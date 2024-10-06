Transform Your Bedroom with Luxurious Bedsheets: Enjoy 50-80% Off in the Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024

Elevate your bedroom decor with our stunning collection of bedsheets that combine comfort and style. From delicate floral patterns to modern geometric designs, each set is crafted from high-quality materials, ensuring softness and breathability for a restful night’s sleep. Discover the perfect bedsheet to create a cozy retreat in your home and enhance your space with a touch of elegance.

1. BELLA CASA Cream & Green Floral 180 TC Pure Cotton Flat King Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹539

Transform your bedroom into a serene sanctuary with the BELLA CASA Cream & Green Floral 180 TC Pure Cotton Flat King Bedsheet. Designed to elevate your decor while providing comfort, this exquisite bedsheet features a charming floral pattern in soothing cream and pink hues, perfect for creating a fresh and inviting atmosphere. Crafted from high-quality pure cotton, it ensures a soft touch against your skin for a restful night's sleep. Accompanied by two matching pillow covers, this bedding set not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your space but also promises durability and easy maintenance, making it an ideal choice for any home.

Key Features

-Set Content: Includes one king-sized bedsheet and two matching pillow covers.

-Color: Elegant cream with floral accents in pink, adding a touch of sophistication to your bedroom.

-Bed Size: Designed to fit king-sized beds for a perfect drape and fit.

-Type: Flat bedsheet for easy handling and versatile styling.

-Thread Count: 180 TC ensures a smooth texture and durability.

-Material: 100% cotton, known for its softness and moisture-wicking properties.

-Care: Machine washable for easy cleaning and maintenance.

2. Story@home Arena Pink & White Geometric Printed 180 TC Queen Bedsheet & 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹579

Refresh your bedroom aesthetic with the Story@home Arena Pink & White Geometric Printed 180 TC Queen Bedsheet. This stylish bedding set combines contemporary design with exceptional comfort, featuring a stunning geometric print in soft pink and white hues. Crafted from fine-quality polycotton, it provides a soft and breathable surface, perfect for a restful night’s sleep. Accompanied by two matching pillow covers, this set not only enhances the visual appeal of your space but also promises durability and easy maintenance, making it an excellent choice for any modern home.

Key Features

-Set Content: Includes one queen-sized bedsheet and two matching pillow covers.

-Bed Size: Designed to fit queen-sized beds, measuring 2.25 m x 2.50 m for a perfect fit.

-Pattern: Eye-catching geometric design that complements contemporary and traditional interiors alike.

-Quality: Made from fine-quality polycotton for a blend of comfort and durability.

-Type: Flat bedsheet for versatile styling options and ease of use.

-Thread Count: 180 TC ensures a soft feel and longevity.

-Material: Polycotton, known for its wrinkle resistance and easy care.

3. Pure Decor Amulya White Floral 240 TC Cotton Queen Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹753

Transform your bedroom into a serene retreat with the Pure Decor Amulya White Floral 240 TC Cotton Queen Bedsheet. This exquisite bedding set showcases a delightful floral pattern in soft pink and white hues, offering a refreshing touch to your decor. Crafted from premium pure cotton with a luxurious 240 thread count, this bedsheet ensures superior softness and breathability, providing the ultimate comfort for a restful night’s sleep. Complemented by two matching pillow covers, this set combines elegance with functionality, making it a must-have addition to any stylish home.

Key Features

-Set Content: Includes one queen-sized bedsheet and two coordinating pillow covers.

-Pattern: Floral design that adds a touch of nature to your bedroom, perfect for a fresh and modern look.

-Quality: Made from fine pure cotton, ensuring a soft, breathable surface for enhanced comfort.

-Type: Flat bedsheet that allows for versatile styling options and ease of use.

-Thread Count: 240 TC, offering a luxurious feel while ensuring durability.

-Material: Pure cotton, known for its softness and excellent moisture-wicking properties.

4. MYTRIDENT Blue White Floral Cotton 144 TC Queen Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹809

Elevate your bedroom decor with the MYTRIDENT Blue White Floral Cotton 144 TC Queen Bedsheet. This beautiful bedding set features an eye-catching floral pattern in soothing blue and white tones, perfect for creating a serene and inviting atmosphere. Made from high-quality cotton with a thread count of 144, this bedsheet offers a comfortable and breathable sleeping surface. Accompanied by two matching pillow covers, this set not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your space but also ensures you enjoy a restful night’s sleep in style.

Key Features

-Color: A refreshing blue and white floral design that adds a touch of elegance and tranquility to your bedroom.

-Bed Size: Perfectly sized for queen beds, with dimensions of 2.54 m x 2.28 m for a generous fit.

-Pattern: Floral print that brings a natural charm and vibrant energy to your sleeping space.

-Quality: Made from regular cotton, providing a comfortable and soft touch for a cozy sleeping experience.

-Type: Flat bedsheet designed for easy styling and maintenance.

-Thread Count: 144 TC, balancing comfort and durability for everyday use.

-Material: Crafted from pure cotton, known for its breathability and moisture-wicking properties.

5. KLOTTHE White & Grey Floral Print 300 TC Fitted Double King Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Covers

Price: ₹849

Transform your bedroom into a luxurious retreat with the KLOTTHE White & Grey Floral Print 300 TC Fitted Double King Bedsheet. This exquisite bedding set features a stunning floral print in elegant white and grey, perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to your space. Crafted from a fine cotton blend with a high thread count of 300, this fitted bedsheet offers both comfort and durability. Accompanied by two matching pillow covers, this set ensures a cohesive and stylish look for your king-sized bed, allowing you to unwind in ultimate comfort.

Key Features

-Set Content: Includes one king-sized fitted bedsheet and two coordinating pillow covers for a complete bedding experience.

-Color: Elegant white and grey floral design that enhances the aesthetic appeal of any bedroom decor.

-Pattern: Floral print adds a touch of nature and tranquility to your sleeping space.

-Quality: Made from a fine cotton blend, offering a soft and breathable surface for enhanced comfort.

-Type: Fitted bedsheet that fits securely on your mattress, preventing slips and ensuring a tidy appearance.

-Thread Count: A luxurious 300 TC, providing a smooth feel and increased durability for long-lasting use.

Conclusion

