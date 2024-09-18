Top-Rated Bedsheets Under ₹500 – Big Discounts and 2-Day Express Delivery
Get the top-rated bedsheets only on Myntra and enjoy massive discounts, exclusive early access, and unbeatable deals on premium bedsheets. Hurry, these offers won't last long!
Wake up to an awesome morning in ultimate comfort with best-in-class bedsheets under ₹500! These premium bedsheets assure unparalleled value with their soft fabrics, intricate designs, and high thread counts while remaining budget-friendly. Use promo code MYNTRAINT50 to get up to 50 % off and elevate your bedroom decor without breaking the bank. Have your bedsheets delivered quickly with our 2-day express delivery. Want an early shopping advantage? Myntra Insiders Exclusive Early Access. Wishlist your favorites now! Enjoy the unlimited 7.5% instant discount and 5% off with a Myntra Kotak Credit Card on every purchase. Shop without worries, knowing all our products are 100% genuine, with easy exchanges and returns. These deals won't last for long, so hurry!
1. Cortina Beige & White Ethnic Motifs 144 TC Queen Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers
Price: ₹239
Transform your bedroom into a serene retreat with the Cortina Beige & White Ethnic Motifs Bedsheet set. Crafted for comfort, this soft microfiber bedsheet ensures a restful sleep, while its ethnic motifs add a touch of elegance to your decor. The set includes two matching pillow covers, offering a coordinated and sophisticated look.
Key Features:
-Soft and durable microfiber fabric
-Beautiful beige and white ethnic motif pattern
-144 thread count for a smooth feel
-Queen size bedsheet with two pillow covers
-Machine washable for easy care
2. Story@home Ventura Green Geometric 144 TC Cotton Queen Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Covers
Price: ₹374
Indulge in pure comfort with the Story@home Ventura Green Geometric Bedsheet. This soft and breathable bedsheet is made from 100% cotton, which offers a luxurious touch, perfect for a restful night's sleep. Its subtle green geometric design adds a fresh and modern feel to any bedroom. Long-lasting and easy to care for, this bedsheet set is the ideal choice for both style and comfort.
Key Features:
-100% pure cotton for a soft, breathable feel
-Durable 144 thread count for extra comfort
-Elegant green geometric pattern
-Includes 1 queen-size bedsheet and 2 pillow covers
-Machine washable and color fade-resistant for easy care
3. KLOTTHE White & Grey Floral Print 300 TC Fitted Double King Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Covers
Price: ₹399
Elevate your bedroom with the KLOTTHE White & Grey Floral Print Bedsheet. Crafted from a soft cotton blend, this 300-thread count bedsheet promises fine quality and comfort. Its elegant white and grey floral design adds a serene, stylish touch to your room. With a fitted design, it stays snug on your mattress, offering a perfect fit every time.
Key Features:
-300 TC for a luxurious feel
-Cotton blend for softness and durability
-Elegant floral pattern in white and grey
-Includes 1 fitted king-size bedsheet and 2 pillow covers
-Machine washable for easy care
4. DREAM WEAVER White & Grey Printed Cotton 220 TC King Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers
Price: ₹479
Transform your bedroom into a haven of comfort with the DREAM WEAVER White & Grey Printed Bedsheet. Made from pure cotton, this 220-thread count bedsheet is soft and breathable, offering a cozy sleeping experience. Its soothing floral print in white and grey adds elegance and charm to your decor.
Key Features:
-220 TC pure cotton for a soft, comfortable feel
-Elegant white and grey floral print
-Includes 1 flat king-size bedsheet and 2 pillow covers
-Hand washable for easy maintenance
5. CHHAVI INDIA Green & Red Floral 210 TC Single Bedsheet with 1 Pillow Covers
Price: ₹479
Bring a touch of nature to your bedroom with the CHHAVI INDIA Green & Red Floral Single Bedsheet. Crafted from 100% premium quality microfiber, this 210-thread count bedsheet is soft and gentle on the skin, making it ideal for a relaxing night's sleep. Its vibrant floral design adds a pop of color to your space, perfect for year-round comfort and style.
Key Features:
-210 TC premium quality microfiber for maximum comfort
-Vibrant green and red floral pattern
-Includes 1 single bedsheet and 1 pillow cover
-Machine washable for easy care
Conclusion
Now is the time to upgrade your bed along with luxurious bed sheets at affordable prices. Along with Myntra's big sale at 50-90% off, delivered to you with fast 2-day delivery and ease of return, you won't want to miss this opportunity. Shop now and sleep tight in no time with comfort and value.
