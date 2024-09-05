Top Branded Trolley Suitcases at 30-70% Off only on Myntra

Be it for a short business trip or a long refreshing vacation, here is a curated list of some of the best trolley suitcases that can make your travel hiccup-free. From hard-shell durability to soft-sided flexibility, these options are laced with features like 360-degree rotating wheels, combination locks, and spacious compartments. More so, with this huge sale at Myntra-30-70% off-you'll surely get these best picks at unbeatable prices! First-time users get an extra ₹400 off too. Don't miss out on the opportunity of travelling smart and saving big this time!

1. Skybags Rhumba Soft-Sided Large Trolley Suitcase

Price: ₹2699

Travel in style and convenience with the Skybags Rhumba soft-sided trolley suitcase. With its sleek printed design and practical features, this large suitcase is perfect for long trips, offering ample space and easy manoeuvrability.

Key Features:

-Soft-sided large trolley suitcase with a stylish green printed design

-Combination lock for added security

-Multiple handles: One top handle, one side handle, and a retractable top trolley handle

-360-degree rotatable 4 wheels for smooth and effortless movement

-Spacious main zip compartment with lining, a zipper pocket, and elasticated tabs secured with a click clasp

-2 external zip pockets for additional storage

-Durable polyester material ensuring long-lasting performance

-5-year warranty provided by the brand

-Dimensions: Length 78 cm, Width 48 cm, Depth 32 cm

-Volume: 104L capacity, ideal for carrying over 24 kg

-Lightweight design: Weighs between 2.5 to 4.4 kg

-Water-resistant: No, but sturdy and practical for regular use

2. Teakwood Leathers Printed 360 Degree Rotation Hard Cabin Trolley Bag- 32.2 L

Price: ₹1649

Travel light and in style with the Teakwood Leathers hard cabin trolley bag. Designed with durability and convenience in mind, this compact yet spacious bag is perfect for short trips, offering secure storage and smooth manoeuvrability.

Key Features:

-Printed hard-shell design in blue and white for a stylish look

-360-degree rotatable 8 wheels for effortless movement

-Secured with a number lock for added protection

-Multiple handles: One on the top, one on the side, and a retractable handle for ease of use

-Spacious main zip compartment with zip lining and two compression straps to keep belongings secure

-Sub-compartment secured with a zip closure for extra organisation

-Lightweight polycarbonate material for durability and easy handling

-Water-resistant to protect contents from spills and light rain

-Compact dimensions: Height 46 cm, Width 35 cm, Depth 20 cm

-32.2L volume, perfect for up to 10 kg of carrying capacity

-2-year warranty provided by the brand owner for peace of mind

3. Nasher Miles Auroville Textured Hard Trolley Suitcases - 55 cm

Price: ₹3099

Travel with ease and durability using the Nasher Miles Auroville 20-inch hard trolley suitcase. Lightweight and compact, this cabin luggage is designed for frequent travellers who need reliability and style for short trips.

Key Features:

-Extremely lightweight at just 2.7 kg, making it easy to carry and manoeuvre

-Unbreakable 100% polypropylene shell, ensuring durability and long-lasting use

-8 silent spinner wheels for smooth, 360-degree rotation and effortless movement

-Iron telescopic handle for comfortable handling and stability

-Secured with a number lock for enhanced safety

-Multi-compartments for organised packing and quick access to essentials

-Compact dimensions: Length 37 cm, Width 23 cm, Height 55 cm, ideal for cabin luggage

-Capacity: Can carry up to 10 kg

-3-year warranty on the shell, 1-year warranty on accessories for worry-free travel

-Water-resistant design to protect belongings from moisture

-Textured pattern for a sleek and modern look

4. Aristocrat COMMANDER Camouflage Print Expandable Cabin Trolley Suitcase

Price: ₹1699

Travel in style and convenience with the Aristocrat COMMANDER cabin trolley suitcase. Featuring a rugged camouflage print and a host of practical features, this expandable bag is perfect for short trips, offering functionality and security.

Key Features:

-Forest green camouflage print for a stylish and bold look

-Expandable design, offering extra packing space when needed

-Combination lock system for added security during travel

-360-degree rotatable 4 wheels for smooth and easy manoeuvrability

-Multiple handles: Padded top handle, non-padded side handle, and retractable trolley handle with push-button for easy carrying

-Spacious main zip compartment with zip lining, two elasticated tabs with a click clasp, and a zipper pocket for secure packing

-2 external zipper pockets for quick access to essentials

-Shoe pocket for convenient storage of footwear

-Nylon material for durability and lightweight handling

-Dimensions: Height 55 cm, Width 37.5 cm, Depth 27.5 cm

-Expandable capacity of up to 10 kg with a volume of 51 to 100 litres

-5-year warranty provided by the manufacturer

-Water-resistant: No, but designed for regular use with durable construction

5. Safari Accent Polycarbonate 8 wheel Hard Medium Trolley Suitcase 66 cm

Price: ₹2099

Designed for durability and style, the Safari Accent medium-sized trolley suitcase is perfect for travellers looking for a reliable companion. With its hard polycarbonate shell and practical features, this suitcase ensures secure, smooth travel experiences.

Key Features:

-Polycarbonate hard shell for superior durability, protecting your belongings from impacts

-8 wheels for smooth, 360-degree rotation and easy manoeuvrability

-Push-button telescopic trolley handle for comfortable handling

-Scratch-resistant, water-resistant, and dustproof design to withstand travel wear and tear

-Combination lock for added security

-Spacious main zip compartment for organised packing

-Dimensions: 66 cm (Length) x 27.5 cm (Depth) x 44 cm (Width)

-Capacity: Can hold up to 23 kg with a volume of up to 50 litres

-Lightweight: Weighs between 2.5 to 4.4 kg for easy handling

-A 5-year warranty is provided by the brand for peace of mind

-Water-resistant to protect contents from rain or spills

Conclusion

Let your next trip not be a headache. Head straight for an upgrade with one of these top trolley suitcases and experience convenience, durability, and style with every journey. With Myntra's exclusive offers of 30-70% off and ₹400 off for first-time users, there's no better time to shop. From packing for a weekend getaway to an extended vacation, these suitcases keep stuff safe and organized. Happy travels!

