Top 7 essential gear for long trips
Long journeys can be exhilarating, but they can also be difficult if you aren't prepared.Having the appropriate gear may make a huge difference in your comfort and enjoyment. Here are five essentials to bring for your next adventure:
Planning to spend some quality time with your loved ones or alone, a long trip could be the best choice. Long trips are something many of us look forward to, whether it's to explore new places or for work. But what if your car gets wrecked in between trips? The whole trip will become nothing but a bad experience for you and your closest ones. So if you don’t want to be a part of it, here are the best car accessories we have listed, which not only save you from the situation but also help you to look cool in front of your closest ones. Here is the list of the top 7 accessories that are essential for your long trip. Please check out the curated lists below:
1. Cheston Cordless Drill Driver Kit
Price: ₹2,799
The CHESON Cordless Drill Driver Kit will be the best companion to have in your car when embarking on a long journey and it will help you get rid of some unsolicited troubles in maintenance and repair. It is a battery-powered, hence portable, versatile set of 24 accessories suitable for drilling into wood, metal, and walls. This kit comes with an LED torch for illumination in the dark and a 10mm keyless chuck for easy changes between the bits. Compact and easy to store, the CHESON Cordless Drill Driver Kit is designed to be your ultimate companion on the journey to a smooth and hassle-free experience.
Features of the CHESTON Cordless Drill
Brand: CHESTON
Power Source: Battery Powered
Maximum Rotational Speed: 600 RPM
Voltage: 240 Volts
Amperage: 1 Amp
Color: Yellow
Included Components: Battery Charger
2. DYLECT Turbo Port 200 Digital Tyre Inflator and Puncture Repair Kit for Cars
Price: ₹2,999
3. CARBINIC Car Cleaning Gel Kit
Price: ₹129
On a long drive with family, our car could get filthy, especially in the out-of-reach areas. So, in areas that common cleaning equipment cannot reach—let alone a vacuum cleaner—it is CARBINIC Cleaning Gel to the rescue for cleaning the surface. This versatile, easy-to-use gel keeps the car spotless and neat throughout your journey.
Features of the CARBINIC Cleaning Gel
Versatile & Reusable: Cleans multiple gadgets and appliances with safe, non-toxic materials. Leaves no sticky residue.
Easy to Use & Convenient: Reaches every nook and cranny without needing to wash. Suitable for car interiors and home appliances.
Professional Quality & Shine: Scratch-proof formula ensures a clean and shiny finish.
Multiple Uses: Ideal for car interiors, AC vents, dashboards, and more. Picks up dirt and dust effectively.
Effective Cleaning Solution: Provides a high-quality, reliable clean for various surfaces, offering great value for money.
4. CARBINIC Car Back Seat Organizer
Price: ₹779
This became a real challenge: how to keep the car organized during long journeys with children. The CARBINIC Car Organizer is made of durable Oxford fabric and features an adjustable design. These black, rectangular organizers feature stainless steel finishes that will keep your interior organized for clutter-free journeys. You can now manage the space of your car's interior to the best possible efficiency with the pack of two organizers.
Features of the CARBINIC Car Organizer
Specific Uses For Product: Automobiles
Material: Oxford Fabric
Special Feature: Adjustable
Colour: Black
Brand: CARBINIC
Finish Type: Stainless Steel
Shape: Rectangular
Net Quantity: 2.00 count
Number of Items: 2
5. CHESTON Car Vacuum Cleaner 12V DC
Price: ₹857
On long trips with your family, keeping your car clean, especially from crumbs and dust, which accumulate in areas inaccessible to any cleaning tool, may be a real problem. There comes in handy CHESTON CH-CAR Vacuum. The handheld vacuum device is compact and lightweight, portable, with a powerful 100W motor that is complemented by a HEPA-filter for good cleaning. Even with an ergonomic design, this corded model's long nozzle and brush have made it very easy to clean every corner inside your car for a totally clean and comfortable journey.
Features of the CHESTON CH-CAR Vacuum
Brand: CHESTON
Special Features: Portable, Lightweight, Comes with Bag, Compact, HEPA Filter
Filter Type: HEPA Filter
Included Components: Nozzle, HEPA Filter, Brush
Is It Cordless?: No
Wattage: 100 Watts
Form Factor: Handheld
Colour: Black
Model Name: CH-CAR VACCUM
6. Amkette iGrip Drive Long Arm Premium Mobile Holder for Car
Price: ₹999
It keeps your smartphone accessible and secure for navigation and communication. The Amkette Car Phone Mount is ideal and compatible with all smartphones up to 6.5 inches. This mount is available in sleek black and can be attached easily to either your car's windshield or dashboard, providing a stiff and convenient spot for your phone. Enjoy a safer and much more organized journey with this reliable car phone mount.
Features of the Amkette Car Phone Mount
Brand: Amkette
Colour: Black
Compatible Devices: Smartphones
Compatible Phone Models: All Smartphones up to 6.5 inches
Mounting Type: Windshield, Dashboard
7. Apollo Pharmacy First Aid Kit, 1 Count
Price: ₹450
This first aid kit from Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited is perfect for long trips. Equipped with all the bandages, ointments, and antiseptics that one may need, along with a digital thermometer, absorbent cotton, gauze, and roller gauze, the kit also contains sundry items such as surgical tapes, disprin, and small scissors—all packed into a sturdy first-aid bag, which will ensure you are always equipped for most of the medical requirements during travel.
Features of Appolo First Aid Kit
This comprehensive first aid kit includes:
Manufacturer : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
Bandages: Crepe bandage (6 cm), regular adhesive bandages (4 units), round adhesive bandages (4 units)
Ointments & Gels: Pain relief gel, povidone iodine ointment
Thermometer & Antiseptics: Digital thermometer, antiseptic liquid
Cotton & Gauze: Absorbent cotton (15 gm), gauze swabs (4 units), roller gauze (4 units)
Miscellaneous: Microporous surgical tape, Disprin (10 units), Paracip/Parachoice (10 units), small scissors (2 units), sterile swab, container with lid
Storage: First aid bag
Certainly, long drives are beautiful, but being ill-prepared definitely puts a dent in that beauty. Gear up your vehicle with essential gear like a cordless drill, tire inflator, car cleaning kit, among other things. Obviously, all this is to help you be prepared against everything and make your journey comfortable and trouble-free. Safe journey!
