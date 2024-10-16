Brighten up your home this Diwali with stunning festive decor from Myntra! Vibrant rangoli kits, traditional torans, elegant candle stands, and up to 50 % off discounts on an extensive range of home decor essentials are available in Myntra's Diwali Sale. Whether you are planning to spend some beautiful time with your loved ones or gearing up to host some festive gatherings, this meticulously curated range of things will embellish all the sweetness and warmth of your space. Also, get an additional 10% from bank offers for a limited period only.

1. Ascension Rangoli Making Kit For Diwali

Price: ₹ 599

Celebrate the vibrant traditions of Diwali and other cultural festivals with the Ascension Rangoli Making Kit. This comprehensive set provides all the essentials to create stunning and intricate rangoli designs, adding a touch of elegance and color to your festivities.

Key Features:

-Versatile for Multiple Occasions: Ideal for Diwali, Navratri, Pongal, and other festivals.

-High-Quality Ceramic Colors: Long-lasting, vibrant hues that adhere well to the floor.

-Set of 10 Bottles: Five distinct colors, each in 80g bottles, allow for creative designs.

-Easy Application and Cleanup: User-friendly and easily swept away after use.

-Compact and Lightweight: Weighs only 900g, making it convenient to store and transport.

2. BS AMOR White 4 Pieces Traditional Artificial Flower Latkans

Price: ₹599

Enhance your home’s festive decor with the BS AMOR White Traditional Artificial Flower Latkans. Crafted in India, these hanging garlands embody the essence of Indian cultural heritage and are perfect for adding a traditional touch to your space. Whether for Diwali, weddings, or housewarming ceremonies, these latkans bring an elegant and ornate charm to any occasion.

Key Features:

-Handmade and Eco-Friendly: Crafted with care using environmentally friendly materials, perfect for festivals and poojas.

-Elegant Design: Beautifully detailed with patch and embroidery work, adding a vintage charm to your decor.

-Cultural Significance: Represents Indian heritage and is a great addition to your home, bringing good luck and positive energy.

-Versatile Use: Ideal for Diwali decoration, wedding decor, stage design, temple decor, and more.

-Easy to Install: Instantly elevate your space in minutes, making your home look unique and gorgeous for any celebration.

3. CraftVatika Gold-Toned Metal Tealight Candle Holder Stand for Home Diwali Decor

Price: ₹ 986

Add a touch of elegance to your home decor with the CraftVatika Gold-Toned Metal Tealight Candle Holder Stand. Featuring a minimalist design and a gorgeous bird pattern, this candle holder is perfect for creating a warm ambiance in any room. Whether you’re lighting up your living space or decorating for Diwali, this gold-toned piece brings sophistication to your decor with ease.

Key Features:

-Minimalist and Elegant Design: Focuses attention on the center, making it a stunning addition to any room.

-Versatile Use: Suitable for Diwali, Christmas, New Year, bedroom, and living room decor, as well as event furnishings.

-Durable and Anti-Rust Metal: Made from high-quality metal with a golden finish, it's long-lasting and easy to clean.

-Geometric Structure: Keeps candles safely distant from walls, preventing heat damage.

-Perfect for Wax or LED Tealights: Can hold both wax and flameless LED tealights, adding versatility to its use.

4. Akaar Orange 5 Pieces Marigold Wall Hangings

Price: ₹ 999

Brighten up your festive decor with the Akaar Orange Marigold Wall Hangings. These vibrant garlands, featuring a mix of orange and yellow hues, add a traditional and festive touch to any space. Perfect for decorating doorways, walls, and temples during Diwali, weddings, or housewarming events, these hanging garlands are designed to resemble natural marigold flowers.

Key Features:

-Vibrant Colors: Features a beautiful orange and yellow color combination that enhances festive decor.

-Durable Material: Made from high-quality plastic, ensuring long-lasting use for multiple occasions.

-Easy to Fluff: Flowers may come crushed; simply rub gently 2-3 times to restore their fluffy, natural look.

-Versatile Use: Ideal for Diwali, weddings, and other celebrations as door and wall decor.

-Low Maintenance: Easy to clean; just wipe with a dry cloth to remove dust and keep them looking fresh.

5. TIED RIBBONS Pink & Yellow Traditional Wall Door Hanging Bandhanwar Toran

Price: ₹1399

Elevate your home’s entrance with the TIED RIBBONS Pink & Yellow Traditional Bandhanwar Toran. This beautifully embellished and beaded toran adds a touch of traditional charm to your main door, making it perfect for Diwali, weddings, or any cultural celebration. Crafted with care, this vibrant toran is designed to welcome guests with style and positivity.

Key Features:

-Signature Design: Traditional embellished and beaded design that enhances the beauty of any doorway.

-Vibrant Colors: Features a stunning pink and yellow color combination, adding a festive and bright touch.

-Easy to Store and Reuse: Lightweight and easy to store for reuse during multiple festive occasions.

-Delicate Craftsmanship: Made with high-quality fabric and beads, intended for delicate yet decorative use.

-Perfect Size: Measures 91 cm in length and 22.8 cm in width, fitting standard door frames perfectly.

Conclusion

Spice up your Diwali Decoration with these essentials at Myntra's Diwali Sale. Do not let this opportunity save the maximum with up to 50% discount on the best wall-hangs, torans, candle holders, and much more. Shop now, bring home a wide range of decorations for Diwali, and keep saving while availing of the extra offers from the banks.

