Top-Rated Bedsheets Under ₹500 – Big Discounts and 2-Day Express Delivery

1. Cortina Beige & White Ethnic Motifs 144 TC Queen Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹239

Transform your bedroom into a serene retreat with the Cortina Beige & White Ethnic Motifs Bedsheet set. Crafted for comfort, this soft microfiber bedsheet ensures a restful sleep, while its ethnic motifs add a touch of elegance to your decor. The set includes two matching pillow covers, offering a coordinated and sophisticated look.

Key Features:

-Soft and durable microfiber fabric

-Beautiful beige and white ethnic motif pattern

-144 thread count for a smooth feel

-Queen size bedsheet with two pillow covers

-Machine washable for easy care

2. Story@home Ventura Green Geometric 144 TC Cotton Queen Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹374

Indulge in pure comfort with the Story@home Ventura Green Geometric Bedsheet. This soft and breathable bedsheet is made from 100% cotton, which offers a luxurious touch, perfect for a restful night's sleep. Its subtle green geometric design adds a fresh and modern feel to any bedroom. Long-lasting and easy to care for, this bedsheet set is the ideal choice for both style and comfort.

Key Features:

-100% pure cotton for a soft, breathable feel

-Durable 144 thread count for extra comfort

-Elegant green geometric pattern

-Includes 1 queen-size bedsheet and 2 pillow covers

-Machine washable and color fade-resistant for easy care

3. KLOTTHE White & Grey Floral Print 300 TC Fitted Double King Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹399

Elevate your bedroom with the KLOTTHE White & Grey Floral Print Bedsheet. Crafted from a soft cotton blend, this 300-thread count bedsheet promises fine quality and comfort. Its elegant white and grey floral design adds a serene, stylish touch to your room. With a fitted design, it stays snug on your mattress, offering a perfect fit every time.

Key Features:

-300 TC for a luxurious feel

-Cotton blend for softness and durability

-Elegant floral pattern in white and grey

-Includes 1 fitted king-size bedsheet and 2 pillow covers

-Machine washable for easy care

4. DREAM WEAVER White & Grey Printed Cotton 220 TC King Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹479

Transform your bedroom into a haven of comfort with the DREAM WEAVER White & Grey Printed Bedsheet. Made from pure cotton, this 220-thread count bedsheet is soft and breathable, offering a cozy sleeping experience. Its soothing floral print in white and grey adds elegance and charm to your decor.

Key Features:

-220 TC pure cotton for a soft, comfortable feel

-Elegant white and grey floral print

-Includes 1 flat king-size bedsheet and 2 pillow covers

-Hand washable for easy maintenance

5. CHHAVI INDIA Green & Red Floral 210 TC Single Bedsheet with 1 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹479

Bring a touch of nature to your bedroom with the CHHAVI INDIA Green & Red Floral Single Bedsheet. Crafted from 100% premium quality microfiber, this 210-thread count bedsheet is soft and gentle on the skin, making it ideal for a relaxing night's sleep. Its vibrant floral design adds a pop of color to your space, perfect for year-round comfort and style.

Key Features:

-210 TC premium quality microfiber for maximum comfort

-Vibrant green and red floral pattern

-Includes 1 single bedsheet and 1 pillow cover

-Machine washable for easy care

Conclusion

