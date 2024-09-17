Top 5 Stylish and Functional Backpacks for Every Need

Ever wished for the perfect combination of style and functionality in a backpack? Look no further! If you're off to work, school, or just running out with friends, these top 5 backpacks are sure to fit your needs! With a range of waterproof designs, laptop compartments, ergonomic straps, and some seriously eye-catching styles, you'll want one of everything on this list! Plus, get ready to save even more with exclusive discounts and offers at your favorite bank.

1. Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Unisex Waterproof Colourblocked Laptop Backpacks - 35L

Price: ₹753

Carry your essentials in style with the Roadster Unisex Waterproof Laptop Backpack. This backpack features a trendy green color block design, and a spacious 35L capacity, perfect for work, travel, or casual outings. The padded laptop compartment fits devices up to 16 inches, and you can keep your belongings organized with multiple pockets. Its durable polyester material and ergonomic padded shoulder straps ensure comfort and longevity.

Key Features:

-35L capacity

-Waterproof polyester material

-Padded laptop compartment (fits up to 16-inch laptops)

-Two external zip pockets & one stash pocket

-Ergonomic padded shoulder straps

-6-month warranty

2. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Black Unisex Reflective Strip Backpack with Daisy Chains

Price: ₹945

Designed for style and functionality, the HRX by Hrithik Roshan Reflective Strip Backpack is perfect for everyday use. Featuring a sleek black and gold-toned design, this water-resistant leather backpack has a padded laptop compartment (which fits up to 18 inches) and a tablet sleeve. The reflective strips and daisy chains add a unique touch, while the padded mesh back ensures comfort for all-day wear.

Key Features:

-24-30L capacity

-Water-resistant leather material

-Padded laptop compartment (up to 18-inch)

-Reflective strip & daisy chains

-Ergonomic padded shoulder straps

-6-month warranty

3. Stony Brook by Nasher Miles Typography Backpack

Price: ₹1099

The Stony Brook Typography Backpack by Nasher Miles is perfect for casual outings and daily use. With its stylish grey and yellow graphic design, this backpack features two spacious compartments and a zip pocket to keep your essentials organized. The ergonomic shoulder straps and padded haul loop provide comfort, making it ideal for everyday wear.

Key Features:

-23L capacity

-Graphic typography design

-2 main compartments with zip closure

-1 external zip pocket

-Ergonomic shoulder straps

-6-month warranty

-Polyester material

4. Puma Unisex Blue Backpacks

Price: ₹1379

The Puma Unisex Blue Backpack offers a fun, quirky print, and functional design, making it perfect for casual outings or daily use. With a 26L capacity, padded shoulder straps, and a padded back, it ensures both comfort and durability. The spacious compartments, including a padded laptop section, and side water bottle pockets make it ideal for organizing your essentials on the go.

Key Features:

-26L capacity

-Padded laptop compartment (fits up to 15-inch)

-Padded, adjustable shoulder straps

-Water-resistant Durabase bottom

-3 external pockets

-3-month warranty

5. Reebok Kids Reebok Backpack

Price: ₹1649

Perfect for school or casual outings, the Reebok Kids Backpack combines trendy style with comfort. Featuring a vibrant blue geometric print, this backpack offers padded ergonomic shoulder straps and a padded haul loop for easy carrying. With a spacious main compartment and three external zip pockets, it provides ample room for essentials.

Key Features:

-23L capacity

-Vibrant geometric print design

-Padded shoulder straps for comfort

-3 external zip pockets

-Padded haul loop

-Durable polyester material

Conclusion:

Don't miss these cool and practical backpacks. Well-spaced compartments, strength guarantee, and comfort-increasing features make them suitable for everyday use. And on top of it all, additional amazing savings with coupons and discounts by banks on buy! Grab yours today and carry all your essentials in style.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.