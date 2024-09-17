Top Analog Watches for Men to Add Sophistication and Class to Your Style

Find out the best of the best analog watches and look stylish and classy at the same time. If you want to infuse a little more sophistication into your outfit or if you are in the market for watches that can be worn for any occasion, these watches embody both style and practicality. No matter if you like the old-fashioned look or a modern one, each watch is sure to add that gleam of sophistication to your clothes. Browse through our collection and discover just the watch you need according to taste and functionality.

1. Lacoste Men Blue Brass Dial & Blue Straps Analogue Watch

Price: ₹5022

The Lacoste Men's Blue Brass Dial & Blue Straps Analogue Watch complements your outfit with both style and performance. With a stylish blue brass dial and quartz movement, the durable silicone strap ensures it is simple elegance for everyday wear. Offering 50 meters of water resistance, it seamlessly combines fashion and functionality. The Lacoste men's watch comes in its distinctive case, and with a 2-year brand warranty, there's more reassurance than you bargained for.

Features:

-Analogue display

-Quartz movement with battery power

-Blue solid brass round dial

-Reset time function

-Durable silicone strap with tang buckle

-Water resistance: 50 meters

-Comes in a signature Lacoste case

-2-year brand warranty

2. Lacoste Men Boston Bracelet Style Analogue Chronograph Watch 2011346-Green

Price: ₹5616

Green Lacoste Men Boston Bracelet Style Analogue Chronograph Watch is an impeccable combination of style and functionality encapsulated within this watch, exhibiting the perfect blend between fashion and functionality in an ornate green dial, coupled with a silver-toned bracelet. With a bold yet subtle green dial, chronograph features, and an ability to serve both purposes, the watch will be gifted to that one individual who understands the balance between fashion and functionality. The watch has a stainless steel bracelet and has water resistance up to 50m.

Features:

-Analogue display with quartz movement

-Green solid stainless steel round dial

-Chronograph, tachymeter, and stopwatch functions

-Silver-toned stainless steel bracelet with foldover closure

-Water resistance: 50 meters

-Scratch-resistant design

-Packaged in a signature Lacoste case

-2-year brand warranty

3. Tommy Hilfiger Men Black Dial & Multicoloured Stainless Steel Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch

Price: ₹5872

The watch is characterized by the boldness and sophistication of its design. It is a classic Tommy Hilfiger Men Analogue Black Dial & Multicoloured Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch that comes with a finely crafted black dial on one end and a colored multicolored bracelet on the other. This is also a highly casual watch while it would ensure reliably delivering performance when driven with quartz movement and water resistance.

Features:

-Analogue display with quartz movement

-Black solid round stainless steel dial

-Reset time function

-Multicoloured stainless steel bracelet with foldover closure

-Water resistance: 50 meters

-Packaged in a signature Tommy Hilfiger case

-1-year brand warranty

4. Lacoste Men Neo Heritage Bracelet Style Analogue Chronograph Watch

Price: ₹7176

The Lacoste Men Neo Heritage Bracelet Style Analogue Chronograph classifies itself as an example of a modern style interlaced with practical use. Its flashy green stainless steel dial and chronograph feature make it a perfect fit for casual use. Its rigid stainless steel strap, coupled with water resistance, makes this watch stylish yet reliable.

Features:

-Analogue display with quartz movement

-Green solid stainless steel round dial

-Chronograph, reset time, and stopwatch functions

-Silver-toned stainless steel bracelet with foldover closure

-Water resistance: 50 meters

-Scratch-resistant design

-Packaged in a signature Lacoste case

-2-year brand warranty

5. Tommy Hilfiger Men Navy Blue Dial & Bracelet Style Straps Mason Analogue Watch

Price: ₹9278

The classy Tommy Hilfiger Men Navy Blue Dial & Bracelet Style Mason Analogue Watch stuns with its navy blue dial with a matching stainless steel bracelet. A good casual watch, it has a reset function and features a calendar.

Features:

-Analogue display with quartz movement

-Navy blue solid stainless steel round dial

-Reset time and calendar functions

-Blue stainless steel bracelet with foldover closure

-Water resistance: 50 meters

-Packaged in a signature Tommy Hilfiger case

-2-year brand warranty

Conclusion

Give these stylish pieces a spin, whether you are searching for casual or formal watches, each offering impressive features and something reliable for your way of living. Take yours home today and show the right balance of form and function on your wrist!

