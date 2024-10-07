Top Premium Luxury Watches at Up to 50% Off During the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale

Welcome to a world of style with our exclusive range of luxury watches, now offered at unbeatable prices during the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale! From the sleek Armani Exchange Men Black Analogue Watch to the elegant Fossil STELLA Women Brown Analogue Watch, every style is designed to mark a special touch and make your outlook much finer. Shop with us now for up to 50% off, plus an additional 10% discount with select bank offers time for luxury accessory investment that expresses you well.

1. Armani Exchange Men Black Analogue Watch AX2320

Price: ₹6857

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your style with the Armani Exchange Men Black Analogue Watch AX2320. Designed with a sleek black dial and a silver-toned metallic bracelet, this timepiece effortlessly combines elegance with functionality. Whether you're heading to a casual outing or an evening event, this versatile watch complements any outfit with its sophisticated appeal. Crafted with a stainless steel back, it offers durability and a premium finish. Plus, the water-resistant feature ensures it can handle everyday wear and tear.

Key Features:

-Case Style: Circular case with a stainless steel back for added durability and sophistication.

-Dial Style: Bold black dial with a clean, minimalist design for a timeless look.

-Features: Screw to reset time and a date aperture for practical functionality.

-Strap Style: Silver-toned bracelet-style strap with a foldover and butterfly clasp for secure and comfortable wear.

-Water Resistance: Built to withstand daily splashes and brief immersion in water.

-Warranty: Includes a 2-year international warranty for movement and dial hands, a 1-year special warranty for the battery, and a 6-month goodwill warranty for strap and color fade, ensuring peace of mind.

2. Fossil STELLA Women Brown Analogue Watch ES2795

Price: ₹7102

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Step up your accessory game with the Fossil STELLA Women Brown Analogue Watch ES2795. This stunning timepiece features an embellished round stainless steel dial that exudes elegance, while the rich brown ceramic bracelet adds a touch of sophistication. Perfect for casual outings or special occasions, this versatile watch is designed to complement a variety of styles. With its quartz movement and battery power source, you can rely on this watch for accurate timekeeping while making a fashionable statement.

Key Features:

-Display: Classic analog display for a timeless look.

-Movement: Quartz movement ensures precise timekeeping.

-Dial Style: Embellished round stainless steel dial for added flair and elegance.

-Features: Equipped with reset time functionality and multifunctional features for practical use.

-Strap Style: Brown ceramic bracelet-style strap with a foldover closure for a secure and comfortable fit.

-Water Resistance: Rated at 50 meters, making it suitable for everyday wear and splashes.

-Warranty: Comes with a 2-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer for peace of mind.

3. Calvin Klein Unisex Stun Leather Analogue Watch 25200404

Price: ₹7140

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Introducing the Calvin Klein Unisex Stun Leather Analogue Watch 25200404, a sophisticated blend of style and functionality. This watch features a sleek black solid round brass dial that encapsulates the modern aesthetic Calvin Klein is renowned for. With its quartz movement and battery power source, you can count on reliable timekeeping. Designed for both men and women, this timepiece is versatile enough to complement any casual outfit, making it an essential accessory for your collection.

Key Features:

-Display: Stylish analog display for an elegant look.

-Movement: Precision quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping.

-Dial Style: Features a striking black solid round brass dial that exudes simplicity and elegance.

-Features: Includes reset time and calendar functions for added convenience.

-Strap Style: Crafted with a black leather strap that offers comfort and durability, secured with a tang closure for a perfect fit.

-Water Resistance: Water resistance up to 30 meters, making it suitable for everyday wear and light splashes.

-Warranty: Comes with a 2-year warranty provided by the brand owner/manufacturer for added peace of mind.

4. Maserati Men Analogue Watch R8871640002

Price: ₹16560

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your style quotient with the Maserati Men Analogue Watch R8871640002, a masterpiece that blends elegance with precision. Featuring a striking black textured round stainless steel dial, this watch is designed for the modern man who appreciates luxury and functionality. With its quartz movement and reliable battery power source, you can trust that you’re always on time. Whether you're heading to a formal event or a casual outing, this timepiece is the perfect accessory to complete your look.

Key Features:

-Display: Classic analog display that exudes sophistication.

-Movement: Reliable quartz movement for accurate timekeeping.

-Dial Style: Eye-catching black textured round stainless steel dial that adds depth and character.

-Features: Includes reset time functionality for your convenience.

-Strap Style: Crafted from durable black stainless steel, the regular strap is secured with a tang closure for a secure fit.

-Water Resistance: Water resistance up to 100 meters, making it suitable for swimming and water sports without compromising on style.

-Warranty: Backed by a 2-year warranty from the brand owner/manufacturer for added assurance.

5. Tommy Hilfiger Women Dial & Stainless Steel Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch TH1782601

Price: ₹ 18250

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Embrace elegance and style with the Tommy Hilfiger Women Analogue Watch TH1782601, a stunning timepiece that captures the essence of modern sophistication. Featuring a captivating blue solid round stainless steel dial, this watch effortlessly combines functionality and fashion. With its reliable quartz movement powered by a battery, you can count on precision timing wherever your day takes you. Designed for the contemporary woman, this watch is perfect for both casual outings and special occasions.

Key Features:

-Display: Features a classic analog display for a timeless look.

-Movement: Reliable quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping.

-Dial Style: Striking blue solid round stainless steel dial adds a vibrant touch to your ensemble.

-Features: Equipped with reset time functionality for added convenience.

-Strap Style: The stylish bracelet-style strap is crafted from durable stainless steel and secured with a foldover closure for a comfortable fit.

-Water Resistance: Water resistance up to 30 meters, making it suitable for everyday wear and light splashes.

-Warranty: Comes with a 2-year warranty provided by the brand owner/manufacturer for peace of mind.

-Multipack Set: Pack contains a single watch, making it a perfect gift for yourself or someone special.

Conclusion

Time to upgrade your accessory game with the fabulous watches fusing style with functionality! Whether you're dressing up for that formal do, or a fashionable everyday friend, these will just be the perfect finishing touches. Head on to Myntra today and make the most of the Big Fashion Festival Sale scoring amazing deals on niche watches that won't stay for long.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.