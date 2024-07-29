Top 5 Monsoon Accessories for Travelers

The monsoon season is welcomed with joy and pleasure with the sight of greenery and the gentle breezes. However, it also brings its own set of challenges, such as heavy rains, flooded streets, and transportation difficulties. To ensure a comfortable commute during the monsoons, here are the top 5 essentials you should have. Accessories will be of great help especially if you are a travel bug, a cross-country driver, a student, a tourist, or even a person who needs to run errands during the wet season. Let's explore the top 5 must-have accessories for this monsoon:

1. STAR WORK Automatic Open Golf Umbrella

Price: ₹598

In our list a portable umbrella should be on the top of your packing-list while going on a vacation during monsoons. It is undebatable how an umbrella may prove to be a life savior during heavy rain and extreme sun.

Features

Brand: STAR WORK

Pattern: Solid

Frame Material: Fibreglass

Country of Origin: India

2. Proberos® Rain & Dust Proof Protector, Backpack Rainproof Cover

Price: ₹568

When travelling during the rainy season, it is required to carry a waterproof bag since it helps in protecting the items from getting wet. This waterproof bag, together with an added layer of synthetic fabric, guarantees that your belongings do not get wet. To increase the protection even further, one can add a thin, synthetic rain cover or liner to the gear. This is the best way to ensure that your belongings are safe and protected from rain and moisture.

Features

BACKPACK WATERPROOF RAIN COVER: Made from premium-grade polyester for durability and waterproofing. Protects against rain and spills.

SECURE AND STABLE FIT: Elastic edging and quick-release buckle ensure a snug fit that stays in place.

VERSATILE COMPATIBILITY: Fits backpacks with a capacity of 30-40 liters.

MULTIPURPOSE PROTECTION: Shields from elements, dust, and potential theft.

SAFETY REFLECTIVE STRIP: Enhances visibility in low light conditions.

3. ANYCHO 10 inch Tall Silicone Shoe Cover Waterproof

Price: ₹699

Your regular travelling shoes might be good for off-track roads and good enough for adventurous things, but they aren’t great in the rain. Rainy water soaking into shoes can cause damage to both your shoes and your feet. For this reason, during the rainy season, it's imperative to keep your feet dry when walking. During your rainy trip, a decent pair of waterproof boots will protect you from this.

Feature

Material Type: Silicone

Closure Type: Buckle

Heel Type: Flat

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

Style: High-top

Outer Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Country of Origin: China

4. Spigen Aqua Shield Floating Waterproof Cover Case A610, IPX8 Waterproof Phone Case

Price: ₹1,399

Carrying valuable items like smartphones, chargers, power banks, credit cards, and cash can lead to potential damage from moisture and other hazards, especially on rainy days. To prevent this, try to carry waterproof pouches whenever you travel, not just during the monsoon season. These waterproof pouches, with secure lock technology and water resistance tested at a depth of 100 feet (30 meters), will help keep all your valuable items safe.

Feature

Brand: Spigen

Compatible Phone Models: Google Pixel, Samsung

Colour: Crystal Clear

Compatible Devices: Google Pixel, Samsung

Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane

4. D-fix® Silica Gel 5 Gram Pouch Pack of-100

Price: ₹299

Silica gel is great at absorbing moisture, making it a must-have for monsoon travel. It’s especially useful for protecting your electronic devices from humidity. By keeping some silica gel packets in your bags, you can help ensure your gadgets stay dry and safe, even in wet weather.

Features

Brand: D-fix

Floor Area: 2 Square Centimeters

Colour: Transparent

Special Feature: Automatic Moisture Removal

Capacity: 15 Cubic Centimeters

Tank Volume: 10 Cubic Metres

Conclusion

Monsoon season is not a problem if one knows how to handle it well with the right accessories with you all the time. These items will not only protect you from getting wet and uncomfortable but also your belongings from getting wet or damaged in any way. Follow this guide and you will be able to roam around areas that get a lot of rainfall and not be bothered by anything. Be ready and enjoy the rainy season as much as possible!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.