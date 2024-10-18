Top 5 Stylish Photo Frames to Glam Up Your Décor This Diwali – Now at 80% Off on Myntra

Want to add some style to your home with gorgeous photo frames? Get stunning photo frames and give your walls and tabletops a photobook feel of memories this Diwali. Whether it is classic wood or collage-style photo frames, we have the best picks for you to spice up the feel of that room. And with Myntra Diwali Sale now live, get these home décor essentials at up to 80% off!

1. Home Centre Beige Wooden Wall Photo Frame

Price: ₹ 449

Elevate your home décor with the stylish Home Centre Beige Wooden Wall Photo Frame. Crafted from high-quality wood, this elegant beige frame blends seamlessly with any interior style. Whether you're showcasing cherished memories or enhancing your wall with a touch of sophistication, this durable photo frame is the perfect addition to your home.

Features:

-Made from premium wood for durability.

-Holds 2 to 4 photos.

-A neutral beige color suits any décor.

-Easy-to-mount wall design.

-Compact dimensions: 32 cm x 27 cm.

2. Art Street Brown 7-Pieces Wall Photo Frames

Price: ₹595

Transform your wall into a gallery with the Art Street Brown 7-Pieces Wall Photo Frame Set. Crafted from sturdy plastic, these frames come in a versatile brown color, perfect for displaying multiple memories in style. With varying sizes, this set allows you to create a dynamic photo arrangement that adds character to any room.

Features:

-Set of 7 frames for a gallery-style display.

-Made from durable plastic material.

-Brown color complements different interiors.

-Holds 5 to 7 photos.

-Multiple frame sizes for creative layouts.

3. Ekhasa Blue & Yellow Wooded Self Design Table Photo Frame

Price: ₹607

Add a touch of traditional charm to your space with the Ekhasa Blue & Yellow Wooden Self Design Table Photo Frame. Shaped like an elephant and featuring a vibrant Rajasthani design, this unique wooden frame is a perfect way to display a single photo on your table while elevating your décor with a cultural flair.

Features:

-Unique elephant-shaped frame with Rajasthani design.

-Crafted from high-quality wood.

-Vibrant blue and yellow color scheme.

-Ideal for table display.

-Holds 1 photo, perfect for special memories.

4. Stuthi Arts White 9 Pieces Wood Wall Photo Frames

Price: ₹ 859

Create a striking photo gallery with the Stuthi Arts White 9 Pieces Wood Wall Photo Frame Set. The combination of white and black frames adds a modern yet elegant touch to your walls. Crafted from sturdy wood, this set provides ample space for displaying 8 to 12 of your favorite memories, making it the perfect décor piece for any room.

Features:

-Set of 9 wooden frames for versatile wall display.

-Sleek white and black color combination.

-Holds 8 to 12 photos.

-Durable wood construction for long-lasting use.

-Frame size: 15.24 cm x 20.32 cm each.

5. RANDOM Black Set of 10 3D Collage photo frames with DREAM BIG Plaque

Price: ₹919

Showcase your favorite memories in style with the RANDOM Black 3D Collage Photo Frames set. Featuring a sleek black design and a "DREAM BIG" plaque, this 10-piece collage frame adds a touch of inspiration to any space while holding up to 10 photos. Crafted from durable wood, it’s perfect for creating a dynamic and personalized wall display.

Features:

-Holds up to 10 photos in a 3D collage design.

-Includes an inspiring "DREAM BIG" plaque.

-Sleek black color for a modern look.

-Durable wood frame construction.

-Dimensions: 25.4 cm (H) x 27.94 cm (W) x 35.56 cm (L).

Conclusion

Refresh your home décor with Diwali using this beautiful photo frame. Perfect for adorning walls or making your tables personalized, these frames are the ideal choice for any space. So shop now during the Myntra Diwali Sale and upsize your interior style with discounts of up to 80% off on home décor items.

