Transform Your Dining Space This Diwali with Stunning Table Covers—Enjoy 80% Off at Myntra

Diwali is finally here. With the best table covers, you can transform the appearance and comfort of your eating area. From Diwali celebration gathering nights to family dinners, a good table cover may change the atmosphere of the dining room while also protecting it from spills and stains. With Myntra's Diwali Sale now live, we can all remind each other that it's time to decorate our dinner tables with beautiful home decor items and bring home good stuff for up to 80% off.

1. Kuber Industries Cream-Colored Floral Design Cotton 6-Seater Table Cover

Price: ₹516

Enhance your dining experience with the Kuber Industries Cream-Colored Floral Design Cotton 6-Seater Table Cover. Crafted from high-quality cotton, this elegant table cover features a beautiful floral pattern that adds a touch of charm to any dining space. Designed to fit a 6-seater table, it beautifies your table and provides practical protection against spills and stains, making it a perfect addition to your home.

Features:

-Waterproof and Spill Proof: Protects your table from liquid spills, keeping it clean and dry.

-Durable and Stain Resistant: Made from high-quality cotton, ensuring longevity and easy maintenance.

-Heat Resistant: Safeguards your table from heat damage caused by hot dishes.

-Easy to Clean: Simply wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust and spills.

-Multipurpose Use: Ideal for dining, picnics, and special occasions, making it a versatile choice for your home.

2. BLOCKS OF INDIA White & Blue Printed Pure Cotton 6 Seater Table Cloth

Price: ₹545

Elevate your dining table with the BLOCKS OF INDIA White & Blue Printed Pure Cotton 6-seater tablecloth. Featuring an elegant design with ethnic motifs in soothing shades of white, grey, and blue, this tablecloth adds a touch of sophistication to any meal. Crafted from pure cotton, it offers both style and functionality, making it perfect for everyday use or special occasions.

Features:

-Stylish Print: Beautiful ethnic motifs create an eye-catching design that enhances your dining space.

-Pure Cotton Material: Soft, breathable fabric provides a comfortable dining experience while ensuring durability.

-Generous Size: Dimensions of 220 cm x 150 cm make it perfect for covering a 6-seater table.

-Easy Maintenance: Machine washable for effortless cleaning and upkeep.

-Versatile Use: Ideal for casual family meals, festive gatherings, and elegant dinner parties, adding charm to any setting.

3. Dakshya Industries Beige & Silver-Toned Floral Waterproof 6-Seater Table Cover

Price: ₹599

Transform your dining area with the Dakshya Industries Beige & Silver-Toned Floral Waterproof 6-Seater Table Cover. This stylish table cover combines an elegant floral design with a sophisticated beige and silver color palette, making it a stunning addition to any dining room. Crafted from durable plastic, it offers excellent protection against spills and stains, ensuring your table stays pristine during meals or gatherings.

Features:

-Waterproof Material: Effectively protects your table from liquid spills, keeping it clean and dry.

-Elegant Floral Design: Beautiful floral print adds a touch of elegance to your dining experience.

-Generous Dimensions: Sized perfectly for a 6-seater table with dimensions of 1.37 m x 1.98 m.

-Easy to Clean: Simply wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove dust and spills effortlessly.

-Durable Construction: Made from high-quality plastic, ensuring longevity and reliability for everyday use.

4. Clasiko Beige & Maroon Floral Printed Cotton Rectangular 6-Seater Table Cover

Price: ₹949

Enhance your dining table with the Clasiko Beige & Maroon Floral Printed Cotton Rectangular 6-Seater Table Cover. Featuring a charming floral print in rich maroon and soft beige, this table cover adds warmth and elegance to your dining space. Made from high-quality cotton, it is not only visually appealing but also practical, providing a durable surface for meals and gatherings.

Features:

-Charming Floral Design: A beautiful floral print in beige and maroon enhances the aesthetic of your dining area.

-High-Quality Cotton: Soft, breathable fabric ensures comfort and durability for everyday use.

-Rectangular Shape: Specifically designed to fit 6-seater tables, providing ample coverage.

-Easy Maintenance: Machine washable for convenient cleaning and upkeep.

-Versatile Use: Perfect for casual family dinners, festive occasions, or elegant dinner parties, adding a touch of style to any setting.

5. URBAN SPACE White Printed Pure Cotton 6-Seater Table Cover

Price: ₹1115

Elevate your dining experience with the URBAN SPACE White Printed Pure Cotton 6-Seater Table Cover. Featuring a modern geometric print in soft grey on a crisp white background, this table cover adds a fresh and contemporary touch to your dining area. Crafted from 100% cotton, it combines comfort and durability, ensuring a stylish and functional addition to your home décor.

Features:

-Modern Geometric Design: A sleek white and grey pattern enhances the contemporary aesthetic of your dining space.

-100% Cotton Fabric: Soft and breathable material provides comfort while ensuring durability for daily use.

-Anti-Skid and Anti-Slip: Special design features prevent slipping, keeping the cover securely in place during meals.

-Generous Dimensions: Sized at 1.82 m x 1.32 m, perfect for covering a 6-seater table effectively.

-Easy Care: Hand wash for simple maintenance, ensuring it stays fresh and clean for every occasion.

Conclusion

Make this Diwali special by decorating your dining table with classy table coverages that signify your persona. Options range from elegant floral prints to modern geometric designs, so there has to be something for the vigor within you. Shop now during the Myntra Diwali Sale and get fantastic discounts of up to 80% on home décor, so that your dining space is beautiful and functional for the festive season.

