

Conclusion

A nice duffel bag helps prevent clutter while traveling or at the gym. Your ideal duffel bag from Aristocrat, Gear, MuscleBlaze, and HRX by Hrithik Roshan is right here, from being tiny enough to fit a lot of gear to having plenty of storage pockets and loads of style. Order today from Myntra and elevate your journey or gym session with the greatest duffel bag.

